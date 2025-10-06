RPSC AAO Exam City Slip 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link Here

RPSC AAO Exam City Slip 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC AAO Exam City Slip 2025 for all the candidates who are going to appear in the Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) exam scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can check their city of examination by logging into their account with registration number and password.

The city slip is not the admit card but a pre admit card intimation that informs candidates about the city of examination, the RPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 will get released on October 9, 2025 containing the exam centre name, shift timings and other important information.

RPSC AAO City Slip 2025 OUT

The RPSC AAO city slip link is out and can be checked by logging into their account with application ID and Date of Birth. Unlike the admit card, the AAO exam city slip does not include the exact venue or reporting time. Candidates are advised to download the city slip immediately and verify all details.