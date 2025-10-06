NPCIL Recruitment 2025 Through Gate: Notification Releasing Soon at npcil.nic.in, Check Apply Online Date and More

Key Points
- NPCIL is recruiting for Engineering Graduates as Executive Trainees (ET-2026) in Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil Disciplines.
- Candidates may visit https://gate2026.iitg.ac.in or any of the GATE zonal websites of IISc and IITs for detailed information on GATE 2026.
- Candidates should have valid GATE Score for the year 2024/2025/2026 in any of the disciplines mentioned in the notification .
NPCIL Recruitment 2025 Through Gate: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the notification pdf for the recruitment of Engineering Graduates as Executive Trainees (ET-2026). These positions are available in different disciplines including Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil Disciplines.Interested and eligible candidates having valid GATE Score for the year 2024/2025/2026 in any of the disciplines mentioned in the notification can apply online through the official website-https://www.npcilcareers.co.in.
NPCIL Recruitment 2025 PDF
The short notice regarding the recruitment The detailed advertisement will be available on NPCIL website www.npcilcareers.co.in & www.npcil.nic.in tentatively within 10 days from the date of announcement of GATE-2026 results.
NPCIL Engineering Graduates 2025: Overview
The NPCILhas released the notification pdf for the recruitment of Engineering Graduates as Executive Trainees (ET-2026) in different disciplines including Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil Disciplines. Check the table below for NPCIL Recruitment 2025 key highlights
|
NPCIL Engineering Graduates 2025
|
Organization
|
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited
|
Post
|
Engineering Graduates as Executive Trainees (ET-2026)
|
Advt. No.
|
NPCIL/HQ/HRM/ET/2025/04
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Disciplines
|
Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil
|
Application Last Date
|
June 17, 2025
|
Selection Process
|
GATE-2026
|
Official Website
|
npcilcareers.co.in
NPCIL Engineering Graduates 2025 Selection Process
Interested candidates should possess valid GATE Score for the year 2024/2025/2026 in any of the disciplines including Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil . Shortlisting of candidates for interview will be done based on the GATE Score. The detailed advertisement will be available on NPCIL website www.npcilcareers.co.in & www.npcil.nic.in tentatively within 10 days from the date of announcement of GATE-2026 results.
