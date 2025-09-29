Dussehra 2025 School Holidays: School Close in THESE States and Cities due to Vijayadashami (Dasara)

Dussehra 2025 School Holidays: In India, states have announced closures for Dussehra (Vijayadashami) and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, bringing with it longer breaks for schools. In observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Uttar Pradesh has gone one step further and declared October 7, 2025, a holiday, while other states have chosen to take extended vacations that last till the first week of October.
Because Navratri, Mahanavami, Gandhi Jayanti, and Dussehra fall on different dates this year, several states have chosen to take extended vacations in order to overcome administrative and cultural obstacles.
Uttar Pradesh’s Special Holiday on October 7
In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that October 7, 2025, will be a holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices to mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.
The CM, speaking at a ceremony in Shravasti, emphasized the importance of cultural traditions and also directed that Ramayana recitations be held at temples across the state with support from the Culture and Tourism Department. This holiday comes in addition to the nationwide holiday on October 2.
School Holidays: Extended Dussehra Breaks Across States
Numerous states have reportedly announced prolonged school closures into the first week of October 2025. While some states, like Delhi and Jharkhand, have chosen to take shorter fall breaks, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka are taking some of the longest.
These choices also take administrative convenience, community and teacher requests, and holiday preparations into consideration.
State-Wise Holiday Brief for Dussehra and Durga Puja (October 2025)
State / Region
Holiday Duration
Reason
Andhra Pradesh
Sep 22 – Oct 2
Extended Dussehra holidays after teachers’ requests; 12-day break.
Telangana
Sep 21 – Oct 3
Long break covering Navratri & Dussehra.
Karnataka
Sep 20 – Oct 6
One of the longest holidays; nearly 17 days off for Dasara.
Jharkhand
Sep 29 – Oct 2
Schools closed during Dussehra in several districts including Dhanbad.
Assam
Sep 29 – 30 + Oct 2
Durga Puja & Dussehra closures.
Delhi
Sep 29 – Oct 1 (Autumn Break) + Oct 2
Autumn break followed by Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Reopens Oct 3.
Uttar Pradesh
Oct 2 (Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti) + Oct 7 (Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti)
Declared by CM Yogi Adityanath; applies to schools, colleges, and govt. offices.
Other States
Oct 1 & Oct 2
Mahanavami on Oct 1, Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti on Oct 2 (nationwide holiday).
Why Are Holidays Extended This Year?
Festival Overlaps: Because Gandhi Jayanti, Mahanavami, Dussehra, and Navratri fell so close to one another, states decided to prolong their holidays.
Teacher & Staff Requests: Teachers in Andhra Pradesh requested extra time to prepare for the holidays, therefore the state extended the holiday duration.
Administrative Ease: Longer breaks eliminate midweek hiccups and make school schedules easier.
Academic Impact & Advice
Students and parents: The longer holidays allow for more time for relaxation, travel, and celebration. But students should also make use of this time to study and get ready for future tests.
Even with the prolonged break, schools and teachers should modify their lesson plans to guarantee that the syllabus is completed.
To prevent misunderstandings over reopening dates, education departments should keep lines of communication open.
Many states have extended their school breaks for the 2025 Dussehra season, reflecting both pragmatic scheduling requirements and cultural priorities. As Uttar Pradesh celebrates Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 7, families and students are expecting an even longer holiday. The precise dates of reopening may differ depending on the district and school, therefore parents and students are encouraged to inquire with their local schools.
