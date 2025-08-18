UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
AP NEET Counselling 2025: NTRUHS Released Provisional Merit List at drntr.uhsap.in

AP NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has released the AP NEET 2025 provisional merit list with 14,324 eligible students. Candidates must check details like roll number, rank, score, category, and area. Errors can be corrected online till August 17, 2025, 4 PM. Further dates for choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting will be announced soon.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 18, 2025, 14:44 IST
AP NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List Out
Register for Result Updates

The Andhra Pradesh NEET 2025 counselling provisional merit list has been released by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS). A total of 14,324 students have been found eligible to participate in the AP NEET 2025 counselling process.

Students are advised to check their details carefully in the merit list. If there are any mistakes in information such as gender, category, local area, EWS, minority, PMC, or Anglo Indian status, they can submit their complaint online. The last date to send corrections with proper documents is August 17, 2025, up to 4 PM.

The AP NEET 2025 merit list has been prepared after verifying the applications and documents submitted by students. Along with this, NTRUHS has also published another list of candidates who either did not pay the application fee or failed to get their certificates verified.

AP NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List: Key Highlights

Students can check the table below for detailed information about AP NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS)

Merit List Released

Yes, Provisional Merit List 2025 Released

Official Website

drntr.uhsap.in

Eligible Students

14,324 candidates

Correction Window

Till August 17, 2025 (4 PM)

Documents Required

Roll Number, Rank, Score, Name, Gender, Category, Local Area, Minority Status

Next Steps

Choice filling, seat allotment, and institute reporting

Round 1 Schedule

Dates to be announced soon

Steps to Check AP NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List

Students can check the following steps to check the AP NEET Counselling 2025 Provisional Merit List:

Step 1: Visit the official website at drntr.uhsap.in.

Step 2: Go to the Admissions section at the bottom of the page.

Step 3: Click the link: “MBBS & BDS CQ 2025–26 – Provisional Merit Position of the Applied Candidates.”

Step 4: The merit list PDF will open. Click Download to save it.

Step 5: Open the PDF on your phone or computer.

Step 6: Find your NEET 2025 Roll Number.

Step 7: Check your name and your AP NEET 2025 State Rank/merit status.

Step 8: Save or print the PDF for future use.

Details Mentioned in AP NEET Counselling Merit List 2025

AP NEET Counselling Merit List 2025 has important details of every student. Candidates must check all the information carefully. The list includes:

  • AP NEET 2025 Counselling Registration ID

  • NEET 2025 Roll Number

  • NEET 2025 Rank

  • NEET 2025 Score

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Gender

  • Category

  • Local Area

  • Minority Status

Students should verify that all these details are correct. If any mistake is found, it must be reported to the counselling authority immediately.

The dates for the next steps of AP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 like choice filling, seat allotment result, and reporting at the allotted college will be announced soon by the authority.

Also read: Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; Steps to Download Letter Here

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

