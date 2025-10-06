Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
NPCIL Recruitment 2025 Through Gate: Notification Releasing Soon at npcil.nic.in, Check Apply Online Date and More

By Manish Kumar
Oct 6, 2025, 12:20 IST

 NPCIL Recruitment 2025: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the notification pdf for the recruitment of Engineering Graduates as Executive Trainees (ET-2026). These positions are available  in different disciplines including Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil Disciplines. 

Key Points

  • NPCIL is recruiting for Engineering Graduates as Executive Trainees (ET-2026) in Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil Disciplines.
  • Candidates may visit https://gate2026.iitg.ac.in or any of the GATE zonal websites of IISc and IITs for detailed information on GATE 2026.
  • Candidates should have valid GATE Score for the year 2024/2025/2026 in any of the disciplines mentioned in the notification .

NPCIL Recruitment 2025 Through Gate: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the notification pdf for the recruitment of Engineering Graduates as Executive Trainees (ET-2026). These positions are available in different disciplines including Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil Disciplines.Interested and eligible candidates having valid GATE Score for the year 2024/2025/2026 in any of the disciplines mentioned in the notification can apply online through the official website-https://www.npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL Recruitment 2025 PDF

The short notice regarding the recruitment The detailed advertisement will be available on NPCIL website www.npcilcareers.co.in & www.npcil.nic.in tentatively within 10 days from the date of announcement of GATE-2026 results.

NPCIL Recruitment 2025 Through Gate Download PDF

 NPCIL Engineering Graduates 2025: Overview

The NPCILhas released the notification pdf for the recruitment of Engineering Graduates as Executive Trainees (ET-2026) in different disciplines including Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil Disciplines. Check the table below for NPCIL Recruitment 2025 key highlights

NPCIL Engineering Graduates 2025

Organization

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited

Post

 Engineering Graduates as Executive Trainees (ET-2026) 

Advt. No. 

NPCIL/HQ/HRM/ET/2025/04

Mode of Application

Online

Disciplines

Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil

Application Last Date

June 17, 2025

Selection Process

GATE-2026

Official Website

npcilcareers.co.in

npcil

NPCIL Engineering Graduates 2025 Selection Process

Interested candidates should possess valid GATE Score for the year 2024/2025/2026 in any of the disciplines including Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil . Shortlisting of candidates for interview will be done based on the GATE Score.  The detailed advertisement will be available on NPCIL website www.npcilcareers.co.in & www.npcil.nic.in tentatively within 10 days from the date of announcement of GATE-2026 results.

