Every year on August 7, the United States celebrates National Purple Heart Day, a day dedicated to service members who have sustained injuries or died in battle. The Purple Heart is an award with a long and storied history that dates back to the American Revolutionary War, making it the oldest U.S. military award still awarded. The Purple Heart is awarded in honour of sacrifice, courage, and patriotism. It was originally established as the Badge of Military Merit by General George Washington in 1782. Although only six service members received the original Badge of Merit, that name lives on in the nearly 1.9 million service members who have been awarded the Purple Heart. Today, from recognition of the first female recipient to visiting military museums, Purple Heart Day gives all Americans an opportunity to honor those who have paid the cost of our freedom.

Check out:US Coast Guard Day: Check History, Significance, Celebrations & More What Is Purple Heart Day? Purple Heart Day honours members of the U.S. Armed Forces who were wounded or made the ultimate sacrifice in combat. The medal signifies not just the physical wounds of war but also the emotional and moral strength required in service. The Purple Heart Medal features a bust of George Washington and his coat of arms, symbolizing the roots of the award and the valor of those who receive it. Today, it stands as a symbol of deep national respect for fallen and injured service members. Who Created the Purple Heart and When? The history of the Purple Heart begins on August 7, 1782, when General George Washington awarded the Badge of Military Merit during the Revolutionary War. The Badge of Military Merit was designed as a purple heart-shaped silk badge edged in silver with the word “Merit” embroidered in its center.

The purple heart, as we know it, began in 1932 with the War Department of the United States and with the support of General Douglas MacArthur, which coincided with Washington's 200th birthday. The new Purple Heart was first awarded to General MacArthur. Who Receives the Purple Heart? William Brown and Elijah Churchill were the first known soldiers awarded the original Badge of Military Merit. General Douglas MacArthur was awarded the first modern-day Purple Heart in 1932. The first woman to be awarded the Purple Heart was Army Lt. Annie G. Fox, who was recognized for her bravery during the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. How Has the Award Evolved? Initially, the Purple Heart also recognized meritorious acts beyond battlefield injuries. However, since 1944, the criteria have been narrowed to include only those who were wounded or killed in action. Despite this change, the decoration continues to represent the courage and dedication of American patriots across generations.

How To Observe Purple Heart Day? On August 7, Americans observe Purple Heart Day in multiple meaningful ways: Reading and Learning: Books like For Military Merit by Fred L. Borch or Purple Heart by Patricia McCormick help deepen understanding.

Watching Documentaries: Films like Purple Heart Warriors: Tears of a Warrior highlight real-life stories.

Visiting Military Museums : Places like the National Purple Heart Hall of Honour or the National WWII Museum offer in-depth history and personal accounts.

Sharing on Social Media: People are encouraged to use #PurpleHeartDay to spread awareness and honor recipients.

Recognizing Local Heroes: Acknowledging veterans in your community or family who have received the award. Why Is It Important to Celebrate Purple Heart Day? The observance reminds Americans of the personal sacrifices made by service members and keeps the spirit of military valor alive. It not only educates the public but also helps preserve the memory of those who served with courage and endured the harsh realities of warfare.