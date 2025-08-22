Supreme Court Order on Stray Dogs Revisited: Check the Key Highlights

In a Friday ruling, the Supreme Court overturned the August 11 ruling of its two-judge panel, ordering the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to release all stray dogs that were picked up in the same area after being sterilised and vaccinated, with the exception of those that were rabies-infected or acting aggressively.
Justice Vikram Nath's three-judge panel mandated that all cases of a similar nature be sent to the top court for a clear national policy. The Supreme Court also ordered the creation of special feeding areas for stray dogs and the prohibition of dog feeding in public.
Key Takeaways from SC Order on Stray Dogs
The Supreme Court finally revisited its decision, making some key changes to its previous jurisdiction. Check some of the important changes below:
Release after sterilization and vaccination
The Supreme Court stated that after the stray dogs have been vaccinated and sterilized, they would be returned to the same location.
An exception for aggressive or rabid dogs
Additionally, the Supreme Court mandated that dogs exhibiting aggressive behavior or afflicted with rabies be kept apart and not unleashed.
ALSO READ: SC Ruling on Stray Dogs: What are the Rules on Street Dog Population Control in Different Countries?
Specific areas for feeding
The court also declared that public feeding of stray dogs cannot be allowed under any condition and ordered civic bodies to build specialized feeding locations. It stated that anybody who disobeyed the order will be prosecuted and instructed the Delhi Municipal Corporation to establish a helpline for reporting violations.
Adoption permitted by MCD
The court stated that animal lovers can petition to adopt canines before the MCD, but it also cautioned that after adoption, the dogs should not be returned to the streets.
National policy under discussion
All State and UT Animal Husbandry Secretaries received notifications from the Court asking for their opinions on a national stray dog policy.
ALSO READ: New Vande Bharat for Rajasthan: Cover Delhi to Bikaner Distance in just Few Hours
Expanded scope throughout India
The entire nation is now within the order's jurisdiction, not just Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court ordered the state governments to follow the guidelines issued.
Centralized Court cases
The Supreme Court will hear all pending high court petitions pertaining to stray dogs. Dog owners and non-governmental organizations that wish to be included in future hearings on the case may do so by submitting a small payment to the court within seven days.
ALSO READ: List of Bills Passed by Parliament in Monsoon Session 2025; Check Name and Details
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation