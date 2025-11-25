RRB Group D Dress Code 2025: Complete Checklist for Men & Women Including Items to Avoid, Clothing Rules and More

RRB Group D Dress Code 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has introduced a strict dress code for the RRB Group D 2025 exam to maintain fairness, transparency, and prevent the use of cheating devices. Security checks, especially frisking, are very strict in this exam, so candidates must avoid clothes with metal parts, heavy designs, or multiple layers.
Applicants should choose light, simple, and comfortable outfits to move through security smoothly. Wearing heavy accessories, jewellery, or designer outfits can slow down the verification process and may even lead to entry restrictions. Following the RRB Group D Dress Code properly helps ensure a quick, smooth, and stress-free entry into the exam hall. This article provides details about the RRB Group D 2025 dress code for male and female candidates.
RRB Group D Dress Code 2025
All candidates appearing for the RRB Group D Exam 2025 must strictly follow the dress code issued by the Railway Recruitment Board. These Clothing & Accessories Guidelines are designed to maintain security, ensure transparency, and enable smooth biometric verification at the exam center.
If a candidate arrives wearing restricted items or inappropriate attire, they may not be allowed to enter the exam hall. That’s why both male and female candidates should clearly understand what is allowed and what must be avoided before leaving for the examination.
Also Check:
RRB Group D Dress Code 2025 for Male Candidates
Candidates who are appearing for the RRB Group D exam in 2025 should follow the prescribed dress code to avoid any issues during entry. Male candidates are advised to come in plain, lightweight, and comfortable outfits. Avoid anything that has metal parts, extra layers, or eye-catching designs.
A simple T-shirt or shirt with regular trousers or soft jeans is completely acceptable. Traditional wear like a plain kurta is also fine.
For footwear, stick to basic sandals or normal shoes. Many RRB Group D exam centres do not allow sports shoes, high-ankle shoes, or footwear with thick soles. Candidates must also note that watches, jewelry, and any kind of electronic accessories are not allowed inside the examination hall.
Candidates can check the RRB Group D Dress Code 2025 for male candidates in the table below:
|
Item
|
Permitted Clothing/Accessories
|
Not Permitted at the Exam Centre
|
Shirt/T-shirt
|
Light, simple, and without heavy prints
|
Hoodies, bulky pockets, thick fabric
|
Trousers/Jeans
|
Basic trousers or non-fancy jeans
|
Cargo pants, pants with multiple pockets
|
Footwear
|
Regular sandals or lightweight shoes
|
Sports shoes, high-ankle shoes, heavy soles
|
Watch
|
Not permitted
|
Smartwatches, digital watches, analog watches
|
Jewelry
|
Not permitted
|
Chains, rings, bracelets, or metal accessories
|
Spectacles
|
Allowed if required for medical use
|
Dark sunglasses or tinted shades
RRB Group D Dress Code 2025 for Female Candidates
Women appearing for the RRB Group D exam in 2025 should stick to simple, modest, and comfortable outfits to ensure smooth entry at the exam center. Light clothing such as a plain salwar suit, kurti with leggings, or a simple saree is recommended. Avoid sarees with heavy borders, shiny patterns, or floral designs that may attract unnecessary attention during checking.
Jewelry should be kept to the bare minimum. Ut is best to avoid earrings, bangles, chains, bindis, and metal hair accessories, as these items can slow down the frisking process. Candidates should also wear basic sandals or flat slippers as heels may not be allowed. Handbags, makeup kits, and decorative accessories must not be carried to the exam hall.
Candidates can check RRB Group D Dress Code 2025 for female candidates in the table below:
|
Item
|
Permitted Clothing/Accessories
|
Not Permitted at the Exam Center
|
Dress/Outfit
|
Simple salwar suit or plain kurti
|
Outfits with embroidery, lace, or heavy designs
|
Dupatta
|
Light and plain dupatta
|
Thick or heavily worked dupattas
|
Saree
|
Basic, lightweight saree
|
Sarees with glitter, heavy work, or shiny borders
|
Hair Accessories
|
Simple rubber bands
|
Hair clips, pins, decorative accessories, bun pins
|
Jewelry
|
A very small bindi (optional)
|
Earrings, bangles, rings, chains, bracelets
|
Footwear
|
Flats or normal sandals
|
High heels or platform footwear
What Is Not Allowed in the RRB Group D Exam?
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has completely banned certain items inside the RRB Group D exam centre. If any candidate is found carrying these restricted things, their exam may be cancelled immediately. So, make sure to double-check your bag and pockets before leaving for the exam centre.
The following are the items strictly prohibited in the exam hall:
-
Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smart watches, earphones, Bluetooth gadgets, and calculators
-
Any study material, including notes, books, chits, or loose rough papers
-
USB devices or electronic storage items like pen drives
-
Metal accessories, including heavy jewellery such as chains, earrings, bangles, bracelets, and rings
-
Clothing accessories such as hats, scarves, shawls, or even dupattas in some centres
-
Footwear with thick soles or high heels
-
Electronic belts and clothing with metallic buttons or devices
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation