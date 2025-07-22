MJPRU Result 2025 OUT at mjpruiums.in; Download UG and PG ODD Semester Marksheet

MJPRU Result 2025: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), formerly Rohilkhand University, has recently released the odd semester results of various courses, including BSc, BCom, BA, MA, MSc, MCom and other exams. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mjpruiums.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their mjpruiums.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Rohilkhand University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.
MJPRU Results 2025
As per the latest update, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University released the results of odd semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Rohilkhand University result 2025 on the official website of the University- mjpruiums.in.
MJPRU Result 2025
How to Check MJPRU Rohilkhand Result 2025.
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MJPRU odd semester result 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mjpruiums.in
Step 2: Click on “Other Useful Link”.
Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.
Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “View”.
Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it
Step 6: Enter the Roll Number, Security Code and click on “Get Result”
Step 7: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Check Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Results 2025 for various examinations.
Course
Direct Link
BALLB 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th, 10th Sem
LLB 1st, 3rd, 5th Sem
MBBS Year 3 Part 2
BSc Home Science (Semester) 1st Sem (Home Science)
BSc Home Science (Semester) 3rd Sem (Home Science)
|Click here
BA Ist Sem
|Click here
BBA in Retail Operations 1st sem (Retail Operations)
|Click here
BCA (CBCS) Ist Sem (Computer Application)
|Click here
BA 3rd Sem
|Click here
BA 5th Sem
|Click here
BBA (Health Care) 1st sem (Health Care)
|Click here
BSc Ist Sem
|Click here
BSc 3rd Sem
|Click here
BSc 5th Sem
|Click here
BCom Ist Sem
|Click here
BCom 3rd Sem
|Click here
BCom 5th Sem
|Click here
MSc Ist Sem
|Click here
MSc 3rd Sem
|Click here
MCom Ist Sem
|Click here
MCom 3rd Sem
|Click here
MA Ist Sem
|Click here
MA 3rd Sem
|Click here
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), formerly Rohilkhand University is located in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
It was established in the year 1975 and was renamed Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in 1997 in honour of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.
The University presently offers a large number UG, PG and Diploma level courses under various departments like Faculty of Advance Social Sciences, Faculty of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Education and Allied Sciences, and Faculty of Legal Studies.
252 professional colleges/institutions 109 colleges and one constituent college are affiliated with MJPRU.
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University: Highlights
University Name
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University
Established
1975
Location
Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
MJPRU Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
