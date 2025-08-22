List of WNBA Awards and Trophies (2025), Check Who Won & Why!

As of August 2025, the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup is currently ongoing, with top teams competing in this midseason tournament. The league recognises excellence at every level, whether it's on the court, in the locker room, or in team front offices. Therefore, many of the 2025 award winners are yet to be announced, as the regular season is still underway. The contenders are after the bonus prize money and conference bragging rights. Keep an eye out for updates as finalists are set to clash soon. Let us catch on to the major WNBA award and trophy for the 2025 season, and learn what each one means to a player's legacy. Check Out: Top 10 WNBA Players of 2025 - Check Full List and Rankings here! List of Types of WNBA Awards and Trophies Before we dive into the details, here’s a full breakdown of all the major WNBA awards and trophies in 2025, from individual honours like MVP and Rookie of the Year to team-based titles such as the Championship Trophy and the Commissioner’s Cup.

Award Name Type Latest Winner (2025) WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Individual TBD (Update when available) Rookie of the Year Individual TBD Defensive Player of the Year Individual TBD Most Improved Player Individual TBD Sixth Player of the Year Individual TBD Coach of the Year Coaching TBD Executive of the Year Front Office TBD WNBA Finals MVP Postseason TBD WNBA Championship Trophy Team TBD Commissioner's Cup Trophy Team TBD All-WNBA First/Second Team Individual Announced post-season All-Defensive First/Second Team Individual Announced post-season All-Rookie Team Individual Announced post-season Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award Character-Based TBD Peak Performer Awards Stats-Based TBD (Scoring, Assists, Rebounds)

Major Individual Player WNBA Awards The players who set an impeccable record in the WNBA receive the following awards: 1. Most Valuable Player (MVP) The WNBA MVP, awarded annually since 1997, is regarded as the league's most prestigious individual honour. A panel of 60 U.S. sportswriters and broadcasters cast ballots after the regular season, ranking their top five candidates—10 points for 1st, down to 1 for 5th place, according to Wikipedia. There are legends like Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Lauren Jackson who have three MVP titles each. In 2024, A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) joined their elite company, becoming only the second unanimous MVP in history. 2. Rookie of the Year The Rookie of the Year award goes to that WNBA newcomer who makes an immediate impact in her first regular season. In 2024, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever secured the award with 66 of 67 first-place votes, setting records with two triple-doubles and breaking rookie assist and scoring milestones. Her performance not only raised the bar for future first-year stars but also helped revitalize Fever attendance and media buzz.

3. Defensive Player of the Year This award honours the league’s top defender, focusing on blocks, steals, and defensive impact. Winners like Tamika Catchings, Sylvia Fowles, and A’ja Wilson underline the award’s role in highlighting defensive dominance. The selection is made via the same media panel as MVP. Recent winners continue to combine team success with individual defensive excellence. 4. Most Improved Player This Most Improved Player award recognises the effort of a player who has elevated her game between seasons through increased scoring, efficiency, or overall on-court leadership. For example, Jewell Loyd earned it after a leap in scoring and consistency with the Seattle Storm. This accolade showcases mid-career turnaround stories and transformation into key contributors. 5. Sixth Player of the Year

The Sixth Player of the Year award highlights excellence off the bench. The recipients of this award are considered vital contributors who have helped turn games around. Some of the notable past winners include Jenna O’Hea and Janel McCarville, whose bench leadership added valuable depth and scoring prowess. Coaching and Executive Awards The WNBA doesn’t forget to honour the hardworking coaches who prepare the team for the main playoffs: 1. Coach of the Year Awarded to the coach who demonstrates strategic excellence, team improvement, and strong regular-season performance. One of the recent examples includes Stephanie White, who guided the Indiana Fever to playoff contention. She was further widely praised for uniting her roster under pressure. 2. Executive of the Year Honours front-office leaders who’ve excelled at roster building, trades, and long-term vision, such as general managers who orchestrated championship runs or smart drafts. Some of the past winners include Becky Hammon’s front office in Las Vegas and the New York Liberty’s executives after their recent resurgence.

All‑League and Defensive Honors For the all-league and defensive honours, selection is done by the media as they consider metrics such as efficiency, impact, and team performance. All-WNBA First & Second Teams celebrate top performers by position. For example, A'ja Wilson consistently features on the All-WNBA First Team. All-Defensive First & Second Teams recognise defensive stalwarts like Sylvia Fowles. All-Rookie Team highlights the best first-year performers, with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese both earning spots in 2024.



All-Defensive First & Second Teams recognise defensive stalwarts like Sylvia Fowles.



All-Rookie Team highlights the best first-year performers, with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese both earning spots in 2024. WNBA Team Trophies The WNBA teams are a main standout of the whole season. These trophies celebrate both postseason success and midseason excellence in the league. The WNBA Championship Trophy and the Commissioner's Cup are an important part of it.

1. WNBA Championship Trophy This trophy is awarded to the final winner at the end of the playoffs. For instance, the Las Vegas Aces captured their third straight title after Wilson's MVP season, as per the Olympics. The Finals MVP is also awarded by acknowledging the standout performer of the series. 2. Commissioner's Cup The Commissioner's cup is presented in a season tournament with games counting toward both regular season and Cup standings. Moreover, the prize money boosts stakes, and one squad takes home both regional bragging rights and extra earnings. This makes it a unique highlight on the calendar. Special Recognition Awards There are certain special recognition awards presented to the WNBA players for specific reasons: 1. Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award Named after the late Rockets player Kim Perrot, this honour goes to the player demonstrating sportsmanship, character, and respect.