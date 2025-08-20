CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
CM Shri Schools Receive Over 50,000 Applications for Admission 2025, Says Delhi Education Minister

Delhi government has received around 50,000 applications for admissions to the CM Shri Schools, with 14,928 applications received for Class 6, 15,114 applications for Class 7, and 20,762 for Class 8 within a few days of its launch.

New Delhi: The Delhi government received approximately 50,000 applications for admissions to the CM Shri Schools from its launch on August 15, 2025. According to the data published by the Education Department of Delhi, around 14,928 applications were received for Class 6 while 15,114 applications were received for Class 7, and 20,762 for Class 8.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood highlights the growing trust of parents in the education system, ensuring dissemination of quality education through modern infrastructure and innovative pedagogy.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education minister Ashish Sood announced the allocation of INR 100 crore in the budget, which will fund building state-of-art infrastructure, smart classes, AI-enabled libraries, AR-VR enabled smart classrooms, biometric attendance systems and robotics laboratories, etc. which is likely to be inaugurated in September 2025.

Initially 60, now a total of 75 govt schools have been flagged for upgrade, where the programme seeks to transform existing schools into centres of advanced, technology-driven education, inspired by the Centre’s PM Shri schools, where these schools will bridge the city’s education system to National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and implement the National Curriculum Framework 2023. These schools also focus on promoting sustainability, operating as zero-waste and solar-powered campuses.

The Education Minister adds, "I reassure parents that the admission process will be completely transparent and efficient. The large number of applications stands as a clear endorsement of the Delhi govt's commitment to setting new standards of excellence in education.”

