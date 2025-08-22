ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Starts from August 26, Apply at icsi.edu; Notification Details here

ICSI CS December 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will start the Company Secretary (CS) Examination December 2025 Registration window from August 26, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to fill the registration form at smash.icsi.edu till September 26, 2025 to avoid paying late fee. The exams are scheduled from December 22 to 29, 2025. Students can find the official notifications at icsi.edu.
ICSI CS December 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important highlights of the ICSI CS December exam 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Company Secretary (CS) Examination December 2025
|
Board name
|
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
icsi.edu
|
Application portal
|
smash.icsi.edu
|
Stream
|
Company Secretary
|
Registration dates
|
Without late fee: August 26 - September 26, 2025
With late fee: August 26 - October 10, 2025
|
Exam dates
|
December 22 - 29, 2025
|
Exam language
|
English
Hindi
ICSI CS December 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must satisfy the following eligibility criteria set by the board:
- Must complete the online pre-examination test for both the executive and professional programmes.
- Executive program students registered before February 2025 must complete the One Day Orientation Programme (ODOP) and those who registered from February 2025 onward only need to complete the pre-examination test.
ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Fee
The programme-wise exam fee for the ICSI CS December 2025 session exam is given on the table below.
|
Programme
|
Fee
|
Group
|
CS Executive Programme
|
INR 1500
|
Per Group
|
CS Professional Programme
|
INR 1800
|
Per Group
|
Examination Form submission Late Fee
|
INR 250
|
Lumpsum
|
Change of Examination Centre/ Group/ Medium/ optional subject
|
INR 250
|
Service Charge
|
Addition of Group
|
INR 250
|
Service Charge
|
Surcharge for appearing in Examinations from Overseas Centre
|
USD 100
|
Indian Rupees
Related Stories
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation