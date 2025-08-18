National Couple’s Day 2025: Meaning, History, and How Americans Celebrate

Love never comes with a guide or manual, but it surely comes with a separate, dedicated day in the U.S. The United States of America celebrates ‘National Couple’s Day’ every year in August to celebrate relationships and bonds. So, whether you’re newly in love, years into marriage, or somewhere in between, this day gives all couples a perfect excuse to take a break from their daily work life and focus on each other. Check out:Victory Day in USA [2025]: Meaning, History, Significance & How It’s Observed When Is National Couple’s Day 2025? National Couple’s Day is celebrated on August 18 every year. From young lovebirds to seasoned pairs, couples across America honour their bond in unique ways, like candlelight dinners, short vacations or staycations, movie dates, and more What is the History Behind National Couple’s Day?

National Couples Day has been mostly a modern observance with informal, non-recorded origins. As per most sources, its popularity can be traced back to social media and relationship apps that amplified the idea in recent years. This day has gained greater significance in the U.S. over the years as love has become more inclusive. Let’s look at America’s legal and cultural milestones that reflect this: 2015 – Marriage Equality: The U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

1970 – Pride Parade: The first Pride Parade took place in the aftermath of the Stonewall Riots.

1967 – Loving v. Virginia: The landmark case that struck down interracial marriage bans.

1375 – Valentine’s Day Origins: Geoffrey Chaucer first wrote about Valentine’s Day in his poem Parliament of Foules.