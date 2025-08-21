The ever-expanding route for the Indian Railways Vande Bharat is yet again on expansion. Indian Railways has decided to start yet another Vande Bharat express train on the Rajasthan route.

The introduction of the new Vande Bharat Express, which will link Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, would improve rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Delhi. Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice and a member of parliament from Bikaner, posted the details on his X account on Wednesday.

Reach from Delhi to Bikaner in just Few Hours

With permission to operate a new Vande Bharat train on the Delhi–Bikaner route, the rail ride from Rajasthan's Bikaner to the nation's capital, Delhi, will now just take a few hours. In a formal letter, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal of this information. "This service would make travel more comfortable and shorten the time between Bikaner and Delhi," the minister stated.