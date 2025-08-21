SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

New Vande Bharat for Rajasthan: Cover Delhi to Bikaner Distance in just Few Hours

Discover the Delhi to Bikaner Vande Bharat Express schedule, timings, ticket fares, and more. Check routes, travel time, and booking details for a fast, comfortable journey.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 21, 2025, 18:53 IST

The ever-expanding route for the Indian Railways Vande Bharat is yet again on expansion. Indian Railways has decided to start yet another Vande Bharat express train on the Rajasthan route. 

The introduction of the new Vande Bharat Express, which will link Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, would improve rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Delhi. Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice and a member of parliament from Bikaner, posted the details on his X account on Wednesday.

Reach from Delhi to Bikaner in just Few Hours

With permission to operate a new Vande Bharat train on the Delhi–Bikaner route, the rail ride from Rajasthan's Bikaner to the nation's capital, Delhi, will now just take a few hours. In a formal letter, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal of this information. "This service would make travel more comfortable and shorten the time between Bikaner and Delhi," the minister stated.

Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Schedule

The new Vande Bharat Express train offers a quicker and more comfortable journey between Bikaner and Delhi.

Route

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Bikaner to Delhi Cantt

5:45 AM

12:00 PM (approx.)

Delhi Cantt to Bikaner

4:45 PM

11:00 PM

ALSO READ: Indian Railways: Get Your Waiting List Update Before 8 Hours; New Guidelines Issued

Vande Bharat in Rajasthan

There are four Vande Bharat Express trains operating in Rajasthan at the moment, linking major cities both inside and outside the state. 

These consist of:

Train Number

Route

20981

Udaipur–Agra Cantt

20977

Ajmer–Chandigarh

20980

Jaipur–Udaipur City

12461

Jodhpur–Sabarmati

Delhi- Bikaner Vande Bharat: A gift to the Local Population

This Vande Bharat would accelerate the pace of industrialization, business-trade operations, and tourism. "The new Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Bikaner is a historic gift to the local population.  In addition to providing an additional boost for industrial development and tourism, it will facilitate and secure everyday travel. At the same time, the renovation of Bikaner's railway stations is also making steady progress to guarantee the region's overall development," the minister stated.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Adopts Airport-Style Luggage Rules; Check the New Guidelines

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News