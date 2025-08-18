10 Amazing Facts About CP Radhakrishnan, BJP's Pick for Vice-President

CP Radhakrishnan is the BJP-led NDA's official candidate for the Vice President of India. He is currently the Governor of Maharashtra and has over 40 years of experience in public life. Born in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, he began his political journey at age 16 as a volunteer with the RSS. He later became a two-time Member of Parliament from Coimbatore and also served as the President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP. Radhakrishnan is known for his honesty, dedication, and deep knowledge of governance. He has held key roles, including Governor of Jharkhand and additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry. His nomination is backed by allies such as the Shiv Sena and the NCP, indicating broad support. The BJP chose him not only for his experience but also to strengthen its position in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 elections. His OBC background and grassroots work make him a strategic and respected choice.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan? C. P. Radhakrishnan, whose full name is Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, is a prominent Indian politician and public figure. He is currently the Governor of Maharashtra and has recently been named the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for the Vice President of India. Radhakrishnan has a political career spanning over four decades, having held various positions at the state and national levels. Early Life & Education C. P. Radhakrishnan was born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from V. O. Chidambaram College in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. From a young age, he was involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and became a member of the State Executive Committee of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh in 1974, at the age of 17. He was also a keen sportsperson in his youth, excelling as a college champion in table tennis and a long-distance runner.

Political Career Radhakrishnan's political journey is marked by his steady rise within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Early Years: He began his formal political career with the Bharatiya Janasangh and later became the State Secretary of the BJP in Tamil Nadu in 1996.

Member of Parliament: He was a two-time Member of Parliament (MP), representing the Coimbatore constituency in the Lok Sabha in 1998 and 1999.

During his tenure, he served as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Textiles and was a member of other key parliamentary committees. He was also part of India's parliamentary delegation to the UN General Assembly in 2004.

State Leadership: From 2004 to 2007, he served as the President of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit. During this time, he led a 19,000 km 'Ratha Yatra' to advocate for issues like river-linking and combating terrorism.

Administrative Roles: He held the position of Chairman of the Coir Board from 2016 to 2020, where he contributed to a record increase in coir exports.

Gubernatorial Assignments: He was appointed Governor of Jharkhand in February 2023. In July 2024, he was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra. He also held additional responsibilities as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry for brief periods.

Vice Presidential Candidate: In August 2025, the NDA named him its candidate for the Vice President of India.

Personal Life C. P. Radhakrishnan is married to R. Sumathi, and they have two children. Beyond his political and public duties, he maintains an active interest in sports, including cricket and volleyball, and is a member of Lions Clubs International. He is known for his clean image and cordial relations with leaders across different political parties. 10 Amazing Facts About CP Radhakrishnan Based on the provided search results, here are 10 amazing facts about C.P. Radhakrishnan: 1. A College Champion: In his youth, C.P. Radhakrishnan was a talented athlete. He was a college champion in table tennis and also excelled as a long-distance runner. 2. Early Start in Politics: His political career began at a remarkably young age. He became a member of the Bharatiya Janasangh's state executive committee in 1974, when he was just 17 years old.

3. Two-Time MP from Coimbatore: Radhakrishnan was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Coimbatore constituency in Tamil Nadu in both the 1998 and 1999 general elections. His victory in 1998 was particularly significant, as he was one of only three BJP candidates to win in Tamil Nadu that year. 4. A "Good Man in the Wrong Party": His reputation for moderation and a clean image has earned him respect across the political aisle. A senior DMK leader once reportedly called him "a good man in the wrong party", comparing him to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 5. Led a 19,000 km 'Ratha Yatra': As the President of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit from 2004 to 2007, he undertook a massive 93-day, 19,000-kilometre 'Ratha Yatra' to advocate for various social and environmental causes, including river linking, combating terrorism, and the eradication of untouchability.

6. Oversaw Record Coir Exports: While serving as the Chairman of the Coir Board from 2016 to 2020, he oversaw an all-time high in coir exports, reaching a value of ₹2,532 crore. 7. Visited all 24 districts of Jharkhand: After being appointed the Governor of Jharkhand in February 2023, he visited all 24 districts of the state within his first four months, demonstrating a focus on grassroots engagement. 8. Held Multiple Gubernatorial Roles at Once: In 2024, he was concurrently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra, the Governor of Telangana (additional charge), and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (additional charge). 9. Known for Cordial Relations: He is widely regarded for his ability to maintain cordial and non-controversial relationships with leaders from across the political spectrum, including opposition parties. This is seen as a key factor in his selection for the Vice Presidential nomination.