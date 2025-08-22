Supreme Court Order on Stray Dogs Revisited: Check the Key Highlights

In a Friday ruling, the Supreme Court overturned the August 11 ruling of its two-judge panel, ordering the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to release all stray dogs that were picked up in the same area after being sterilised and vaccinated, with the exception of those that were rabies-infected or acting aggressively. Justice Vikram Nath's three-judge panel mandated that all cases of a similar nature be sent to the top court for a clear national policy. The Supreme Court also ordered the creation of special feeding areas for stray dogs and the prohibition of dog feeding in public. Key Takeaways from SC Order on Stray Dogs The Supreme Court finally revisited its decision, making some key changes to its previous jurisdiction. Check some of the important changes below: Release after sterilization and vaccination

The Supreme Court stated that after the stray dogs have been vaccinated and sterilized, they would be returned to the same location. An exception for aggressive or rabid dogs Additionally, the Supreme Court mandated that dogs exhibiting aggressive behavior or afflicted with rabies be kept apart and not unleashed. ALSO READ: SC Ruling on Stray Dogs: What are the Rules on Street Dog Population Control in Different Countries? Specific areas for feeding The court also declared that public feeding of stray dogs cannot be allowed under any condition and ordered civic bodies to build specialized feeding locations. It stated that anybody who disobeyed the order will be prosecuted and instructed the Delhi Municipal Corporation to establish a helpline for reporting violations. Adoption permitted by MCD The court stated that animal lovers can petition to adopt canines before the MCD, but it also cautioned that after adoption, the dogs should not be returned to the streets.