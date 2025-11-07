Who is Maya Handa? Politics in New York City have changed in a big way. Zohran Mamdani is the new mayor of the city, but political insiders are talking about Maya Handa, his campaign manager. Handa was hired in July 2025 and is widely credited with coming up with the plan that led to the historic win. Reports say that she turned a grassroots campaign backed by the DSA into a disciplined force that took down well-known politicians like former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. This marked the beginning of a new era in New York politics. From Progressive Organizer to Mayoral Kingmaker After Mamdani's win, Handa is being called the "architect" and "mastermind" of the campaign. She didn't just get lucky; she worked hard for years in the progressive movement to get where she is now.

A Track Record of Tough Fights Before Handa took over Mamdani's campaign for mayor, he was already a seasoned political operative. According to several reports, her resume includes work for well-known national and local progressives: Senator Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign

Former Representative Jamaal Bowman's congressional run

Brooklyn Councilmember Shahana Hanif

Queens Assemblymember Claire Valdez Because of this background, she had strong ties to the city's activist groups, such as the Working Families Party and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The July 2025 Shake-Up In July 2025, Handa took over as campaign manager from Zohran Mamdani's old chief of staff. This move signaled a strategic shift as the campaign moved from a primary win to a general election fight against formidable opponents. Handa's job was to make the operation more professional and get its message out to more people.

When we launched this campaign, we said we wanted to knock on one million doors across the five boroughs by the June primary.



Some people laughed. You got to work. We hit 1.6 million.



In the general, we said let's do it again. Another million.



We just passed three. pic.twitter.com/DCcIMhOX8Z — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 4, 2025 Check Out - 2025 NYC Mayoral Election Results: Zohran Mamdani Wins with 50% Votes! Maya Handa’s Winning Strategy: Grassroots Over Establishment Handa's plan was a masterclass in modern, bottom-up politics. Her team didn't use traditional advertising; instead, they focused on a constant field operation and clear, strong messages. Message Clarity : The campaign made sure that important issues like rent freezes, free childcare, and affordable living were clear.

Building a Coalition : Handa's plan worked and brought in the most voters ever. The New York Times said that the campaign turned around its previous weaknesses by forming a large coalition and winning by large margins in working-class Black and Latino neighborhoods that had previously supported Cuomo.

Disciplined Outreach: People say she changed the campaign's focus to "genuine voter connection," which built trust that spread from Brownsville to Manhattan.