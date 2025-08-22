MAH AAC CAP 2025: MHT CET Cell Extends Mop-Up Round Registration Till Today; Check Details Here

MAH AAC CAP 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the deadline for Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Centralised Admission Process (MAH AAC CAP) Mop-Up Round for admissions to the Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA) till August 22, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at fineart2025.mahacet.org to register online. The board will release the MAH AAC CAP Merit List on August 23, 2025.
MAH AAC CAP Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the MAH AAC CAP Admission 2025 important details here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Centralised Admission Process (MAH AAC CAP) Mop-Up Round
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|fineart2025.mahacet.org
|
Admission format
|
Centralised Admission Process (CAP)
|
Stream
|
Fine Arts and Crafts
|
Registration deadline
|
August 22, 2025
|
Merit list release date
|
August 23, 2025
|
Programme
|
Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA)
|
State
|
Maharashtra
MAH AAC CAP Admission 2025 Key Dates
Candidates can find the important dates for MAH AAC CAP Admission 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Exam date
|
April 5, 2025
|
Result date
|
May 28, 2025
|
Registration revised deadline
|
August 22, 2025
|
Merit list release date
|
August 23, 2025
|
College verification dates
|
August 26 - 29, 2025
List of Vacant Seats for MAH AAC CET Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round
The following colleges across Maharashtra offer the mentioned BFA courses in their campuses for MAH AAC CAP 2025 Mop Up Round admissions:
|
Colleges
|
Courses
|
CAP Seats offered
|
Sir J. J. School of Art, Mumbai
|
BFA in Painting
|
3
|
Sir J. J. School of Art, Mumbai
|
BFA in Textile Design
|
1
|
2 Government College of Art & Design, Nagpur
|
BFA in Applied Art
|
3
|
2 Government College of Art & Design, Nagpur
|
BFA in Painting
|
8
|
Government College of Art & Design, ChhatrapaƟ Sambhajinagar
|
BFA in Painting
|
6
|
Government College of Art & Design, ChatrapaƟ Sambhajinagar
|
BFA in Textile Design
|
7
|
B. S. Bandekar College of Fine Art (Applied Art), Sawantwadi
|
BFA in Applied Art
|
11
|
Bharati Vidyapeeth’s College of Fine Art, Pune
|
BFA in Painting
|
16
|
Bharati Vidyapeeth’s College of Fine Art, Pune
|
BFA in Applied Art
|
18
|
Viva Institute of Applied Art, Virar
|
BFA in Painting
|
22
|
Aditya College of Architecture, Borivali West
|
BFA in Applied Art
|
14
|
KCE`S Moolji Jaitha College, Jalgaon
|
BFA in Painting
|
24
|
KCE`S Moolji Jaitha College, Jalgaon
|
BFA in Sculpture
|
4
|
KCE`S Moolji Jaitha College, Jalgaon
|
BFA in Applied Art
|
19
|
Sanjeevan Group of Institutions Panhala, Kolhapur
|
BFA in Applied Art
|
19
