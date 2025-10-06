NPCIL Recruitment 2025 Through Gate: Notification Releasing Soon at npcil.nic.in, Check Apply Online Date and More

NPCIL Recruitment 2025 Through Gate: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the notification pdf for the recruitment of Engineering Graduates as Executive Trainees (ET-2026). These positions are available in different disciplines including Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil Disciplines.Interested and eligible candidates having valid GATE Score for the year 2024/2025/2026 in any of the disciplines mentioned in the notification can apply online through the official website-https://www.npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL Recruitment 2025 PDF

The short notice regarding the recruitment The detailed advertisement will be available on NPCIL website www.npcilcareers.co.in & www.npcil.nic.in tentatively within 10 days from the date of announcement of GATE-2026 results.