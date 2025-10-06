IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Date 2025 Out: Check IB JIO Exam Scheduled, Timings for 394 Posts

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Date 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) organizes the IB Junior Intelligence Officer exam every year to recruit eligible candidates for government jobs. Thousands of aspirants appear for this competitive test to build a stable career in the Intelligence Bureau. The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Date 2025 was officially announced on 3rd October 2025 along with the city intimation slip.
Apart from the exam date, candidates must also stay updated on the admit card release, result declaration, and other key events. This article covers the complete IB JIO Exam Date 2025, schedule, timings, and all essential details candidates need to know.
IB JIO Exam Date 2025
The IB JIO Exam 2025 is scheduled for 15th October 2025 and will be held at multiple exam centers across India. The admit card, which is mandatory to carry, will be available a few days before the exam. Results are generally released within a few weeks after the exam.
The exam timings can differ depending on the post and shift allocation. Candidates must check their admit card carefully for details like reporting time, shift, and exam center.
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025 Overview
The table below gives an overview of the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Date 2025 and related details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO)
|
Exam Level
|
National Level
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online (Computer-Based Test)
|
Exam Date
|
15th October 2025
|
Admit Card Release
|
7–10 days before the exam date
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Date 2025
Candidates can check the important dates for IB JIO Recruitment 2025 in the table below:
|
IB JIO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
|
IB JIO Notification 2025 Release Date
|
22nd August 2025
|
Online Application Process Start Date
|
23rd August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
14th September 2025 (11:59 pm)
|
Last Date to pay the Application Fee
|
14th September 2025
|
Exam Date
|
15th October 2025
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Timing 2025
Candidates must carefully check the official shift timings and reporting schedule to avoid last-minute issues. The table below highlights the IB JIO Exam Timing 2025 details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Date
|
15th October 2025
|
Shift Timing
|
09:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|
Reporting Time
|
07:30 AM
IB JIO Exam Day Guidelines 2025
Candidates must carry all necessary documents, reach the exam centre on time, and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card on the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Day. Strict adherence to these guidelines ensures a smooth and hassle-free exam experience. The following are the important IB JIO Exam Instructions:
-
Reach the exam centre at least 60–90 minutes before reporting time to complete security checks.
-
Carry a printed admit card and a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or Passport.
-
Follow the shift timings carefully; late entry will not be allowed under any circumstances.
-
Avoid carrying restricted items like mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, or any electronic gadgets inside the exam hall.
-
Keep multiple copies of your admit card for safety.
-
Listen carefully to the invigilator’s instructions and maintain discipline during the exam.
