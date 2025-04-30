BSSC CGL Syllabus 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) offers a promising opportunity for candidates seeking government positions in Bihar through its Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam. The syllabus is designed to evaluate candidates’ proficiency in various subjects, which include general studies, general science, mathematics, reasoning, English, Hindi, etc. The Bihar CGL exam is typically conducted in two stages, i.e. prelims and mains exams. Incorporating the syllabus into their preparation is crucial for candidates aiming for a successful strategy. Typically, the prelims exam carries 600 marks, and the mains exam is conducted for 1000 marks. Learn about the syllabus and exam for the BSSC CGL 2025 for all the subjects on this page.
BSSC CGL Syllabus
The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) announce various vacancies to fill graduate-level posts through CGL recruitment. It is a two-stage selection process, i.e. prelims and mains, followed by a document verification round. Thousands of aspirants across the state apply for this recruitment drive. Given the high level of competition, cracking this exam is not limited to just theoretical knowledge. It requires a well-structured preparation strategy, familiarity with the BSSC CGL syllabus, and regular practice. Whether you are a beginner or a repeater, the right mindset and strategic planning can help you succeed in the exam. This article covers the latest BSSC CGL syllabus for prelims and exam, along with pattern, strategy, and books.
Bihar CGL Syllabus 2025 Highlights
The BSSC CGL exam opens the door for various government jobs in different departments, offering a lucrative salary, job security, and a respectable position. Here are the key highlights of the CGL recruitment drive shared below for the reference of the candidates:
|Bihar CGL Syllabus 2025 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Graduate Level Exam
|
Posts
|
Various Graduate Level
|
Exam Level
|
State
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims and Mains
|
Maximum Marks
|
Prelims: 600 marks
Mains: 1000 marks
|
Official website
|
bssc.bihar.gov.in
BSSC CGL Syllabus PDF
Candidates can find the BSSC CGL syllabus PDF download link provided on this page. It outlines all the topics and chapters that can be asked in the prelims and mains exams. Free access to this syllabus PDF can streamline your exam preparation.
BSSC CGL Syllabus PDF Download
BSSC CGL Syllabus 2025 for Prelims and Mains
There are two phases involved in the BSSC CGL syllabus, i.e. preliminary and mains exams. The BSSC CGL prelims syllabus covers general studies, general science & mathematics, Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability. On the other hand, the BSSC CGL main syllabus includes subjects like Hindi, general studies, general science & mathematics, and reasoning ability. A deep understanding of all the prescribed topics/chapters is essential for exam success. Check the subject-wise syllabus for all the stages below:
BSSC CGL Prelims Syllabus 2025
The preliminary exam is the first stage of the BSSC CGL selection process. Mastering all topics and concepts is essential to excel in this stage. Given below is the detailed syllabus for the BSSC CGL prelims exam for in-depth knowledge of the candidates:
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
General Studies
|
Current International & National Affairs
National and Regional Constitutional / Statutory Bodies
History Of India
History of Bihar
|
General Science
|
Basic Principles of Science
Ecological System
Nutrition, Food, and Nutrient
Important Indian Scientific Research Institutions and Their achievements, Satellite and Space technology
Environment and Biodiversity
Food Processing
Health Policy and Programmes
Human Body
Pollution, Natural Disasters and Management
Agricultural Product Technology
|
Mathematics
|
Percentage
Simple & Compound Interest
Time & Distance
Time & Work
Area
Profit & Loss
Problem On Ages
HCF & LCM
Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Pictorial Graph, Pie Chart)
|
Reasoning
|
Logical reasoning and analytical ability
Problem-solving
Interpersonal skills, including communication skills
General mental ability
Decision-making
Basic numeracy
BSSC CGL Mains Syllabus 2025
All the prelims-qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the BSSC CGL mains exam. The main exam is divided into two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 focuses on the Hindi Language, whereas Paper 2 covers general studies, general science & mathematics, and reasoning ability. Here is the list of important topics covered in the BSSC CGL syllabus for mains:
|
Sections
|
Important Topics
|
Hindi
|
समास
संधि
पर्यायवाची
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ
अलंकार
तत्सम एवं तदभव
वर्तनी
विलोम
लिंग
वचन
कारक
वाक्य संशोधन, आदि
|
General Awareness
|
History of India
Geography of India
Independence Movement
Constitution of India & Polity
Awards and Honours
Economic Affairs, Community Development
Important Books & their Authors
Fiver Year Plans
Sports
Indian Agriculture & Natural Resources
Important Headquarters and their formation
Science & Technology
|
General Science
|
Biology (Plant and Animal Kingdom, Life Process Reproduction, Heredity, Evolution, Cell, etc.)
