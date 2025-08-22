ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Starts from August 26, Apply at icsi.edu; Notification Details here

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
ICSI CS December 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will open the registration window for the Company Secretary (CS) Examination December 2025 on August 26, 2025. Candidates can register on smash.icsi.edu until September 26, 2025, to avoid late fees. The exams are scheduled from December 22 to 29, 2025.

Aug 22, 2025, 12:26 IST
ICSI CS December 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important highlights of the ICSI CS December exam 2025 here: 

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Company Secretary (CS) Examination December 2025

Board name 

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

icsi.edu

Application portal 

smash.icsi.edu

Stream 

Company Secretary

Registration dates 

Without late fee: August 26 - September 26, 2025

With late fee: August 26 - October 10, 2025

Exam dates 

December 22 - 29, 2025

Exam language 

English 

Hindi 

ICSI CS December 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must satisfy the following eligibility criteria set by the board:

  • Must complete the online pre-examination test for both the executive and professional programmes.
  • Executive program students registered before February 2025 must complete the One Day Orientation Programme (ODOP) and those who registered from February 2025 onward only need to complete the pre-examination test.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Fee

The programme-wise exam fee for the ICSI CS December 2025 session exam is given on the table below.

Programme

Fee

Group

CS Executive Programme

INR 1500

Per Group

CS Professional Programme

INR 1800

Per Group

Examination Form submission Late Fee

INR 250

Lumpsum

Change of Examination Centre/  Group/ Medium/ optional subject

INR 250

Service Charge

Addition of Group

INR 250

Service Charge

Surcharge for appearing in Examinations from Overseas Centre 

USD 100

Indian Rupees

