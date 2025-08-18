UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment OUT at ptetvmoukota2025.in – Check Now!

PTET Result 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment: The result of the second round of Rajasthan PTET seat allotment has been released. Candidates can check their names by visiting the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in. Candidates need to provide their roll number, counselling ID and date of birth to view and download the seat allotment letter. The direct link to access the seat allotment letter is provided in the article below.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 18, 2025, 15:38 IST
Rajasthan PTET 2nd Rount Merit List 2025
Rajasthan PTET 2nd Rount Merit List 2025

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has released the Rajasthan PTET 2025 (Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test) 2nd round seat allotment merit list. The Rajasthan PTET Round 2 merit list has been released on August 18, 2025 for the candidates who have completed the choice filling process between August 10 and August 14, 2025

The Rajasthan PTET Round 2 Seat allotment merit list has been released for candidates who applied for admission to a two-year B.Ed or four-year Integrated B.Ed course. To check the name in the Rajasthan PTET 2nd Round Merit List, candidates need to login into their account with their application number, roll number, counselling ID and date of birth. Based on these details they can get information about their allotted seat and can also download the seat allotment letter

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment: Direct Link

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment has been released on the official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in. Candidates can check their seat allotment by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to check the Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment.

B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. – 2025 [4 Year Integrated Course] PTET 2025 2nd Seat Allotment List Link

Click Here

P.T.E.T - 2025 [2 Year Course] PTET 2025 2nd Seat Allotment List Notice

Click Here

How to check the PTET 2025 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can click on the direct link above to download their seat allotment name or they can follow the simple steps listed below to check PTET 2025 Seat Allotment Result

  • Visit the official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in
  • Now select your course link — 2 Year B.Ed or 4 Year BA B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed.
  • A new page will open up; click on the “Print Allotment Letter” option.
  • Enter your roll number, counselling ID and date of birth.
  • Then choose the mode of paying the admission fee and proceed further.
  • After submitting the information, your allotment letter will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and keep a printout for future reference.

Documents Required for PTET Counseling 2025

On the day of counselling, candidates must keep their documents ready, as they will be needed at the time of document verification. Check the table below for list of documents required
Candidates participating in PTET counselling 2025 must keep the following documents ready beforehand:

  • PTET Marksheet
  • Counselling Call Letter
  • Certificates related to all educational qualifications
  • Valid Photo ID
  • Passport-size Photographs (2-3)
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile Certificate (if applicable)

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News