10th SSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board OUT, Link Active at 1PM: Check Higher Secondary Result Online with Roll Number and Name-wise 

Check Maha SSC Result 2023 Online with Roll Number and Name-wise

List of Websites to Check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023

Maha SSC Result Website:
- mahahsscboard.in: https://www.mahahsscboard.in/
- mahresult.nic.in: https://mahresult.nic.in/
- sscresult.mkcl.org

https://sscresult.mkcl.org/ msbshse.co.in

Maha SSC result 2023 @mahresult.nic.in: Credentials Required to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Online

The following credentials are required to check MSBSHSE Result 2023 online from either mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in: Candidate’s seat number

Mother’s First Name In case a student finds any difficulty in finding the aforementioned details then they should refer to their SSC Admit Card/ Hall Ticket 2023. They can also get in touch with their school. How to Check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 with Roll Number? Maharashtra Board students need to use their seat numbers to check and download their MSBSHSE 10th Class results online. Students should follow the steps provided below to check their Maha SSC result online: Step 1: Go to the official website at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link given for SSC Examination 2023 result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on your screen.

Step 4: In this new login portal, enter your seat number and mother’s first name and submit.

Step 5: Your 10th SSC result 2023 will appear on the screen. Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2023 Class 10 Name-wise Previously, Maharashtra Board has not provided the facility to check MSBSHSE SSC result 2023 name-wise. Therefore, as per the previous years' trend, it is expected that check SSC result 2023 name-wise will not be available. However, there might be some 3rd party websites or apps that claim so. We suggest candidates avoid such websites or apps as they could misuse the information provided by you. Maharashtra SSC 10th Result Grading System Grade Marks Distinction 75% and above First Division 60% and above Second Division 45% to 59% Pass Grade 35% to 44% Failed Below 35%