Victory Day in USA [2025]: Meaning, History, Significance & How It’s Observed

Victory Day, also known as VJ Day, is the anniversary of the Allies’ victory over Japan in World War II, which marks the end of the second-most destructive war, in terms of human lives, to date. Although many states observe this Victory Day on the first Monday of August, Victory Day is recognised most in Rhode Island. Imagine the relief across America when this war ended, let’s know more about this day’s history, observance and importance. Check out:National Purple Heart Day 2025: Meaning, History, Significance & How It's Observed What is Victory Day in the USA? Victory Day in the USA commemorates Japan’s surrender to the Allies in 1945, effectively ending World War II. It is officially recognised as a state holiday in Rhode Island, where government offices close and veterans are honoured. This day serves as a tribute to those who fought, were injured, or lost their lives during the war.

Victory Day in the USA commemorates Japan's surrender to the Allies in 1945, effectively ending World War II. It is officially recognised as a state holiday in Rhode Island, where government offices close and veterans are honoured. This day serves as a tribute to those who fought, were injured, or lost their lives during the war.

When is Victory Day 2025 Observed? This year, Victory Day is on Monday, August 11. Rhode Island has observed this as a public holiday since 1966. While Arkansas has also once celebrated it, it changed's name to World War II Memorial Day in 1975. Is Victory Day a Public Holiday in the USA? Victory Day is a state public holiday only in Rhode Island. State and municipal offices are closed, and most banks follow suit. Federal offices remain open, along with many retail and grocery stores. Public transportation may operate on a modified schedule. How Do People Observe Victory Day? Veteran groups and communities in Rhode Island often hold commemorative ceremonies, parades, or gatherings to honour World War II veterans. Many people use the day to reflect on the sacrifices made by soldiers and civilians alike, visiting memorials or engaging in educational discussions about the war's history.

What is the History Behind Victory Day? Victory Day is rooted in August 1945, when Japan surrendered as a result of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima (August 6) and Nagasaki (August 9) and the Soviet Union's invasion of Manchuria. President Harry S. Truman announced the surrender, and with that announcement, all over the country, celebrations took place. The official signing was September 2, 1945, on board the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. The first Victory Day in Rhode Island was observed on August 14, 1948, and subsequently on the second Monday of August. Why is Victory Day Important? Commemoration of Sacrifice : It honours the bravery and service of World War II veterans.

Reminder of Peace : The day reinforces the importance of avoiding war and maintaining peace.

Historical Reflection: It preserves the memory of a significant turning point in world history.