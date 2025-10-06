Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Timetable Expected Soon, Download Datesheet PDF at dge.tn.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 6, 2025, 17:14 IST

Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th exam 2026 timetable will be announced online soon. The datesheet PDF will be available available on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. Check latest updates here.

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Timetable Expected Soon
Key Points

  • DGE TN to release TN 10th 12th timetable 2026 soon
  • Download timetable PDF at dge.tn.gov.in
  • Exams expected to be held in March 2026

TN 10th 12th Datesheet 2026: The Tamil Nadu Board is expected to announce the TN Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2026 timetable online soon. The timetable PDF will be available on the official website of the Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu. Candidates preparing to appear for the TN SSLC and HSC public exam 2026 can check the datsheet PDF through the link online.

Once announced, candidates can download their TN 10th and 12th timetable 2026 on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. The timetable PDF will contain the subject-wise schedule for the board exams along with the shift time. 

TN SSLC, HSC Timetable 2026 Date and Time

Tamil Nadu Board will conduct the SSLC class 10 and HSC class 12 exam 2026 in February-March 2026. The exams will be held across all designated exam centres in the stipulated time. Candidates must make sure they check through the timetable PDF carefully. 

Steps to Download TN 10th, 12th Timetable 2026

The Tamil Nadu board class 10 and class 12 timetable 2026 will be available on the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu. Follow the steps provided below to download the timetable PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on High School/ Higher Secondary

Step 3: Click on the timetable PDF

Step 4: The exam timetable will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