Physics (Motion, Magnetic Field, Human Eye, Reflection and Refraction, Gravitation, Electricity, Energy, Sound, etc.)
Chemistry ( Bases & Salts, Matter, Chemical Reactions, Acid, Important Inventions and Discoveries, Atoms & Molecules, Compounds, Periodic Table, etc).
|
Mathematics
|
Percentage
Time and Work
Average
Area
Profit & Loss
Simple & Compound Interest
Time & Distance
HCF & LCM
Problem On Ages Etc.
Bar, Graph
Pictorial Graph
Pie Chart
|
Reasoning
|
Series
Arithmetical Reasoning
Venn Diagrams
Number Series
Inequality
Coding And Decoding
Problem-Solving Techniques
Statement & Conclusion Type Questions
Visual Memory
Arithmetical Number Series
Arithmetic Reasoning
Non-Verbal Series
Syllogistic Reasoning
Seating Arrangements
BSSC CGL Exam Pattern 2025
Understanding the BSSC CGL exam pattern can help you gain insights about the paper format, weightage, marking scheme, and various other details. The exam pattern varies for prelims and mains in terms of subjects, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, etc. The detailed exam pattern for the BSSC CGL 2025 exam is as follows:
BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
The Bihar CGL prelims exam is qualifying in nature, comprising 150 questions for 600 marks. Each question carries 4 marks, with the exam duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes. Check the BSSC CGL exam pattern for the prelims exam below:
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies
|
50
|
200
|
2 hours 15 minutes
|
General Science and Mathematics
|
50
|
200
|
Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability
|
50
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
600
BSSC CGL Mains Exam Pattern 2025
The BSSC CGL mains exam comprises two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 carries 100 questions for 400 marks, whereas Paper 2 carries 150 questions for 600 marks. The exam duration for each paper shall be 2 hours and 15 minutes. Check the BSSC CGL exam pattern for the mains exam below:
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper- 1
|
Hindi Language
|
100
|
400
|
2 hours and 15 minutes
|
Paper- 2
|
Section A-General Studies
|
50
|
200
|
2 hours and 15 minutes
|
Section B- General Science and Math
|
50
|
200
|
Section C-Reasoning Ability
|
50
|
200
Preparation Tips to Cover the BSSC CGL Exam Syllabus
Candidates must adopt the right preparation techniques to cover the entire BSSC CGL syllabus on time. Some of the quick tips and tricks to ace the exam are as follows:
- Examine the CGL syllabus and set the study goals accordingly.
- Choose the resources that can help you achieve mastery in the concepts.
- Practice questions from sources like mock tests, past papers, and question banks to improve speed and accuracy.
- Revise all the important concepts regularly to retain details for a longer period.
Best Books for BSSC CGL Syllabus 2025
Choosing the right books and resources can simplify your BSSC CGL preparation. It will not only help you cover the entire syllabus but also allow you to practice unlimited questions. Some of the best BSSC CGL books are listed below:
- Bihar SSC Mental Ability (Hindi) by Vidya
- Bihar SSC General Knowledge (Hindi) by Vidya
- BSSC Samanya Hindi Book by Marksman
- A New Approach to Reasoning by Arihant Publications
- Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S Agarwal
- Analytical Reasoning by M.K Pandey
