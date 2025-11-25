Uttarakhand UBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) plays a crucial role in shaping the academic journey of students in the state. For those entering Class 9, the Social Science curriculum is a fundamental component designed to build strong historical, geographical, political, and economic understanding. To ensure students, parents, and educators are fully prepared for the upcoming academic year, the UBSE has officially released the Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for the 2025-26 session. This syllabus is not just a list of chapters; it is the definitive guide outlining the entire course structure, prescribed textbooks, learning outcomes, and the detailed blueprint of the annual examination.

Understanding this syllabus is the first step toward effective preparation, allowing students to strategically allocate their study time and focus on key Social Science concepts and analytical approaches. We have provided the direct link to download the official and free PDF of the Uttarakhand UBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26, ensuring you have the authoritative source needed for success in the examination.