What is the Capital of Botswana? Check The Hidden Gem!

Capital of Botswana: Do you know what is the capital of Botswana and where is it located? It is now one of Africa’s fastest-growing cities and is home to the Botswana government in the southeast near the South African border. It was established as the capital after independence in 1966.

Let us explore more about the capital city and learn how it became the country's administrative, commercial and cultural centre.

(Credits: Forbes Africa)

What is the Capital of Botswana?

The Botswana capital is officially known as Gaborone. It has been the administrative seat since the country gained independence in 1966. The current population in Botswana is just over 2.6 million. This makes it one of the least densely populated countries in the world. Moreover, it also hosts the National Assembly, the High Court, major retail centres, and international embassies. Its mixture of tradition and modernity makes it an essential study point for students, travellers, and anyone curious about African capitals.