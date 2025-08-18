DHS Tiruppur Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Salary of Staff Nurse, Hospital Worker, Pharmacist, and Other Posts

DHS Tiruppur Salary 2025: The District Health Society, Tiruppur, has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 108 vacancies for Staff Nurse, Hospital Worker, Pharmacist, and Other Posts in GHs, Tiruppur Corporation, PHCs and UPHCs under NHM support. Interested candidates can send an offline application for this post till August 18, 2025 (5:00 pm). This position is purely temporary and will not be made permanent at any time. Each post comes with a different monthly salary and benefits. For instance, the salary for a DHS Tiruppur Staff Nurse is Rs 18,000 per month, while a Pharmacist will receive Rs 15,000 per month. Applicants should also understand the DHS Tiruppur job profile for the respective post they are applying for. It will help them ascertain whether their skills and qualifications match the responsibilities associated with the role. Further details of the DHS Tiruppur Salary and Job Profile are shared on this page.

DHS Tiruppur Salary 2025 The District Health Society, Tiruppur, has published the salary details for various posts, including Staff Nurse, Hospital Worker, Pharmacist, and other roles in the official notification PDF. Aspirants should read the advertisement carefully to learn about the financial benefits and job requirements to avoid disappointment in the future. The appointment of selected candidates will be purely on a contractual basis. In addition, a voluntary acceptance letter (Undertaking) and an 11-month contract will be provided. In this article, we have shared complete details about the DHS Tiruppur salary per month across all the posts for candidates’ reference. DHS Tiruppur Salary Structure The DHS Tiruppur salary for all the posts is quite competitive and provides candidates with a fixed and decent monthly income. This ensures financial stability and makes this role more attractive for the aspirants. The detailed post-wise salary structure for the DHS Tiruppur vacancies is shared below for candidate reference.

Post Name DHS Tiruppur Salary Per Month (Consolidated Pay) Staff Nurse (Rural/Urban) Rs 18,000 Pharmacist (Rural/Urban) Rs 15,000 Lab Technician (Grade II) (Medical College) Rs 15,000 Audiologist (Audiologist & Speech Therapists) (GMCH) Rs 23,000 Audiometrician/ Audiometric Assistant (JDHS) Rs 17,250 Audiologist & Speech Language Pathologist (JDHS) Rs 23,000 Lab Technician (Grade III) (Rural/ Urban/ GMCH) Rs 13,000 Multi Purpose Health Worker (Health Inspector - Grade II) (Rural/Urban) Rs 14,000 Physiotherapist (GMCH) Rs 13,000 Counsellor (GMCH) Rs 18,000 OT Technician (GMCH) Rs 15,000 Hospital Worker/MPHW/ Sanitary Worker/ Security (Rural/ Urban/ GMCH/JDHS) Rs 8,500 DHS Tiruppur Staff Nurse Salary Per Month DHS Tiruppur has announced 67 vacancies for the Staff Nurse (Rural/Urban) post on a contractual basis. Those who have completed a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc., Nursing from an institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council can apply for this role. As per the official notification, the DHS Tiruppur Staff Nurse salary per month will be Rs 18,000.

DHS Tiruppur Pharmacist Salary In Hand DHS Tiruppur aims to fill 2 vacancies for the Pharmacist (Rural/Urban) post. It is a contractual post, and candidates will have to appear in the interview round to secure an appointment. Those who have a Diploma in Pharmacy / Bachelor of Pharmacy and are registered with the Tamil Nadu Pharmacy Council can apply for this post. The DHS Tiruppur Pharmacist in hand salary will be Rs 15,000 per month. DHS Tiruppur Lab Technician Salary in Hand DHS Tiruppur has released 6 vacancies for the recruitment of Lab Technician (Grade II) (Medical College) on a contract basis. To be eligible for this post, candidates should have completed a two-year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology course conducted by the King Institute of Preventive Medicine or any other institution recognised by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The DHS Tiruppur Lab Technician salary per month will be Rs 15,000.

DHS Tiruppur Hospital Worker Salary Per Month The District Health Society, Tiruppur, has published 20 vacancies for the appointment of Hospital Worker/MPHW/ Sanitary Worker/ Security on a contract basis. Candidates who have passed the 8th standard and can read and write in Tamil are eligible for this post. The DHS Tiruppur salary for a hospital worker will be Rs 8,500 per month. DHS Tiruppur Job Profile The DHS Tiruppur recruitment is a promising opportunity for candidates looking for an attractive career in the healthcare sector. It includes roles like Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Hospital Worker, etc. Each post is associated with certain duties focused on medical assistance, quality care and smooth functioning of healthcare settings. Mentioned below are the roles and responsibilities of a few posts covered in the DHS Tiruppur job profile: