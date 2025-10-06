Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Timetable Expected Soon, Download Datesheet PDF at dge.tn.gov.in

TN 10th 12th Datesheet 2026: The Tamil Nadu Board is expected to announce the TN Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2026 timetable online soon. The timetable PDF will be available on the official website of the Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu. Candidates preparing to appear for the TN SSLC and HSC public exam 2026 can check the datsheet PDF through the link online.

Once announced, candidates can download their TN 10th and 12th timetable 2026 on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. The timetable PDF will contain the subject-wise schedule for the board exams along with the shift time.

TN SSLC, HSC Timetable 2026 Date and Time

Tamil Nadu Board will conduct the SSLC class 10 and HSC class 12 exam 2026 in February-March 2026. The exams will be held across all designated exam centres in the stipulated time. Candidates must make sure they check through the timetable PDF carefully.