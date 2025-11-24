What is the Capital of Botswana? Check The Hidden Gem!

Capital of Botswana: Do you know what is the capital of Botswana and where is it located? It is now one of Africa’s fastest-growing cities and is home to the Botswana government in the southeast near the South African border. It was established as the capital after independence in 1966.
Let us explore more about the capital city and learn how it became the country's administrative, commercial and cultural centre.
What is the Capital of Botswana?
The Botswana capital is officially known as Gaborone. It has been the administrative seat since the country gained independence in 1966. The current population in Botswana is just over 2.6 million. This makes it one of the least densely populated countries in the world. Moreover, it also hosts the National Assembly, the High Court, major retail centres, and international embassies. Its mixture of tradition and modernity makes it an essential study point for students, travellers, and anyone curious about African capitals.
Where is the Capital of Botswana Located?
Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, is situated in the southeast near the South African border. It is situated in a flat valley between the Kgale and Oodi Hills and close to the border with South Africa. Moreover, Gaborone was purpose-built in 1965 to replace Mafeking (in South Africa) as the new capital. Since then, it has developed into one of the fastest-growing cities in Africa, driven by stable governance and urban expansion.
It was chosen for its central location, reliable water supply, and accessibility.
What is the Currency of the Capital of Botswana?
The capital of Botswana, Gaborone, uses the national currency known as the Botswana pula (BWP). “Pula” means rain, a symbol of both prosperity and scarcity in this semi-arid country. This makes the currency of Botswana a cultural reference as much as an economic one.
Why Gaborone Matters?
Beyond its role as Botswana’s capital, Gaborone represents progress and national pride. Today, Gaborone is one of Africa’s fastest-growing cities and is home to the Botswana government, the University of Botswana, the Botswana Stock Exchange, and the SADC headquarters.
Gaborone Trivia Facts
Few trivia facts about the capital city of Botswana is mentioned below:
|
Fact
|
Detail
|
Former Capital
|
Before Gaborone, Botswana’s capital was Mafeking (located in South Africa).
|
Local Nickname
|
Gaborone is popularly called “Gabs” by locals.
|
City Population
|
Gaborone’s urban population is approximately. 250,000–270,000, making it one of Southern Africa’s fastest-growing capitals.
|
Official Language
|
Botswana uses English officially, while Setswana is the national language widely spoken in daily life.
|
Major Airport
|
The city is served by Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, the busiest in Botswana.
|
Climate Type
|
Gaborone has a semi-arid climate with hot summers and mild, dry winters.
