Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022 Tomorrow: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 on the official website of the board tomorrow. Candidates have been waiting for information regarding the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 which has finally been announced by the board officials. As per details provided by Maharashtra Education Minister, the MSBSHSE 10th Results 2022 will be announced by the officials by 1 PM tomorrow - June 17, 2022.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result for class 10th students in June/July 2022 in online mode. The Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be declared on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. Students have to use their roll number and mother's name to check the Maharashtra 10th result 2022.

The Maharashtra SSC result 2022 released online will be provisional. Students have to collect the original mark sheet from their schools a few days after the declaration of the Maharashtra state board result. Every year, around 15,75,103 students appear for the Maha SSC exam.

Here, students can get the direct link to check the Maharashtra 10th result after its release. Find complete details including date, steps to check and Maha result statistics here on this page. Students are advised to keep refreshing the result page of the Maharashtra Board to check the Maha SSC results.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Exam Name Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC - Class 10th) Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website mahresult.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required Roll Number and Mother’s Name

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date and Time

MSBSHSE will announce the SSC result date 2022 on the official website. However, here we have provided the tentative Maha 10th result dates for the students. Along with the date of result of class 10th, students can also check the forthcoming events and exam dates -

Events Important Dates Maha 10th Exam Date 15th March to 4th April 2022 Maharashtra Board SSC Result 17th June 2022 Mah SSC Revaluation Result Date August 2022 Supplementary Exams August 2022

How To Check Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Maharashtra Board class 10 exam result will be available on the official website. The students can check their SSC result in online mode here on this page as well along with the official website. They can also follow the steps provided here to check the Maharashtra class 10 results -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2nd - Now, on the homepage, check the Latest Announcements Section.

Step 3rd - Find the link for SSC Result 2022 and click on it.

Step 4th - Enter the exam Roll Number and Mothers’ First Name in the login window.

Step 5th - Maharashtra Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6th - Also, take a printout of the Maharashtra SSC exam result for future reference.

How To Check Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Sometimes, the website works slow, in that case students can check their Maha class 10th result through SMS facility. They can know their Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022 via SMS by following the steps provided below -

Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - For Maharashtra SSC result 2022 type - MHSSC<space>SEAT NO.

Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 57766.

Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for Class 10th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here we have provided the image-wise steps for better understanding the procedure to check result of Maharashtra SSC. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Copy the official link - maharesult.nic.in and paste it on the Google page. A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 2nd - Now, click on Maharashtra SSC result. A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022?

The Maha 10th result will include basic details of a student and the marks secured by them. These details will be printed on original certificates as it is. Therefore, students are advised to check the SSC Maharashtra class 10th result 2022 carefully.

In case of any error or discrepancy, students can contact the officials. The following information will be mentioned on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 -

Name of the student Mother's name Father's name Roll number Date of Birth Name of school Subjects name Marks secured in theory Marks obtained in practicals in each subject Total marks obtained Result status Remarks

Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 - Grading System

Grade Marks Distinction 75% and above First Division 60% and above Second Division 45% to 59% Pass Grade 35% to 44% Failed Below 35%

MSBSHSE 10th Result Statistics

Here, we have listed down the figures of last year’s Maharashtra board result of class 10th. These Maha SSC result statistics will help the students in understanding the competition. They can check the past few year's Maharashtra 10th result statistics here in the table provided below -

Maharashtra Class 10th Result Statistics

Years Overall Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Total Students Appeared 2021 99.95% 99.96% 99.95% 15,75,806 2020 95.3 96.99 93.9 15,75,103 2019 77.1 82.82 72.18 1677267 2018 89.41 91.97 87.27 1785000 2017 88.74 91.46 86.51 1644016 2016 89.56 91.41 87.98 1601406 2015 90.18 92.94 91.46 1572268 2014 88.32 90.55 86.47 1549784 2013 83.48 84.9 82.24 1499276

Maharashtra SSC Results: Region-Wise Statistics 2021

Division Appeared Passed Pune 257008 250168 Nagpur 161388 151,444 Aurangabad 184764 169991 Mumbai 331136 320284 Kolhapur 133917 130751 Amravati 167455 159313 Nasik 197976 185557 Latur 107773 100,326 Konkan 33686 33271

What After the Announcement of Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022?

After the Maharashtra SSC exam result is declared on the official website, the students who have qualified for the examinations are required to first download the marksheets for the admission procedure. Further, all the students who have passed will be able to apply for admissions to class 11 Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

MSBSHSE SSC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Maharashtra Board will provide the rechecking and revaluation process for those students who are not happy with their results. The applications for the Maharashtra Board rechecking and revaluation process will be released on the official website of the board after the declaration of the examination Maha results for SSC. The changes in the marks of the students after the rechecking and revaluation process will be updated in the mark sheets of the students.

Maharashtra 10th Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

Maharashtra Board compartmental exam is held for the students who have failed in any subject of class 10th. The applications for the compartmental examinations will be available on the official website of the board after the declaration of the results. Maharashtra SSC result 2022 for compartmental exams will be released in September 2022, tentatively.

MSBSHSE Result - Toppers

Maharashtra Board topper list 2022 will be available on the official website and the same will be published in newspapers, online as well. Since the board did not conduct the class 10 examinations last year, the list of toppers for the examinations has not been released by the board. Students can keep visiting this page for further updates related to the exam result and toppers.

Students can go through MAHA 10th toppers 2018 along with the marks secured by them.

Rank Topper Name Marks Secured 1 Shrutika Mahajan 100 percent 1 Bhavik Bharambe 100 percent 2 Khushi Vora 99.60 percent

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was established in 1965 as an education regulatory body in the state of Maharashtra under Maharashtra Act No. 41. The MSBSHSE conducts yearly state-level HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra. 30,000 plus institutions are affiliated with the MSBSHSE, including 21,000 schools (SSC) and 7,000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Junior Colleges.