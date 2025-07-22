MJPRU Result 2025 OUT at mjpruiums.in; Download UG and PG ODD Semester Marksheet

MJPRU Result 2025: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), formerly Rohilkhand University, has recently released the odd semester results of various courses, including BSc, BCom, BA, MA, MSc, MCom and other exams. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mjpruiums.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their mjpruiums.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Rohilkhand University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. MJPRU Results 2025 As per the latest update, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University released the results of odd semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Rohilkhand University result 2025 on the official website of the University- mjpruiums.in.

MJPRU Result 2025 Click here How to Check MJPRU Rohilkhand Result 2025. Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MJPRU odd semester result 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mjpruiums.in Step 2: Click on “Other Useful Link”. Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there. Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “View”. Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it Step 6: Enter the Roll Number, Security Code and click on “Get Result” Step 7: The result will appear on the screen. Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Check Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Results 2025 for various examinations.