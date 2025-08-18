UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links

DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 Apply Offline Last Date Today, Register Now for 108 Posts at tiruppur.nic.in

The DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 ends today for 108 vacancies including Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, and Hospital Worker. The offline application process started on 28 July 2025 and will close on 18 August 2025. Candidates must download the form from tiruppur.nic.in and apply within the deadline. Check eligibility, vacancy details, age limit, and selection process before applying.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 18, 2025, 15:41 IST
DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 Apply Offline Last Date Today
DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 Apply Offline Last Date Today

The last date to apply for the DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 is 18 August 2025, and candidates must submit their offline applications before this deadline. The District Health Society, Tiruppur, has released an official notification for 108 vacancies, including Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Hospital Worker, and other posts. 

The application process began on 28 July 2025, and eligible candidates can apply by downloading the form from the official website tiruppur.nic.in. The DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 offers a promising chance to secure a stable government job in the healthcare sector while serving societ

DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 Apply Offline Last Date

The DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 has opened the door for candidates who wish to work in the healthcare sector under the District Health Society, Tiruppur. The official notification has been released for 108 vacancies in different posts such as Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Hospital Worker, and more.

The application process is conducted offline and started on 28 July 2025. Interested and eligible candidates must complete and submit their application form before the last date, 18 August 2025. 

DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Candidates applying for the DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 must carefully note the important dates to avoid missing the deadline. The recruitment process is completely offline, and applications submitted after the last date will not be accepted. Below are the key dates you should keep in mind:

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28 July 2025

Starting Date of Application

28 July 2025

Last Date to Apply Offline

18 August 2025

How to Apply for the DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025?

The application process for the DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 is conducted offline. The following are the steps to apply:

  • Candidates must download the application form from the official website tiruppur.nic.in.

  • Fill in the required details carefully.

  • Attach self-attested copies of educational certificates, ID proof, and other necessary documents.

  • Submit the completed application form before 18 August 2025.

Incomplete applications or applications submitted after the last date will not be considered.

DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

Check the details of posts available under DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Post Name

Total Vacancies

Staff Nurse (Rural/Urban)

67

Pharmacist (Rural/Urban)

02

Lab Technician (Grade II)

06

Audiologist (GMCH)

01

Audiometrician/ Assistant

01

Audiologist & Speech Pathologist

01

Lab Technician (Grade III)

04

Multi Purpose Health Worker

03

Physiotherapist

01

Counsellor

01

OT Technician

01

Hospital Worker/MPHW/ Sanitary Worker/ Security

20

DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

DHS Tiruppur Eligibility is an important factor before applying. Candidates must check the educational qualifications and age limits mentioned in the notification.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have B.Pharma, B.Sc, BSW, GNM, BPT, MSW, D.Pharm, DMLT, or 8th pass (depending on the post).

Age Limit: Candidates can check the detailed age limit for the specific post in the table below.

Post Name

Maximum Age Limit

Lab Technician

Below 59 Years

Staff Nurse, Pharmacist

Below 50 Years

Hospital Worker / MPHW / Sanitary Worker / Security

Below 45 Years

Other Posts

Below 35 Years

Note: Relaxations in age limit will be applicable as per government rules.

Also Check:

Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Apply Online
IB Security Assistant Recruitment Apply Online 2025 Ends

DHS Tiruppur Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

The selection process is based on eligibility criteria, academic qualification, and in some cases, interview or merit list. The official notification does not mention an application fee, making it easier for candidates to apply without financial stress.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News