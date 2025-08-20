CM Shri Schools Receive Over 50,000 Applications for Admission 2025, Says Delhi Education Minister

New Delhi: The Delhi government received approximately 50,000 applications for admissions to the CM Shri Schools from its launch on August 15, 2025. According to the data published by the Education Department of Delhi, around 14,928 applications were received for Class 6 while 15,114 applications were received for Class 7, and 20,762 for Class 8.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood highlights the growing trust of parents in the education system, ensuring dissemination of quality education through modern infrastructure and innovative pedagogy.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education minister Ashish Sood announced the allocation of INR 100 crore in the budget, which will fund building state-of-art infrastructure, smart classes, AI-enabled libraries, AR-VR enabled smart classrooms, biometric attendance systems and robotics laboratories, etc. which is likely to be inaugurated in September 2025.