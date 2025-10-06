IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Date 2025 Out: Check IB JIO Exam Scheduled, Timings for 394 Posts

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Date 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) organizes the IB Junior Intelligence Officer exam every year to recruit eligible candidates for government jobs. Thousands of aspirants appear for this competitive test to build a stable career in the Intelligence Bureau. The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Date 2025 was officially announced on 3rd October 2025 along with the city intimation slip.

Apart from the exam date, candidates must also stay updated on the admit card release, result declaration, and other key events. This article covers the complete IB JIO Exam Date 2025, schedule, timings, and all essential details candidates need to know.

IB JIO Exam Date 2025

The IB JIO Exam 2025 is scheduled for 15th October 2025 and will be held at multiple exam centers across India. The admit card, which is mandatory to carry, will be available a few days before the exam. Results are generally released within a few weeks after the exam.