DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 Apply Offline Last Date Today, Register Now for 108 Posts at tiruppur.nic.in

The last date to apply for the DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 is 18 August 2025, and candidates must submit their offline applications before this deadline. The District Health Society, Tiruppur, has released an official notification for 108 vacancies, including Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Hospital Worker, and other posts. The application process began on 28 July 2025, and eligible candidates can apply by downloading the form from the official website tiruppur.nic.in. The DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 offers a promising chance to secure a stable government job in the healthcare sector while serving societ DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 Apply Offline Last Date The DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 has opened the door for candidates who wish to work in the healthcare sector under the District Health Society, Tiruppur. The official notification has been released for 108 vacancies in different posts such as Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Hospital Worker, and more.

The application process is conducted offline and started on 28 July 2025. Interested and eligible candidates must complete and submit their application form before the last date, 18 August 2025. DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 Important Dates Candidates applying for the DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 must carefully note the important dates to avoid missing the deadline. The recruitment process is completely offline, and applications submitted after the last date will not be accepted. Below are the key dates you should keep in mind: Event Date Notification Release Date 28 July 2025 Starting Date of Application 28 July 2025 Last Date to Apply Offline 18 August 2025 How to Apply for the DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025? The application process for the DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 is conducted offline. The following are the steps to apply:

Candidates must download the application form from the official website tiruppur.nic.in.

Fill in the required details carefully.

Attach self-attested copies of educational certificates, ID proof, and other necessary documents.

Submit the completed application form before 18 August 2025. Incomplete applications or applications submitted after the last date will not be considered. DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details Check the details of posts available under DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 in the table below: Post Name Total Vacancies Staff Nurse (Rural/Urban) 67 Pharmacist (Rural/Urban) 02 Lab Technician (Grade II) 06 Audiologist (GMCH) 01 Audiometrician/ Assistant 01 Audiologist & Speech Pathologist 01 Lab Technician (Grade III) 04 Multi Purpose Health Worker 03 Physiotherapist 01 Counsellor 01 OT Technician 01 Hospital Worker/MPHW/ Sanitary Worker/ Security 20

DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria DHS Tiruppur Eligibility is an important factor before applying. Candidates must check the educational qualifications and age limits mentioned in the notification. Educational Qualification: Candidates should have B.Pharma, B.Sc, BSW, GNM, BPT, MSW, D.Pharm, DMLT, or 8th pass (depending on the post). Age Limit: Candidates can check the detailed age limit for the specific post in the table below. Post Name Maximum Age Limit Lab Technician Below 59 Years Staff Nurse, Pharmacist Below 50 Years Hospital Worker / MPHW / Sanitary Worker / Security Below 45 Years Other Posts Below 35 Years Note: Relaxations in age limit will be applicable as per government rules. Also Check: Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

