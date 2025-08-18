AP NEET Counselling 2025: NTRUHS Released Provisional Merit List at drntr.uhsap.in

The Andhra Pradesh NEET 2025 counselling provisional merit list has been released by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS). A total of 14,324 students have been found eligible to participate in the AP NEET 2025 counselling process.
Students are advised to check their details carefully in the merit list. If there are any mistakes in information such as gender, category, local area, EWS, minority, PMC, or Anglo Indian status, they can submit their complaint online. The last date to send corrections with proper documents is August 17, 2025, up to 4 PM.
The AP NEET 2025 merit list has been prepared after verifying the applications and documents submitted by students. Along with this, NTRUHS has also published another list of candidates who either did not pay the application fee or failed to get their certificates verified.
AP NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List: Key Highlights
Students can check the table below for detailed information about AP NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS)
|
Merit List Released
|
Yes, Provisional Merit List 2025 Released
|
Official Website
|
drntr.uhsap.in
|
Eligible Students
|
14,324 candidates
|
Correction Window
|
Till August 17, 2025 (4 PM)
|
Documents Required
|
Roll Number, Rank, Score, Name, Gender, Category, Local Area, Minority Status
|
Next Steps
|
Choice filling, seat allotment, and institute reporting
|
Round 1 Schedule
|
Dates to be announced soon
Steps to Check AP NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List
Students can check the following steps to check the AP NEET Counselling 2025 Provisional Merit List:
Step 1: Visit the official website at drntr.uhsap.in.
Step 2: Go to the Admissions section at the bottom of the page.
Step 3: Click the link: “MBBS & BDS CQ 2025–26 – Provisional Merit Position of the Applied Candidates.”
Step 4: The merit list PDF will open. Click Download to save it.
Step 5: Open the PDF on your phone or computer.
Step 6: Find your NEET 2025 Roll Number.
Step 7: Check your name and your AP NEET 2025 State Rank/merit status.
Step 8: Save or print the PDF for future use.
Details Mentioned in AP NEET Counselling Merit List 2025
AP NEET Counselling Merit List 2025 has important details of every student. Candidates must check all the information carefully. The list includes:
-
AP NEET 2025 Counselling Registration ID
-
NEET 2025 Roll Number
-
NEET 2025 Rank
-
NEET 2025 Score
-
Candidate’s Name
-
Gender
-
Category
-
Local Area
-
Minority Status
Students should verify that all these details are correct. If any mistake is found, it must be reported to the counselling authority immediately.
The dates for the next steps of AP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 like choice filling, seat allotment result, and reporting at the allotted college will be announced soon by the authority.
