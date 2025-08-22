WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
APSCHE AP LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Counselling Process Begins Soon; Check Registration and Other Important Dates here

Aug 22, 2025, 19:20 IST

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025: The APSCHE will soon release the AP LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Counselling notification on their official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The board will release the counselling schedule soon on the official website.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Examination Cell (APSCHE) will release the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025 Counselling notification soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Students will need to register online for AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 online to apply for the counseling process.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of AP LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET)

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET)

Board name 

Andhra Pradesh State Examination Cell (APSCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCET

State 

Andhra Pradesh 

Stream 

Law 

Programmes 

3-year course

5-year course 

Registration fee 

General and Open Category Candidates: INR 1000

SC/ST Category Candidates: INR 500

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Counselling Process

APSCHE will follow a structured format for AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 admissions. The following steps are followed for the admissions:

  1. Counselling Registration
  2. Document Verification
  3. Web Option Entry
  4. Seat Allotment
  5. Download Allotment Letter 
  6. Institution Verification 

Also Read: 

List of Important Documents Required for AP LAWCET/ PGLCET Counselling 2025

Candidates who are allotted seats will need to carry their original documents and their two respective photocopies for the counselling registration and verification:

  • AP LAWCET 2025 Rank card
  • Hall Ticket/ Admit Card
  • SSC/Intermediate/Equivalent Mark sheet
  • Qualifying Examination mark sheet 
  • Provisional/Degree Certificate
  • Study/Residence Certificate 
  • SC/ST/Caste certificate
  • Migration Certificate
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Income Certificate or Ration Card

