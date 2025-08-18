Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment OUT at ptetvmoukota2025.in – Check Now!

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has released the Rajasthan PTET 2025 (Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test) 2nd round seat allotment merit list. The Rajasthan PTET Round 2 merit list has been released on August 18, 2025 for the candidates who have completed the choice filling process between August 10 and August 14, 2025

The Rajasthan PTET Round 2 Seat allotment merit list has been released for candidates who applied for admission to a two-year B.Ed or four-year Integrated B.Ed course. To check the name in the Rajasthan PTET 2nd Round Merit List, candidates need to login into their account with their application number, roll number, counselling ID and date of birth. Based on these details they can get information about their allotted seat and can also download the seat allotment letter