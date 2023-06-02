Maharashtra Board SSC Toppers List 2023: Check MSBSHSE 10th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, City and District-wise Details

Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2023: The board releases the names and ranks of  MSBSHSE class 10th toppers and pass percentage. Check the topper's names, merit list pass percentage and other result statistics here.

Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) releases the name of toppers and pass percentages along with the announcement of class 10th result. Students can check MSBSHSE board SSC results online at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and mahresults.org.in. They need to use their roll number and details in the login window to download the marksheet. 

In the Maharashtra SSC result 2023, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.83%. Last year, girls performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage for girls is 97.96% and for boys is 96.06%. Among those who passed, 6,50,791 students passed with distinction whereas 5,70,027 secured first division and 2,58,027 got second division and 45,170 secured third division in the SSC result. 

Maharashtra Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the MAHA SSC Result 

The board releases the names of toppers along with the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available: 

Girls' Pass Percentage Slightly Lower than Boys in Maharashtra SSC Result 2023

In Maharashtra SSC Result, girls achieved a pass percentage of 92.05%, slightly lower than boys' pass percentage of 95.87%. 

Gender

Pass Percentage

Girls

92.05%

Boys

95.87%

Maharashtra SS Result 2023 Division-Wise Number of Students

Division

Number of students

Distinction

4,89,455 

First Division

526210

Second Division

334015

Third

85298

Maharashtra 10th Result 2023 District-Wise Pass Percentage 

District

Pass Percentage

Konkan

98.11%

Nagpur

92.05

Maharashtra SSC Toppers 2018 

In 2018, two students secured rank 1 by scoring 100% marks. Check their names below: 

Ranks

SSC Toppers name

Marks secured

1

Shrutika Mahajan

100%

1

Bhavik Bharambe

100%

2

Khushi Vora

99.60%

MSBSHSE 10th Result Pass Percentage 

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.22%. Check Maharashtra class 10 statistics here: 

Years

Overall Pass %

Total Students

2022

94.22%

14,59,664

2021

99.63

13,19,754

2020

90.66

14,13,687

2019

85.88

14,89,837

2018

88.41

14,85,132

2017

89.5

14,29,478

2016

86.6

13,19,754

2015

91.26

12,37,241

2014

90.03

11,98,859

2013

79.95

10,88,653

Maharashtra SSC Gender-Wise Pass Percentage 

In 2022, the boy’s and girl’s pass percentage was recorded at 93.29% and 95.35% respectively. Check the table below: 

Years

Boys’ Pass %

Girls’ Pass %

2022

93.29%

95.35%

2021

99.54

99.73

2020

88.04

93.88

2019

82.4

90.25

2018

85.23

92.36

2017

93.2

86.65

2016

83.46

83.46

2015

88.8

94.29

2014

87.23

93.5

2013

76.62

84.06

Next