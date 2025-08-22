WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
MAH AAC CAP 2025: MHT CET Cell Extends Mop-Up Round Registration Till Today; Check Details Here

MAH AAC CAP 2025: The deadline for the Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Centralised Admission Process (MAH AAC CAP) Mop-Up Round for BFA admissions has been extended to today, August 22, 2025. Candidates can register online at fineart2025.mahacet.org. The MAH AAC CAP Merit List will be released on August 23, 2025.

ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 22, 2025, 13:31 IST
Maharashtra CET Cell extends MAH AAC CAP 2025 Mop-Up Round registration till today, August 22, 2025.
MAH AAC CAP 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the deadline for Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Centralised Admission Process (MAH AAC CAP) Mop-Up Round for admissions to the Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA) till August 22, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at fineart2025.mahacet.org to register online. The board will release the MAH AAC CAP Merit List on August 23, 2025. 

MAH AAC CAP Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the MAH AAC CAP Admission 2025 important details here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name

Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Centralised Admission Process (MAH AAC CAP) Mop-Up Round

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

 fineart2025.mahacet.org

Admission format

Centralised Admission Process (CAP)

Stream 

Fine Arts and Crafts

Registration deadline 

August 22, 2025

Merit list release date 

August 23, 2025

Programme 

Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA)

State 

Maharashtra 

MAH AAC CAP Admission 2025 Key Dates 

Candidates can find the important dates for MAH AAC CAP Admission 2025 here:

Event 

Date 

Exam date 

April 5, 2025

Result date 

May 28, 2025

Registration revised deadline 

August 22, 2025

Merit list release date 

August 23, 2025

College verification dates 

August 26 - 29, 2025

List of Vacant Seats for MAH AAC CET Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round

The following colleges across Maharashtra offer the mentioned BFA courses in their campuses for MAH AAC CAP 2025 Mop Up Round admissions:

Colleges

Courses

CAP Seats offered

Sir J. J. School of Art, Mumbai

BFA in Painting

3

Sir J. J. School of Art, Mumbai

BFA in Textile Design

1

2 Government College of Art & Design, Nagpur

BFA in Applied Art

3

2 Government College of Art & Design, Nagpur

BFA in Painting

8

Government College of Art & Design, ChhatrapaƟ Sambhajinagar

BFA in Painting

6

Government College of Art & Design, ChatrapaƟ Sambhajinagar

BFA in Textile Design

7

B. S. Bandekar College of Fine Art (Applied Art), Sawantwadi

BFA in Applied Art

11

Bharati Vidyapeeth’s College of Fine Art, Pune

BFA in Painting

16

Bharati Vidyapeeth’s College of Fine Art, Pune

BFA in Applied Art

18

Viva Institute of Applied Art, Virar

BFA in Painting

22

Aditya College of Architecture, Borivali West

BFA in Applied Art

14

KCE`S Moolji Jaitha College, Jalgaon

BFA in Painting

24

KCE`S Moolji Jaitha College, Jalgaon

BFA in Sculpture

4

KCE`S Moolji Jaitha College, Jalgaon

BFA in Applied Art

19

Sanjeevan Group of Institutions Panhala, Kolhapur

BFA in Applied Art

19

