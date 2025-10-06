Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus; Download PDF Here

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 6, 2025, 17:01 IST

RBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus for 2025 - The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the syllabus for Class 10 Physical Education for the academic year 2025. This syllabus is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of physical fitness, health, and the importance of a balanced lifestyle. For complete details check the article below.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26
RBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26

RBSE Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26 - The RBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus for 2025 has been officially released and is now readily accessible for download in PDF format. This syllabus is a crucial resource for students preparing for their examinations, as it outlines the specific topics, learning objectives, and assessment criteria for the Physical Education subject. Educators can also utilize this document to structure their lesson plans and ensure comprehensive coverage of the curriculum. Students are encouraged to download and thoroughly review the syllabus to gain a clear understanding of the academic expectations for the upcoming academic year.

RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 -26 Marking Scheme

Paper

Time

Marks

Sessional Marks

Total Marks

One

3.15 Hrs

80

20

100

Class 10th RBSE Physical Education Syllabus 2025

Theoretical Question Paper:- Unit-Wise Course Structure

  1. Physical Education Meaning, Definition and History.

  2. Need and Importance of Physical Education.

  3. Effect of exercise on the human body.

  4. Ancient Indian Games and Traditions.

  5. Meaning and objectives of Health Education.

  6. Meaning and objectives of Health Education. 

  7. Balanced diet.

  8. Effect of modern lifestyle on Health.

  9. Sexual sensitivity (Meaning, Gender inequality)

  10. Crime and punishment against women. 

  11. Meaning and need of life value education. 

  12. Need and Importance of Physical Education

Practical Activities

  1. Meaning and type of Yogasana and Pranayama.

  2. General Exercise in Schools.

A.( General Exercises)

  • (Standing Exercises)

  • ( Sitting Exercises)

B.(Exercises with Equipment)

  • (Flag Yoga)

  • ( Stic Yoga)

  1. Gymnastic and Pyramid. (History, Kinds and several postures)

  2. Educational and amusing games.

  3. Major Games (Football, Wrestling, Judo, Handball, Taiquankdo, Swimming)

  4. Physical Efficiency Test (Battery Test)

The RBSE Class 10 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year has been updated and is now accessible. Students can download the syllabus in PDF format via the direct link provided to commence their exam preparations.

RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 Download

RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 PDF Download

RBSE Class 10 Physical Education Textbooks 

Prescribed Book: Physical and Health Education by BSER

Also Check - 

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Syllabus; Download Subject-wise PDF Here


Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News