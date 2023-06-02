Maharashtra Board SSC Toppers List 2023: Check MSBSHSE 10th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, City and District-wise Details

Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) releases the name of toppers and pass percentages along with the announcement of class 10th result. Students can check MSBSHSE board SSC results online at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and mahresults.org.in. They need to use their roll number and details in the login window to download the marksheet.
In the Maharashtra SSC result 2023, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.83%. Last year, girls performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage for girls is 97.96% and for boys is 96.06%. Among those who passed, 6,50,791 students passed with distinction whereas 5,70,027 secured first division and 2,58,027 got second division and 45,170 secured third division in the SSC result.
Maharashtra Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the MAHA SSC Result
The board releases the names of toppers along with the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:
Girls' Pass Percentage Slightly Lower than Boys in Maharashtra SSC Result 2023
In Maharashtra SSC Result, girls achieved a pass percentage of 92.05%, slightly lower than boys' pass percentage of 95.87%.
|
Gender
|
Pass Percentage
|
Girls
|
92.05%
|
Boys
|
95.87%
Maharashtra SS Result 2023 Division-Wise Number of Students
|
Division
|
Number of students
|
Distinction
|
4,89,455
|
First Division
|
526210
|
Second Division
|
334015
|
Third
|
85298
Maharashtra 10th Result 2023 District-Wise Pass Percentage
|
District
|
Pass Percentage
|
Konkan
|
98.11%
|
Nagpur
|
92.05
Maharashtra SSC Toppers 2018
In 2018, two students secured rank 1 by scoring 100% marks. Check their names below:
|
Ranks
|
SSC Toppers name
|
Marks secured
|
1
|
Shrutika Mahajan
|
100%
|
1
|
Bhavik Bharambe
|
100%
|
2
|
Khushi Vora
|
99.60%
MSBSHSE 10th Result Pass Percentage
Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.22%. Check Maharashtra class 10 statistics here:
|
Years
|
Overall Pass %
|
Total Students
|
2022
|
94.22%
|
14,59,664
|
2021
|
99.63
|
13,19,754
|
2020
|
90.66
|
14,13,687
|
2019
|
85.88
|
14,89,837
|
2018
|
88.41
|
14,85,132
|
2017
|
89.5
|
14,29,478
|
2016
|
86.6
|
13,19,754
|
2015
|
91.26
|
12,37,241
|
2014
|
90.03
|
11,98,859
|
2013
|
79.95
|
10,88,653
Maharashtra SSC Gender-Wise Pass Percentage
In 2022, the boy’s and girl’s pass percentage was recorded at 93.29% and 95.35% respectively. Check the table below:
|
Years
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
2022
|
93.29%
|
95.35%
|
2021
|
99.54
|
99.73
|
2020
|
88.04
|
93.88
|
2019
|
82.4
|
90.25
|
2018
|
85.23
|
92.36
|
2017
|
93.2
|
86.65
|
2016
|
83.46
|
83.46
|
2015
|
88.8
|
94.29
|
2014
|
87.23
|
93.5
|
2013
|
76.62
|
84.06