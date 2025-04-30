Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
BSSC CGL 4 Syllabus 2025: Download Bihar Graduate Syllabus PDF in Hindi & English

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 6, 2025, 17:02 IST

BSSC CGL Syllabus 2025 outlines topics for prelims and mains exams conducted by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission. It covers subjects like general studies, science, mathematics, reasoning, and Hindi. Aspirants preparing for Bihar CGL exam can check the detailed subject-wise BSSC CGL exam syllabus, paper pattern, and download the syllabus PDF to streamline their preparation.

Check complete Bihar CGL Syllabus for Prelims and Mains exam along with syllabus PDF download link here.
Check complete Bihar CGL Syllabus for Prelims and Mains exam along with syllabus PDF download link here.

BSSC CGL Syllabus 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) offers a promising opportunity for candidates seeking government positions in Bihar through its Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam. The syllabus is designed to evaluate candidates’ proficiency in various subjects, which include general studies, general science, mathematics, reasoning, English, Hindi, etc. The Bihar CGL exam is typically conducted in two stages, i.e. prelims and mains exams. Incorporating the syllabus into their preparation is crucial for candidates aiming for a successful strategy. Typically, the prelims exam carries 600 marks, and the mains exam is conducted for 1000 marks. Learn about the syllabus and exam for the BSSC CGL 2025 for all the subjects on this page.

BSSC CGL Syllabus

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) announce various vacancies to fill graduate-level posts through CGL recruitment. It is a two-stage selection process, i.e. prelims and mains, followed by a document verification round. Thousands of aspirants across the state apply for this recruitment drive. Given the high level of competition, cracking this exam is not limited to just theoretical knowledge. It requires a well-structured preparation strategy, familiarity with the BSSC CGL syllabus, and regular practice. Whether you are a beginner or a repeater, the right mindset and strategic planning can help you succeed in the exam. This article covers the latest BSSC CGL syllabus for prelims and exam, along with pattern, strategy, and books.

Bihar CGL Syllabus 2025 Highlights

The BSSC CGL exam opens the door for various government jobs in different departments, offering a lucrative salary, job security, and a respectable position. Here are the key highlights of the CGL recruitment drive shared below for the reference of the candidates:

Bihar CGL Syllabus 2025 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Exam Name

Combined Graduate Level Exam

Posts

Various Graduate Level

Exam Level

State

Selection Process

Prelims and Mains

Maximum Marks

Prelims: 600 marks

Mains: 1000 marks

Official website

bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC CGL Syllabus PDF 

Candidates can find the BSSC CGL syllabus PDF download link provided on this page. It outlines all the topics and chapters that can be asked in the prelims and mains exams. Free access to this syllabus PDF can streamline your exam preparation.

BSSC CGL Syllabus PDF Download

BSSC CGL Syllabus 2025 for Prelims and Mains 

There are two phases involved in the BSSC CGL syllabus, i.e. preliminary and mains exams. The BSSC CGL prelims syllabus covers general studies, general science & mathematics, Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability. On the other hand, the BSSC CGL main syllabus includes subjects like Hindi, general studies, general science & mathematics, and reasoning ability. A deep understanding of all the prescribed topics/chapters is essential for exam success. Check the subject-wise syllabus for all the stages below:

BSSC CGL Prelims Syllabus 2025

The preliminary exam is the first stage of the BSSC CGL selection process. Mastering all topics and concepts is essential to excel in this stage. Given below is the detailed syllabus for the BSSC CGL prelims exam for in-depth knowledge of the candidates:

Subject

Important Topics

General Studies

Current International & National Affairs

  • Important Summits & Events
  • News related to the state of Bihar
  • International Awards
  • International Reports
  • International committees and recommendations
  • First in the world
  • International leadership
  • Important Sports Institutes, Sports Competitions and Awards of India and Madhya Pradesh.

National and Regional Constitutional / Statutory Bodies

  • Election Commission of India
  • State Election Commission
  • Comptroller and Auditor General.
  • NITI Aayog
  • Union Public Service Commission
  • Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission
  • Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission
  • Backward class Commission
  • Vigilance Commission
  • National Green Tribunal
  • Information Commission
  • Human Rights Commission
  • Women Commission
  • Child Protection Commission
  • Food preservation Commission

History Of India

  • Major features, Events and their administrative, Social and Economic Systems of Ancient and Medieval India
  • Integration and Reorganization of India after Independence
  • Independence Struggle and the Indian National Movement for Freedom
  • Social and Religious Reform movements in 19th and 20th century

History of Bihar 

  • Major events and Major dynasties
  • Major Tribes and Dialects
  • Major festivals, Folk music, Folk arts and Folk literature
  • Contribution of Bihar in the Freedom Movement
  • Major Arts and Sculpture
  • Religious and tourist places
  • Important Literators and their literature
  • Important Tribal Personalities

General Science

Basic Principles of Science

Ecological System

Nutrition, Food, and Nutrient

Important Indian Scientific Research Institutions and Their achievements, Satellite and Space technology

Environment and Biodiversity

Food Processing

Health Policy and Programmes

Human Body

Pollution, Natural Disasters and Management

Agricultural Product Technology

Mathematics

Percentage

Simple & Compound Interest

Time & Distance

Time & Work

Area

Profit & Loss

Problem On Ages 

HCF & LCM

Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Pictorial Graph, Pie Chart)

Reasoning

Logical reasoning and analytical ability

Problem-solving

Interpersonal skills, including communication skills

General mental ability

Decision-making

Basic numeracy

BSSC CGL Mains Syllabus 2025

All the prelims-qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the BSSC CGL mains exam. The main exam is divided into two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 focuses on the Hindi Language, whereas Paper 2 covers general studies, general science & mathematics, and reasoning ability. Here is the list of important topics covered in the BSSC CGL syllabus for mains:

Sections

Important Topics

Hindi

समास

संधि

पर्यायवाची

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ

अलंकार

तत्सम एवं तदभव

वर्तनी

विलोम

लिंग

वचन

कारक

वाक्य संशोधन, आदि

General Awareness

History of India

Geography of India

Independence Movement

Constitution of India & Polity

Awards and Honours

Economic Affairs, Community Development

Important Books & their Authors

Fiver Year Plans

Sports

Indian Agriculture & Natural Resources

Important Headquarters and their formation

Science & Technology

General Science

Biology (Plant and Animal Kingdom, Life Process Reproduction, Heredity, Evolution, Cell, etc.)

Physics (Motion, Magnetic Field, Human Eye,  Reflection and Refraction, Gravitation, Electricity, Energy, Sound, etc.)

Chemistry ( Bases & Salts,  Matter, Chemical Reactions, Acid, Important Inventions and Discoveries, Atoms & Molecules, Compounds, Periodic Table, etc).

Mathematics

Percentage

Time and Work

Average

Area

Profit & Loss

Simple & Compound Interest

Time & Distance

HCF & LCM

Problem On Ages Etc.

Bar, Graph

Pictorial Graph

Pie Chart

Reasoning

Series

Arithmetical Reasoning

Venn Diagrams

Number Series

Inequality

Coding And Decoding

Problem-Solving Techniques

Statement & Conclusion Type Questions

Visual Memory

Arithmetical Number Series

Arithmetic Reasoning

Non-Verbal Series

Syllogistic Reasoning

Seating Arrangements

BSSC CGL Exam Pattern 2025

Understanding the BSSC CGL exam pattern can help you gain insights about the paper format, weightage, marking scheme, and various other details. The exam pattern varies for prelims and mains in terms of subjects, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, etc. The detailed exam pattern for the BSSC CGL 2025 exam is as follows:

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The Bihar CGL prelims exam is qualifying in nature, comprising 150 questions for 600 marks. Each question carries 4 marks, with the exam duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes. Check the BSSC CGL exam pattern for the prelims exam below:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies

50

200

2 hours 15 minutes

General Science and Mathematics

50

200

Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability

50

200

Total

150

600

BSSC CGL Mains Exam Pattern 2025

The BSSC CGL mains exam comprises two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 carries 100 questions for 400 marks, whereas Paper 2 carries 150 questions for 600 marks. The exam duration for each paper shall be 2 hours and 15 minutes. Check the BSSC CGL exam pattern for the mains exam below:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Paper- 1

Hindi Language

100

400

2 hours and 15 minutes

Paper- 2

Section A-General Studies

50

200

2 hours and 15 minutes

Section B- General Science and Math

50

200

Section C-Reasoning Ability

50

200

Preparation Tips to Cover the BSSC CGL Exam Syllabus

Candidates must adopt the right preparation techniques to cover the entire BSSC CGL syllabus on time. Some of the quick tips and tricks to ace the exam are as follows:

  • Examine the CGL syllabus and set the study goals accordingly.
  • Choose the resources that can help you achieve mastery in the concepts.
  • Practice questions from sources like mock tests, past papers, and question banks to improve speed and accuracy.
  • Revise all the important concepts regularly to retain details for a longer period.

Best Books for BSSC CGL Syllabus 2025

Choosing the right books and resources can simplify your BSSC CGL preparation. It will not only help you cover the entire syllabus but also allow you to practice unlimited questions. Some of the best BSSC CGL books are listed below:

  • Bihar SSC Mental Ability (Hindi) by Vidya
  • Bihar SSC General Knowledge (Hindi) by Vidya
  • BSSC Samanya Hindi Book by Marksman
  • A New Approach to Reasoning by Arihant Publications
  • Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S Agarwal
  • Analytical Reasoning by M.K Pandey

FAQs

  • How to prepare for the BSSC CGL Exam?
    +
    Candidates must examine the syllabus, master the concepts, and practice unlimited questions for effective BSSC CGL preparation.
  • How to prepare for the BSSC CGL Exam?
    +
    Candidates must examine the syllabus, master the concepts, and practice unlimited questions for effective BSSC CGL preparation.
  • What is the BSSC CGL Exam Pattern 2025?
    +
    As per the BSSC CGL exam pattern, the prelims exam carries 600 marks, and the mains exam is conducted for 1000 marks. Check the detailed pattern above on the page.
  • What is the BSSC CGL Exam Pattern 2025?
    +
    As per the BSSC CGL exam pattern, the prelims exam carries 600 marks, and the mains exam is conducted for 1000 marks. Check the detailed pattern above on the page.
  • What is the BSSC CGL Syllabus?
    +
    Bihar CGL syllabus is divided into two phases, i.e. prelims and mains. Prelims exam covers general studies, general science & mathematics, Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability. The main exam includes subjects like Hindi, general studies, general science & mathematics, and reasoning ability.
  • What is the BSSC CGL Syllabus?
    +
    Bihar CGL syllabus is divided into two phases, i.e. prelims and mains. Prelims exam covers general studies, general science & mathematics, Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability. The main exam includes subjects like Hindi, general studies, general science & mathematics, and reasoning ability.

