The ever-expanding route for the Indian Railways Vande Bharat is yet again on expansion. Indian Railways has decided to start yet another Vande Bharat express train on the Rajasthan route.
The introduction of the new Vande Bharat Express, which will link Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, would improve rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Delhi. Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice and a member of parliament from Bikaner, posted the details on his X account on Wednesday.
Reach from Delhi to Bikaner in just Few Hours
With permission to operate a new Vande Bharat train on the Delhi–Bikaner route, the rail ride from Rajasthan's Bikaner to the nation's capital, Delhi, will now just take a few hours. In a formal letter, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal of this information. "This service would make travel more comfortable and shorten the time between Bikaner and Delhi," the minister stated.
Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Schedule
The new Vande Bharat Express train offers a quicker and more comfortable journey between Bikaner and Delhi.
|
Route
|
Departure Time
|
Arrival Time
|
Bikaner to Delhi Cantt
|
5:45 AM
|
12:00 PM (approx.)
|
Delhi Cantt to Bikaner
|
4:45 PM
|
11:00 PM
Vande Bharat in Rajasthan
There are four Vande Bharat Express trains operating in Rajasthan at the moment, linking major cities both inside and outside the state.
These consist of:
|
Train Number
|
Route
|
20981
|
Udaipur–Agra Cantt
|
20977
|
Ajmer–Chandigarh
|
20980
|
Jaipur–Udaipur City
|
12461
|
Jodhpur–Sabarmati
Delhi- Bikaner Vande Bharat: A gift to the Local Population
This Vande Bharat would accelerate the pace of industrialization, business-trade operations, and tourism. "The new Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Bikaner is a historic gift to the local population. In addition to providing an additional boost for industrial development and tourism, it will facilitate and secure everyday travel. At the same time, the renovation of Bikaner's railway stations is also making steady progress to guarantee the region's overall development," the minister stated.
