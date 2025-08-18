Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment OUT at ptetvmoukota2025.in – Check Now!

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has released the Rajasthan PTET 2025 (Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test) 2nd round seat allotment merit list. The Rajasthan PTET Round 2 merit list has been released on August 18, 2025 for the candidates who have completed the choice filling process between August 10 and August 14, 2025
The Rajasthan PTET Round 2 Seat allotment merit list has been released for candidates who applied for admission to a two-year B.Ed or four-year Integrated B.Ed course. To check the name in the Rajasthan PTET 2nd Round Merit List, candidates need to login into their account with their application number, roll number, counselling ID and date of birth. Based on these details they can get information about their allotted seat and can also download the seat allotment letter
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment: Direct Link
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment has been released on the official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in. Candidates can check their seat allotment by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to check the Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment.
B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. – 2025 [4 Year Integrated Course] PTET 2025 2nd Seat Allotment List Link
P.T.E.T - 2025 [2 Year Course] PTET 2025 2nd Seat Allotment List Notice
How to check the PTET 2025 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates can click on the direct link above to download their seat allotment name or they can follow the simple steps listed below to check PTET 2025 Seat Allotment Result
- Visit the official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in
- Now select your course link — 2 Year B.Ed or 4 Year BA B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed.
- A new page will open up; click on the “Print Allotment Letter” option.
- Enter your roll number, counselling ID and date of birth.
- Then choose the mode of paying the admission fee and proceed further.
- After submitting the information, your allotment letter will appear on the screen.
- Download it and keep a printout for future reference.
Documents Required for PTET Counseling 2025
On the day of counselling, candidates must keep their documents ready, as they will be needed at the time of document verification. Check the table below for list of documents required
- PTET Marksheet
- Counselling Call Letter
- Certificates related to all educational qualifications
- Valid Photo ID
- Passport-size Photographs (2-3)
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
