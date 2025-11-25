RRB Group D Dress Code 2025: Complete Checklist for Men & Women Including Items to Avoid, Clothing Rules and More

UPSC EPFO Admit card 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Nov 25, 2025, 12:26 IST

The RRB Group D Dress Code 2025 ensures fair, transparent, and secure exams. Candidates must wear simple, lightweight clothing without metal parts or heavy accessories. Both men and women should avoid watches, jewellery, layered outfits, and electronic items. Candidates can read this article to complete security checks smoothly and enter the exam hall without any issues.

RRB Group D Dress Code 2025
RRB Group D Dress Code 2025

RRB Group D Dress Code 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has introduced a strict dress code for the RRB Group D 2025 exam to maintain fairness, transparency, and prevent the use of cheating devices. Security checks, especially frisking, are very strict in this exam, so candidates must avoid clothes with metal parts, heavy designs, or multiple layers.

Applicants should choose light, simple, and comfortable outfits to move through security smoothly. Wearing heavy accessories, jewellery, or designer outfits can slow down the verification process and may even lead to entry restrictions. Following the RRB Group D Dress Code properly helps ensure a quick, smooth, and stress-free entry into the exam hall. This article provides details about the RRB Group D 2025 dress code for male and female candidates.

RRB Group D Dress Code 2025

All candidates appearing for the RRB Group D Exam 2025 must strictly follow the dress code issued by the Railway Recruitment Board. These Clothing & Accessories Guidelines are designed to maintain security, ensure transparency, and enable smooth biometric verification at the exam center. 

If a candidate arrives wearing restricted items or inappropriate attire, they may not be allowed to enter the exam hall. That’s why both male and female candidates should clearly understand what is allowed and what must be avoided before leaving for the examination.

RRB Group D Dress Code 2025 for Male Candidates

Candidates who are appearing for the RRB Group D exam in 2025 should follow the prescribed dress code to avoid any issues during entry. Male candidates are advised to come in plain, lightweight, and comfortable outfits. Avoid anything that has metal parts, extra layers, or eye-catching designs.

A simple T-shirt or shirt with regular trousers or soft jeans is completely acceptable. Traditional wear like a plain kurta is also fine.

For footwear, stick to basic sandals or normal shoes. Many RRB Group D exam centres do not allow sports shoes, high-ankle shoes, or footwear with thick soles. Candidates must also note that watches, jewelry, and any kind of electronic accessories are not allowed inside the examination hall.

Candidates can check the RRB Group D Dress Code 2025 for male candidates in the table below:

Item

Permitted Clothing/Accessories

Not Permitted at the Exam Centre

Shirt/T-shirt

Light, simple, and without heavy prints

Hoodies, bulky pockets, thick fabric

Trousers/Jeans

Basic trousers or non-fancy jeans

Cargo pants, pants with multiple pockets

Footwear

Regular sandals or lightweight shoes

Sports shoes, high-ankle shoes, heavy soles

Watch

Not permitted

Smartwatches, digital watches, analog watches

Jewelry

Not permitted

Chains, rings, bracelets, or metal accessories

Spectacles

Allowed if required for medical use

Dark sunglasses or tinted shades

RRB Group D Dress Code 2025 for Female Candidates

Women appearing for the RRB Group D exam in 2025 should stick to simple, modest, and comfortable outfits to ensure smooth entry at the exam center. Light clothing such as a plain salwar suit, kurti with leggings, or a simple saree is recommended. Avoid sarees with heavy borders, shiny patterns, or floral designs that may attract unnecessary attention during checking.

Jewelry should be kept to the bare minimum. Ut is best to avoid earrings, bangles, chains, bindis, and metal hair accessories, as these items can slow down the frisking process. Candidates should also wear basic sandals or flat slippers as heels may not be allowed. Handbags, makeup kits, and decorative accessories must not be carried to the exam hall.

Candidates can check RRB Group D Dress Code 2025 for female candidates in the table below:

Item

Permitted Clothing/Accessories

Not Permitted at the Exam Center

Dress/Outfit

Simple salwar suit or plain kurti

Outfits with embroidery, lace, or heavy designs

Dupatta

Light and plain dupatta

Thick or heavily worked dupattas

Saree

Basic, lightweight saree

Sarees with glitter, heavy work, or shiny borders

Hair Accessories

Simple rubber bands

Hair clips, pins, decorative accessories, bun pins

Jewelry

A very small bindi (optional)

Earrings, bangles, rings, chains, bracelets

Footwear

Flats or normal sandals

High heels or platform footwear

What Is Not Allowed in the RRB Group D Exam?

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has completely banned certain items inside the RRB Group D exam centre. If any candidate is found carrying these restricted things, their exam may be cancelled immediately. So, make sure to double-check your bag and pockets before leaving for the exam centre.

The following are the items strictly prohibited in the exam hall:

  • Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smart watches, earphones, Bluetooth gadgets, and calculators

  • Any study material, including notes, books, chits, or loose rough papers

  • USB devices or electronic storage items like pen drives

  • Metal accessories, including heavy jewellery such as chains, earrings, bangles, bracelets, and rings

  • Clothing accessories such as hats, scarves, shawls, or even dupattas in some centres

  • Footwear with thick soles or high heels

  • Electronic belts and clothing with metallic buttons or devices

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

