10th SSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board OUT, Link Active at 1PM: Check Higher Secondary Result Online with Roll Number and Name-wise 

Check Maharashtra Board Higher Secondary Result 2023 with Roll Number and Name-wise: Maha SSC Result 2023 is out at www.mahahsscboard.in, www.mahresult.nic.in,  sscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Link Active at 1 PM. Overall 93.83% students pass. Konkan has highest pass percentage. 

Check Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2023 with Roll Number and Name-wise

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2023 Online, with Roll Number and Name-Wise: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Maharashtra SSC nikal 2023 today, June 2, 2023, in online mode. Overall 93.83% students pass. Sharad Gosavi, the Chairman of MSBSHSE announced the result. The Maha SSC Link Active time at 1 PM. Maharashtra board students can download their higher secondary results, using their roll number and name-wise online at www.mahahsscboard.in, www.mahresult.nic.in,  sscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. The Maha SSC Board exams 2023 were conducted from March 2nd to March 25th, 2023 wherein over 15 lakh candidates appeared. All candidates awaiting their MSBSHSE SSC exam results can check their Maharashtra SSC Board Exam results online with their roll number and mother’s first name today. Stay tuned to get the latest update about the result along with the result link as soon as the results are published online. Meanwhile, Maharashtra SSC result 2023 was declared recently on May 25, 2023. 

Latest Updates from Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2023

  • Out of total 23,013 schools, 6844 have recorded 100% result

Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2023 Statistics

Students can check here the complete statistics from Maharashtra SSC Examination 2023: 

Overview 

Statistics

Total Students

15,77,256

Overall Pass Percentage

93.83%

Total Girl students

7,33,067

Girls Pass Percentage

92.05%

Total Boys Appeared

8,44,116 

Boys Pass Percentage

95.87%
Check Maha SSC Result 2023 Online with Roll Number and Name-wise

If you are wondering how to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023 online with roll number and name at www.mahahsscboard.in or www.mahresult.nic.in then you must check the required information below:

List of Websites to Check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023

Maha SSC Result Website

Maha SSC 10th Result 2023 Website Link

mahahsscboard.in

https://www.mahahsscboard.in/

mahresult.nic.in

https://mahresult.nic.in/

 sscresult.mkcl.org

https://sscresult.mkcl.org/

msbshse.co.in

https://msbshse.co.in/

hscresult.mkcl.org

https://hscresult.mkcl.org/

Maha SSC result 2023 @mahresult.nic.in: Credentials Required to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Online

How to check Maha SSC result 2023?

The following credentials are required to check MSBSHSE Result 2023 online from either mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in:

  • Candidate’s seat number
  • Mother’s First Name

In case a student finds any difficulty in finding the aforementioned details then they should refer to their SSC Admit Card/ Hall Ticket 2023. They can also get in touch with their school.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 with Roll Number?

Maharashtra Board students need to use their seat numbers to check and download their MSBSHSE 10th Class results online. Students should follow the steps provided below to check their Maha SSC result online: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link given for SSC Examination 2023 result
  • Step 3: A new login window will appear on your screen.
  • Step 4: In this new login portal, enter your seat number and mother’s first name and submit.
  • Step 5: Your 10th SSC result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2023 Class 10 Name-wise

Previously, Maharashtra Board has not provided the facility to check MSBSHSE SSC result 2023 name-wise. Therefore, as per the previous years' trend,  it is expected that check SSC result 2023 name-wise will not be available. However, there might be some 3rd party websites or apps that claim so. We suggest candidates avoid such websites or apps as they could misuse the information provided by you.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result Grading System

Grade

Marks

Distinction

75% and above

First Division

60% and above

Second Division

45% to 59%

Pass Grade

35% to 44%

Failed

Below 35%

 

