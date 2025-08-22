APSCHE AP LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Counselling Process Begins Soon; Check Registration and Other Important Dates here

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Examination Cell (APSCHE) will release the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025 Counselling notification soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Students will need to register online for AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 online to apply for the counseling process.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of AP LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 here: