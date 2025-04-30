BSSC CGL Syllabus 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) offers a promising opportunity for candidates seeking government positions in Bihar through its Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam. The syllabus is designed to evaluate candidates’ proficiency in various subjects, which include general studies, general science, mathematics, reasoning, English, Hindi, etc. The Bihar CGL exam is typically conducted in two stages, i.e. prelims and mains exams. Incorporating the syllabus into their preparation is crucial for candidates aiming for a successful strategy. Typically, the prelims exam carries 600 marks, and the mains exam is conducted for 1000 marks. Learn about the syllabus and exam for the BSSC CGL 2025 for all the subjects on this page. BSSC CGL Syllabus The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) announce various vacancies to fill graduate-level posts through CGL recruitment. It is a two-stage selection process, i.e. prelims and mains, followed by a document verification round. Thousands of aspirants across the state apply for this recruitment drive. Given the high level of competition, cracking this exam is not limited to just theoretical knowledge. It requires a well-structured preparation strategy, familiarity with the BSSC CGL syllabus, and regular practice. Whether you are a beginner or a repeater, the right mindset and strategic planning can help you succeed in the exam. This article covers the latest BSSC CGL syllabus for prelims and exam, along with pattern, strategy, and books.

Bihar CGL Syllabus 2025 Highlights The BSSC CGL exam opens the door for various government jobs in different departments, offering a lucrative salary, job security, and a respectable position. Here are the key highlights of the CGL recruitment drive shared below for the reference of the candidates: Bihar CGL Syllabus 2025 Overview Exam Conducting Body Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Exam Name Combined Graduate Level Exam Posts Various Graduate Level Exam Level State Selection Process Prelims and Mains Maximum Marks Prelims: 600 marks Mains: 1000 marks Official website bssc.bihar.gov.in BSSC CGL Syllabus PDF Candidates can find the BSSC CGL syllabus PDF download link provided on this page. It outlines all the topics and chapters that can be asked in the prelims and mains exams. Free access to this syllabus PDF can streamline your exam preparation.

BSSC CGL Syllabus PDF Download BSSC CGL Syllabus 2025 for Prelims and Mains There are two phases involved in the BSSC CGL syllabus, i.e. preliminary and mains exams. The BSSC CGL prelims syllabus covers general studies, general science & mathematics, Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability. On the other hand, the BSSC CGL main syllabus includes subjects like Hindi, general studies, general science & mathematics, and reasoning ability. A deep understanding of all the prescribed topics/chapters is essential for exam success. Check the subject-wise syllabus for all the stages below: BSSC CGL Prelims Syllabus 2025 The preliminary exam is the first stage of the BSSC CGL selection process. Mastering all topics and concepts is essential to excel in this stage. Given below is the detailed syllabus for the BSSC CGL prelims exam for in-depth knowledge of the candidates:

Subject Important Topics General Studies Current International & National Affairs Important Summits & Events

News related to the state of Bihar

International Awards

International Reports

International committees and recommendations

First in the world

International leadership

Important Sports Institutes, Sports Competitions and Awards of India and Madhya Pradesh. National and Regional Constitutional / Statutory Bodies Election Commission of India

State Election Commission

Comptroller and Auditor General.

NITI Aayog

Union Public Service Commission

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission

Backward class Commission

Vigilance Commission

National Green Tribunal

Information Commission

Human Rights Commission

Women Commission

Child Protection Commission

Food preservation Commission History Of India Major features, Events and their administrative, Social and Economic Systems of Ancient and Medieval India

Integration and Reorganization of India after Independence

Independence Struggle and the Indian National Movement for Freedom

Social and Religious Reform movements in 19th and 20th century History of Bihar Major events and Major dynasties

Major Tribes and Dialects

Major festivals, Folk music, Folk arts and Folk literature

Contribution of Bihar in the Freedom Movement

Major Arts and Sculpture

Religious and tourist places

Important Literators and their literature

Important Tribal Personalities General Science Basic Principles of Science Ecological System Nutrition, Food, and Nutrient Important Indian Scientific Research Institutions and Their achievements, Satellite and Space technology Environment and Biodiversity Food Processing Health Policy and Programmes Human Body Pollution, Natural Disasters and Management Agricultural Product Technology Mathematics Percentage Simple & Compound Interest Time & Distance Time & Work Area Profit & Loss Problem On Ages HCF & LCM Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Pictorial Graph, Pie Chart) Reasoning Logical reasoning and analytical ability Problem-solving Interpersonal skills, including communication skills General mental ability Decision-making Basic numeracy

BSSC CGL Mains Syllabus 2025 All the prelims-qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the BSSC CGL mains exam. The main exam is divided into two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 focuses on the Hindi Language, whereas Paper 2 covers general studies, general science & mathematics, and reasoning ability. Here is the list of important topics covered in the BSSC CGL syllabus for mains: Sections Important Topics Hindi समास संधि पर्यायवाची मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ अलंकार तत्सम एवं तदभव वर्तनी विलोम लिंग वचन कारक वाक्य संशोधन, आदि General Awareness History of India Geography of India Independence Movement Constitution of India & Polity Awards and Honours Economic Affairs, Community Development Important Books & their Authors Fiver Year Plans Sports Indian Agriculture & Natural Resources Important Headquarters and their formation Science & Technology General Science Biology (Plant and Animal Kingdom, Life Process Reproduction, Heredity, Evolution, Cell, etc.) Physics (Motion, Magnetic Field, Human Eye, Reflection and Refraction, Gravitation, Electricity, Energy, Sound, etc.) Chemistry ( Bases & Salts, Matter, Chemical Reactions, Acid, Important Inventions and Discoveries, Atoms & Molecules, Compounds, Periodic Table, etc). Mathematics Percentage Time and Work Average Area Profit & Loss Simple & Compound Interest Time & Distance HCF & LCM Problem On Ages Etc. Bar, Graph Pictorial Graph Pie Chart Reasoning Series Arithmetical Reasoning Venn Diagrams Number Series Inequality Coding And Decoding Problem-Solving Techniques Statement & Conclusion Type Questions Visual Memory Arithmetical Number Series Arithmetic Reasoning Non-Verbal Series Syllogistic Reasoning Seating Arrangements

BSSC CGL Exam Pattern 2025 Understanding the BSSC CGL exam pattern can help you gain insights about the paper format, weightage, marking scheme, and various other details. The exam pattern varies for prelims and mains in terms of subjects, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, etc. The detailed exam pattern for the BSSC CGL 2025 exam is as follows: BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern 2025 The Bihar CGL prelims exam is qualifying in nature, comprising 150 questions for 600 marks. Each question carries 4 marks, with the exam duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes. Check the BSSC CGL exam pattern for the prelims exam below: Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies 50 200 2 hours 15 minutes General Science and Mathematics 50 200 Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability 50 200 Total 150 600

BSSC CGL Mains Exam Pattern 2025 The BSSC CGL mains exam comprises two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 carries 100 questions for 400 marks, whereas Paper 2 carries 150 questions for 600 marks. The exam duration for each paper shall be 2 hours and 15 minutes. Check the BSSC CGL exam pattern for the mains exam below: Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration Paper- 1 Hindi Language 100 400 2 hours and 15 minutes Paper- 2 Section A-General Studies 50 200 2 hours and 15 minutes Section B- General Science and Math 50 200 Section C-Reasoning Ability 50 200 Preparation Tips to Cover the BSSC CGL Exam Syllabus Candidates must adopt the right preparation techniques to cover the entire BSSC CGL syllabus on time. Some of the quick tips and tricks to ace the exam are as follows: