RPSC AAO Exam City Slip 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 6, 2025, 17:16 IST

The RPSC AAO Exam City Slip 2025 is now available for download at  rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check their city for the Assistant Agriculture Officer exam scheduled on October 13, 2025. The slip is a pre-admit card notification and does not include examination centre details, admit card will get released on October 9

RPSC AAO Exam City Slip 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC AAO Exam City Slip 2025 for all the candidates who are going to appear in the Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) exam scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can check their city of examination by logging into their account with registration number and password.
The city slip is not the admit card but a pre admit card intimation that informs candidates about the city of examination, the RPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 will get released on October 9, 2025 containing the exam centre name, shift timings and other important information.

The RPSC AAO city slip link is out and can be checked by logging into their account with application ID and Date of Birth. Unlike the admit card, the AAO exam city slip does not include the exact venue or reporting time. Candidates are advised to download the city slip immediately and verify all details.

RPSC AAO City Slip 2025 Active Link

The RPSC AAO City Slip link is now active at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in which allows candidates to check their city of examination. Candidates who have successfully registered for the AAO exam 2025 can check the city of examination by logging into their account with application ID and Date of Birth. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC AAO City Slip 2025.

RPSC AAO City Slip 2025: Overview

The RPSC AAO City Intimation Slip 2025 has been released for October 13, 2025 exam. RPSC allots the city of examination based on the preferences marked by candidates while filling the online application form. Check the table below for RPSC AAO City Intimation Slip 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

RPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO)

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Total Vacancies

241

Exam Date

13th October 2025 (Sunday)

Exam Mode

OMR-based Written Exam

City Slip Release Date

6th October 2025

Admit Card Release Date

9th October 2025

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Check RPSC AAO City Slip 2025?

Candidates who have filled the online application form can check the city of examination by click on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage check for the notification ‘“Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Exam City Intimation 2025’
  • Now click on the link to check the exam city intimation 2025
  • Enter your application ID and date of birth and the captcha code and click on submit button.
  • The exam city slip will be displayed on your screen, download and save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RPSC AAO City Slip 2025

Before downloading the RPSC AAO City Slip 2025 candidates must check all the details mentioned in it. In case of any discrepancy candidates must reach out to the helpline number

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Registration Number
  • Exam City
  • Exam Date
  • Shift Timing (Morning/Afternoon)

