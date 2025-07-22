Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MJPRU Result 2025 OUT at mjpruiums.in; Download UG and PG ODD Semester Marksheet

MJPRU Result 2025 OUT: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) declared the odd semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

Jul 22, 2025, 11:20 IST
MJPRU Result 2025: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), formerly Rohilkhand University, has recently released the odd semester results of various courses, including BSc, BCom, BA, MA, MSc, MCom and other exams. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mjpruiums.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their mjpruiums.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Rohilkhand University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

MJPRU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University released the results of odd semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Rohilkhand University result 2025 on the official website of the University- mjpruiums.in. 

Click here

How to Check MJPRU Rohilkhand Result 2025.

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MJPRU odd semester result 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mjpruiums.in

Step 2: Click on “Other Useful Link”.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “View”.

Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it

Step 6: Enter the Roll Number, Security Code and click on “Get Result”

Step 7: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Check Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Results 2025 for various examinations.

Course

Direct Link

BALLB 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th, 10th Sem 

Click here

LLB 1st, 3rd, 5th Sem 

Click here

MBBS Year 3 Part 2

Click here

BSc Home Science (Semester) 1st Sem (Home Science)

Click here

BSc Home Science (Semester) 3rd Sem (Home Science)

 Click here

BA Ist Sem

 Click here

BBA in Retail Operations 1st sem (Retail Operations)

 Click here

BCA (CBCS) Ist Sem (Computer Application)

 Click here

BA 3rd Sem

 Click here

BA 5th Sem

 Click here

BBA (Health Care) 1st sem (Health Care)

 Click here

BSc Ist Sem

 Click here

BSc 3rd Sem

 Click here

BSc 5th Sem

 Click here

BCom Ist Sem

 Click here

BCom 3rd Sem

 Click here

BCom 5th Sem

 Click here

MSc Ist Sem

 Click here

MSc 3rd Sem

 Click here

MCom Ist Sem

 Click here

MCom 3rd Sem

 Click here

MA Ist Sem

 Click here

MA 3rd Sem

 Click here

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), formerly Rohilkhand University is located in  Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

It was established in the year 1975 and was renamed Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in 1997 in honour of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. 

The University presently offers a large number UG, PG and Diploma level courses under various departments like Faculty of Advance Social Sciences, Faculty of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Education and Allied Sciences, and Faculty of Legal Studies

252 professional colleges/institutions 109 colleges and one constituent college are affiliated with MJPRU.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University: Highlights

University Name

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University

Established

1975

Location

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

MJPRU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

