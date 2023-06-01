Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE Board 10th Result Link at mahresult.nic.in, Passing Marks and Previous Year Stats

10th SSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board: Students can check their class 10th result marksheet online at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in. Over 14 lakh students can download marksheet by using roll number, mother’s name and other details. Get latest updates here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Maha 10th result tomorrow, June 2. The board will declare the result at 11 am at a press conference from their Pune office. However, the Maharashtra SSC result link will be activated at 1 PM. Students can download their marksheet online at these websites: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in. The total registrations for SSC exam across Maharashtra include 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls. The Maharashtra class 10 board examination was conducted from March 2 to 25, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

Check Latest Updates on Maharashtra SSC Result 2023!