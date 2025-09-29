Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Dussehra 2025 School Holidays: School Close in THESE States and Cities due to Vijayadashami (Dasara)

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 29, 2025, 12:01 IST

Schools across several Indian states will remain closed through the first week of October 2025 due to Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka have declared some of the longest breaks, while Delhi, Assam, and Jharkhand have shorter schedules. Uttar Pradesh has additionally declared October 7 a holiday for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, as announced by CM Yogi Adityanath. Parents and students are advised to confirm reopening dates with their respective schools.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Dussehra 2025 School Holidays: In India, states have announced closures for Dussehra (Vijayadashami) and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, bringing with it longer breaks for schools. In observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Uttar Pradesh has gone one step further and declared October 7, 2025, a holiday, while other states have chosen to take extended vacations that last till the first week of October.

Because Navratri, Mahanavami, Gandhi Jayanti, and Dussehra fall on different dates this year, several states have chosen to take extended vacations in order to overcome administrative and cultural obstacles.

Uttar Pradesh’s Special Holiday on October 7

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that October 7, 2025, will be a holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices to mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

The CM, speaking at a ceremony in Shravasti, emphasized the importance of cultural traditions and also directed that Ramayana recitations be held at temples across the state with support from the Culture and Tourism Department. This holiday comes in addition to the nationwide holiday on October 2.

CHECK:UP School Holiday List 2025

School Holidays: Extended Dussehra Breaks Across States

Numerous states have reportedly announced prolonged school closures into the first week of October 2025. While some states, like Delhi and Jharkhand, have chosen to take shorter fall breaks, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka are taking some of the longest.

These choices also take administrative convenience, community and teacher requests, and holiday preparations into consideration.

State-Wise Holiday Brief for Dussehra and Durga Puja (October 2025)

State / Region

Holiday Duration

Reason 

Andhra Pradesh

Sep 22 – Oct 2

Extended Dussehra holidays after teachers’ requests; 12-day break.

Telangana

Sep 21 – Oct 3

Long break covering Navratri & Dussehra.

Karnataka

Sep 20 – Oct 6

One of the longest holidays; nearly 17 days off for Dasara.

Jharkhand

Sep 29 – Oct 2

Schools closed during Dussehra in several districts including Dhanbad.

Assam

Sep 29 – 30 + Oct 2

Durga Puja & Dussehra closures.

Delhi

Sep 29 – Oct 1 (Autumn Break) + Oct 2

Autumn break followed by Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Reopens Oct 3.

Uttar Pradesh

Oct 2 (Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti) + Oct 7 (Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti)

Declared by CM Yogi Adityanath; applies to schools, colleges, and govt. offices.

Other States

Oct 1 & Oct 2

Mahanavami on Oct 1, Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti on Oct 2 (nationwide holiday).

CHECK: School Holidays in October 2025

Why Are Holidays Extended This Year?

  1. Festival Overlaps: Because Gandhi Jayanti, Mahanavami, Dussehra, and Navratri fell so close to one another, states decided to prolong their holidays.

  2. Teacher & Staff Requests: Teachers in Andhra Pradesh requested extra time to prepare for the holidays, therefore the state extended the holiday duration.

  3. Administrative Ease: Longer breaks eliminate midweek hiccups and make school schedules easier.

Academic Impact & Advice

  • Students and parents: The longer holidays allow for more time for relaxation, travel, and celebration. But students should also make use of this time to study and get ready for future tests.

  • Even with the prolonged break, schools and teachers should modify their lesson plans to guarantee that the syllabus is completed.

  • To prevent misunderstandings over reopening dates, education departments should keep lines of communication open.

Many states have extended their school breaks for the 2025 Dussehra season, reflecting both pragmatic scheduling requirements and cultural priorities. As Uttar Pradesh celebrates Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 7, families and students are expecting an even longer holiday. The precise dates of reopening may differ depending on the district and school, therefore parents and students are encouraged to inquire with their local schools.

Also Check: State-Wise Holiday List of October 2025

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday in October 2025

Madhya Pradesh School Holiday in October 2025

Bihar School Holiday in October 2025

Maharashtra School Holiday in October 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday in October 2025

Telangana School Holiday in October 2025

Jharkhand School Holiday in October 2025

Rajasthan School Holiday in October 2025

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News