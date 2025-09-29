Dussehra 2025 School Holidays: School Close in THESE States and Cities due to Vijayadashami (Dasara)

Dussehra 2025 School Holidays: In India, states have announced closures for Dussehra (Vijayadashami) and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, bringing with it longer breaks for schools. In observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Uttar Pradesh has gone one step further and declared October 7, 2025, a holiday, while other states have chosen to take extended vacations that last till the first week of October.

Because Navratri, Mahanavami, Gandhi Jayanti, and Dussehra fall on different dates this year, several states have chosen to take extended vacations in order to overcome administrative and cultural obstacles.

Uttar Pradesh’s Special Holiday on October 7

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that October 7, 2025, will be a holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices to mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.