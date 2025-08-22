APSCHE AP LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Counselling Process Begins Soon; Check Registration and Other Important Dates here

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Examination Cell (APSCHE) will release the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025 Counselling notification soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Students will need to register online for AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 online to apply for the counseling process.
AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of AP LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET)
Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET)
|
Board name
|
Andhra Pradesh State Examination Cell (APSCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCET
|
State
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Stream
|
Law
|
Programmes
|
3-year course
5-year course
|
Registration fee
|
General and Open Category Candidates: INR 1000
SC/ST Category Candidates: INR 500
AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Counselling Process
APSCHE will follow a structured format for AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 admissions. The following steps are followed for the admissions:
- Counselling Registration
- Document Verification
- Web Option Entry
- Seat Allotment
- Download Allotment Letter
- Institution Verification
List of Important Documents Required for AP LAWCET/ PGLCET Counselling 2025
Candidates who are allotted seats will need to carry their original documents and their two respective photocopies for the counselling registration and verification:
- AP LAWCET 2025 Rank card
- Hall Ticket/ Admit Card
- SSC/Intermediate/Equivalent Mark sheet
- Qualifying Examination mark sheet
- Provisional/Degree Certificate
- Study/Residence Certificate
- SC/ST/Caste certificate
- Migration Certificate
- Transfer Certificate
- Income Certificate or Ration Card
