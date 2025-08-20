CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
Focus
Quick Links

RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 Declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in – Download Subject Wise Merit List PDF

RPSC SChool Lecturer Result 2025: RPSC has started releasing the school lecturer result 2025 on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC has declared the result of English containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Direct link to download result provided here.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 20, 2025, 19:22 IST
RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025
RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025

RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 on 20th August 2025 on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2025 was conducted between June 23 and July 26 at various centres across Rajasthan. As of now RPSC has declared for English teachers, with results for other subjects expected to get released shortly.
The RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. The RPSC School Lecturer English exam was conducted on June 23 and June 24, 2025.

RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 OUT

RPSS has started releasing the results for exams between June 23 and July 6, 2025. Candidates can download the result pdf from its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The result declaration follows a rigorous selection process targeting 2,202 vacancies across subjects like Hindi, English, Political Science, and Mathematics under Advertisement No. 19/Exam/School Lect./RPSC/EP-1/2024-25. As of now, the result of English has been released. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 PDF.

RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025

PDF Download

RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025: Overview

RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 has been released by RPSC for the recruitment of 1st Grade Teachers in Rajasthan. The selection process consists of a written examination followed by document verification. The written exam carries 450 marks (150 for Paper I and 300 for Paper II). Check the table below for RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name

School Lecturer (1st Grade Teacher)

Advertisement Number

Adv. No. 19/Exam/School Lect./RPSC/EP-1/2024-25

Total Vacancies

2,202

Exam Dates

23rd June to 6th July 2025

Result Declaration Date

20th August 2025

Selection Process

Written Exam and Document Verification

Official Website

www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Check the RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025?

Candidates can the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage under result section, check for "Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks (Provisional List for Eligibility Checking) for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2024"
  • Click on the appropriate subject-specific link
  • Download the PDF and check your roll number in the list
  • Save the result for future reference and document verification

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News