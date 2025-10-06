Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus; Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26 - The RBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus for 2025 has been officially released and is now readily accessible for download in PDF format. This syllabus is a crucial resource for students preparing for their examinations, as it outlines the specific topics, learning objectives, and assessment criteria for the Physical Education subject. Educators can also utilize this document to structure their lesson plans and ensure comprehensive coverage of the curriculum. Students are encouraged to download and thoroughly review the syllabus to gain a clear understanding of the academic expectations for the upcoming academic year.
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 -26 Marking Scheme
|
Paper
|
Time
|
Marks
|
Sessional Marks
|
Total Marks
|
One
|
3.15 Hrs
|
80
|
20
|
100
Class 10th RBSE Physical Education Syllabus 2025
|
Theoretical Question Paper:- Unit-Wise Course Structure
Practical Activities
-
Meaning and type of Yogasana and Pranayama.
-
General Exercise in Schools.
A.( General Exercises)
-
(Standing Exercises)
-
( Sitting Exercises)
B.(Exercises with Equipment)
-
(Flag Yoga)
-
( Stic Yoga)
-
Gymnastic and Pyramid. (History, Kinds and several postures)
-
Educational and amusing games.
-
Major Games (Football, Wrestling, Judo, Handball, Taiquankdo, Swimming)
-
Physical Efficiency Test (Battery Test)
RBSE Class 10 Physical Education Textbooks
Prescribed Book: Physical and Health Education by BSER
