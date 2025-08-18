AP NEET Counselling 2025: NTRUHS Released Provisional Merit List at drntr.uhsap.in

The Andhra Pradesh NEET 2025 counselling provisional merit list has been released by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS). A total of 14,324 students have been found eligible to participate in the AP NEET 2025 counselling process.

Students are advised to check their details carefully in the merit list. If there are any mistakes in information such as gender, category, local area, EWS, minority, PMC, or Anglo Indian status, they can submit their complaint online. The last date to send corrections with proper documents is August 17, 2025, up to 4 PM.

The AP NEET 2025 merit list has been prepared after verifying the applications and documents submitted by students. Along with this, NTRUHS has also published another list of candidates who either did not pay the application fee or failed to get their certificates verified.