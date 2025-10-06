RPSC AAO Exam City Slip 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link Here

RPSC AAO Exam City Slip 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC AAO Exam City Slip 2025 for all the candidates who are going to appear in the Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) exam scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can check their city of examination by logging into their account with registration number and password.
The city slip is not the admit card but a pre admit card intimation that informs candidates about the city of examination, the RPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 will get released on October 9, 2025 containing the exam centre name, shift timings and other important information.
RPSC AAO City Slip 2025 OUT
The RPSC AAO city slip link is out and can be checked by logging into their account with application ID and Date of Birth. Unlike the admit card, the AAO exam city slip does not include the exact venue or reporting time. Candidates are advised to download the city slip immediately and verify all details.
RPSC AAO City Slip 2025 Active Link
The RPSC AAO City Slip link is now active at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in which allows candidates to check their city of examination. Candidates who have successfully registered for the AAO exam 2025 can check the city of examination by logging into their account with application ID and Date of Birth. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC AAO City Slip 2025.
RPSC AAO City Slip 2025
RPSC AAO City Slip 2025: Overview
The RPSC AAO City Intimation Slip 2025 has been released for October 13, 2025 exam. RPSC allots the city of examination based on the preferences marked by candidates while filling the online application form. Check the table below for RPSC AAO City Intimation Slip 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Exam Name
RPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO)
Conducting Body
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Total Vacancies
241
Exam Date
13th October 2025 (Sunday)
Exam Mode
OMR-based Written Exam
City Slip Release Date
6th October 2025
Admit Card Release Date
9th October 2025
Official Website
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Check RPSC AAO City Slip 2025?
Candidates who have filled the online application form can check the city of examination by click on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage check for the notification ‘“Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Exam City Intimation 2025’
- Now click on the link to check the exam city intimation 2025
- Enter your application ID and date of birth and the captcha code and click on submit button.
- The exam city slip will be displayed on your screen, download and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on RPSC AAO City Slip 2025
Before downloading the RPSC AAO City Slip 2025 candidates must check all the details mentioned in it. In case of any discrepancy candidates must reach out to the helpline number
- Candidate’s Name
- Registration Number
- Exam City
- Exam Date
- Shift Timing (Morning/Afternoon)
