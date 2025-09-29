Punjab School Holidays October 2025: Complete List of Dussehra, Diwali & Other School Holidays

Planning school schedules becomes easier when you know the exact list of holidays. In Punjab, schools observe a mix of national festivals, regional occasions, and cultural observances, giving students short breaks throughout the academic session. October is a month full of festivals and celebrations in India. With pleasant weather and festive vibes all around, it is one of the favourite months for students, families, and communities alike. These holidays not only give students time to celebrate but also allow them to recharge before the winter exam season begins. The month of October 2025 is filled with major festivals like Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, and Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Here’s the complete list of Punjab school holidays in October 2025. Punjab School Holidays in October 2025 (Date-Wise List)

Date Day Occasion October 2 Thursday Gandhi Jayanti & Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra) October 7 Tuesday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti October 20 Monday Diwali October 22 Wednesday Vishwakarma Puja These holidays mark a mix of national observances and traditional festivals, offering students a much-needed festive break. Also Check Dussehra 2025 School Holidays: School Close in THESE States and Cities due to Vijayadashami Dussehra Holidays in Punjab Schools 2025 This year, Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami) falls on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. Schools in Punjab are expected to remain closed only on this day. As per the official holiday calendar, there is no additional or extended Dussehra vacation announced for schools. Students should note that apart from October 2, there will be no separate holiday for Dussehra in Punjab.

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Holiday in Punjab 2025 Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti will be observed on October 7, 2025 (Tuesday), and schools across Punjab will remain closed on this day. The occasion holds great cultural and spiritual significance in the state, as Maharishi Valmiki is revered as the Adikavi (first poet) and the author of the Ramayana. In Punjab, the day is marked with prayers, processions, and cultural events, especially in Valmiki temples and community centres. For students, it serves as both a holiday and an opportunity to learn about the literary and spiritual contributions of Maharishi Valmiki. Diwali Holidays in Punjab Schools 2025 Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, 2025 (Monday). Since October 19 (Sunday) is already a weekly holiday and October 22 (Wednesday) is a holiday for Vishwakarma Puja, most schools in Punjab are expected to declare October 21 (Tuesday) as a post-Diwali holiday. This effectively gives students and teachers a continuous festive break from October 19 to October 22, 2025.