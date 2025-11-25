RRB Group D Dress Code 2025: Complete Checklist for Men & Women Including Items to Avoid, Clothing Rules and More

RRB Group D Dress Code 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has introduced a strict dress code for the RRB Group D 2025 exam to maintain fairness, transparency, and prevent the use of cheating devices. Security checks, especially frisking, are very strict in this exam, so candidates must avoid clothes with metal parts, heavy designs, or multiple layers. Applicants should choose light, simple, and comfortable outfits to move through security smoothly. Wearing heavy accessories, jewellery, or designer outfits can slow down the verification process and may even lead to entry restrictions. Following the RRB Group D Dress Code properly helps ensure a quick, smooth, and stress-free entry into the exam hall. This article provides details about the RRB Group D 2025 dress code for male and female candidates.

RRB Group D Dress Code 2025 for Male Candidates Candidates who are appearing for the RRB Group D exam in 2025 should follow the prescribed dress code to avoid any issues during entry. Male candidates are advised to come in plain, lightweight, and comfortable outfits. Avoid anything that has metal parts, extra layers, or eye-catching designs. A simple T-shirt or shirt with regular trousers or soft jeans is completely acceptable. Traditional wear like a plain kurta is also fine. For footwear, stick to basic sandals or normal shoes. Many RRB Group D exam centres do not allow sports shoes, high-ankle shoes, or footwear with thick soles. Candidates must also note that watches, jewelry, and any kind of electronic accessories are not allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates can check the RRB Group D Dress Code 2025 for male candidates in the table below:

Item Permitted Clothing/Accessories Not Permitted at the Exam Centre Shirt/T-shirt Light, simple, and without heavy prints Hoodies, bulky pockets, thick fabric Trousers/Jeans Basic trousers or non-fancy jeans Cargo pants, pants with multiple pockets Footwear Regular sandals or lightweight shoes Sports shoes, high-ankle shoes, heavy soles Watch Not permitted Smartwatches, digital watches, analog watches Jewelry Not permitted Chains, rings, bracelets, or metal accessories Spectacles Allowed if required for medical use Dark sunglasses or tinted shades RRB Group D Dress Code 2025 for Female Candidates Women appearing for the RRB Group D exam in 2025 should stick to simple, modest, and comfortable outfits to ensure smooth entry at the exam center. Light clothing such as a plain salwar suit, kurti with leggings, or a simple saree is recommended. Avoid sarees with heavy borders, shiny patterns, or floral designs that may attract unnecessary attention during checking.

Jewelry should be kept to the bare minimum. Ut is best to avoid earrings, bangles, chains, bindis, and metal hair accessories, as these items can slow down the frisking process. Candidates should also wear basic sandals or flat slippers as heels may not be allowed. Handbags, makeup kits, and decorative accessories must not be carried to the exam hall. Candidates can check RRB Group D Dress Code 2025 for female candidates in the table below: Item Permitted Clothing/Accessories Not Permitted at the Exam Center Dress/Outfit Simple salwar suit or plain kurti Outfits with embroidery, lace, or heavy designs Dupatta Light and plain dupatta Thick or heavily worked dupattas Saree Basic, lightweight saree Sarees with glitter, heavy work, or shiny borders Hair Accessories Simple rubber bands Hair clips, pins, decorative accessories, bun pins Jewelry A very small bindi (optional) Earrings, bangles, rings, chains, bracelets Footwear Flats or normal sandals High heels or platform footwear