ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Starts from August 26, Apply at icsi.edu; Notification Details here

ICSI CS December 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will start the Company Secretary (CS) Examination December 2025 Registration window from August 26, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to fill the registration form at smash.icsi.edu till September 26, 2025 to avoid paying late fee. The exams are scheduled from December 22 to 29, 2025. Students can find the official notifications at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS December 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important highlights of the ICSI CS December exam 2025 here: