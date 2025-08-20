RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 Declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in – Download Subject Wise Merit List PDF

RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 on 20th August 2025 on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2025 was conducted between June 23 and July 26 at various centres across Rajasthan. As of now RPSC has declared for English teachers, with results for other subjects expected to get released shortly.

The RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. The RPSC School Lecturer English exam was conducted on June 23 and June 24, 2025.

RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 OUT

RPSS has started releasing the results for exams between June 23 and July 6, 2025. Candidates can download the result pdf from its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The result declaration follows a rigorous selection process targeting 2,202 vacancies across subjects like Hindi, English, Political Science, and Mathematics under Advertisement No. 19/Exam/School Lect./RPSC/EP-1/2024-25. As of now, the result of English has been released. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 PDF.