MAH AAC CAP 2025: MHT CET Cell Extends Mop-Up Round Registration Till Today; Check Details Here

MAH AAC CAP 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the deadline for Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Centralised Admission Process (MAH AAC CAP) Mop-Up Round for admissions to the Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA) till August 22, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at fineart2025.mahacet.org to register online. The board will release the MAH AAC CAP Merit List on August 23, 2025.

MAH AAC CAP Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the MAH AAC CAP Admission 2025 important details here: