NEET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Where to Check NTA NEET UG Result and Score card, Latest Updates on Time

NTA NEET 2023 Result 2023: Over 20.8 lakh candidates can check their final answer key and NEET UG result online at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth to download NEET scorecard.

NEET Result 2023 Latest News: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of NEET UG today. As of now, the officials have not shared any update on the release of NEET result date and time. However, as per media reports, it is expected to be declared today on June 13, 2023, by 10 PM. Candidates can check their results online at neet.nta.nic.in as well as ntaresults.nic.in. They have to download their NEET scorecard by using their login credentials - application number and date of birth.

Along with NEET UG 2023 results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also announce the all-India rank (AIR) toppers and cut-off percentiles and issue the final answer keys. A total of 20,96,202 candidates registered for the medical entrance exam, out of which 20,87,449 registered for May 7 exam and 8,753 students registered for June 6 exam.

NEET Result 2023 Date and Time

Candidates can check below the expected date and time for the announcement of NEET UG result, toppers list and cutoff:

Events Date and Time NEET Result Date June 13, 2023 (Expected) NEET UG Result Time 10 PM (Expected)

NEET UG 2023: What is marking criteria NEET Exam Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1)

NEET UG 2023: Reservation criteria For Scheduled Caste (SC), 15% of seats in every course is reserved by the government while it 7.5% for the Scheduled Tribe. Persons with Disability (PwBD) gets 5% seats in each of the GEN, GEN-EWS, OBCNCL, SC, and ST category seats Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM

TeleMANAS helpline to help worried medical aspirants Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele Manas) Helpline, launched in 2022, seeks to provide 24x7 tele-mental health services for candidates awaiting NEET UG result and facing anxiety. Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 6:01 PM

NEET 2023 rank list with marks The NEET 2023 rank list with marks will also be announced today. The neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in websites will host the NEET result 2023 UG scorecard. Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM

What is the validity of neet nta nic in 2023 result? The NEET UG result is valid only for the current academic session. The NEET scorecard needs to be kept safely for a minimum of up to 90 days from the date of declaration of results since it will be asked to serve during counselling and medical admission. Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM

Check NEET Scorecard Here candidates can check the image of scorecard of NEET UG below:

How to Calculate Score Using NEET UG Answer Key? Candidates can calculate their probable NEET score by using the answer key. As per the marking scheme, in section A, for each correct answer candidates will get four marks. One mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer. Though there will be no deduction in marks for questions that are not attempted. In section B, there is no negative marking. Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM

NEET UG Result 2023 Login Window Candidates have to use their login credentials: application number and date of birth. Check the image of login window below:

What is NEET cut-off NEET UG cut-off marks are the minimum marks a candidate need to score in order to participate in the counselling process which leads to admission. Category-wise cut-off marks are announced along with results. Here, candidates can check the qualifying NEET cut off: Category NEET 2023 Qualifying Criteria UR 50th Percentile OBC 40th Percentile SC 40th Percentile ST 40th Percentile UR / EWS & PH 45th Percentile OBC & PH 40th Percentile SC & PH 40th Percentile Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM

What is the tie-breaking policy that is used for NEET UG 2023 Result preparation? In case of two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the NEET (UG) - 2023, the inter-semerit will be determined as follows: Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology), followed by, Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry, followed by, Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics, followed by, Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects, Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology), followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics, followed by Candidate Older in Age, followed by Application Number in ascending order Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM

NEET UG Result Toppers 2023: Who topped last year? Last year, Tanishka obtained rank 1 in the NEET exam. Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe were placed in Rank 2, Rank 3 and Rank 4 in the NEET UG result last year. Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM

NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme Candidates can check the marking scheme of NEET to know how the marks will be allotted by the NTA officials. Check table below: Correct Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered No mark (0)

NEET 2023 result: Login credentials required to download scorecard Application number

NEET Result Counselling: All India Quota and Central Institutions The counselling process under the 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions, such as ABVIMS & RML Hospital, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, ESIC, Central Universities (including DU/BHU/AMU), AIIMS, JIPMER, and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS. The registration for AFMC is facilitated by MCC, and the data of registered candidates is forwarded to AFMC for the admission process. Additionally, universities like DU/BHU may utilize NEET (UG) scores for other relevant courses they offer. Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 1: 25 PM

No provision for rechecking NEET result answer sheet In NEET UG 2023, NTA has no provision for rechecking or revaluation of the answer sheet because the OMRs are machine-gradable and are being evaluated through specific software. Candidates are given an opportunity to make the representation on the OMR gradation of their OMR sheets and also given an opportunity to challenge the answer key in case of any doubt. Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 1: 14 PM

NEET 2023: All India ranks NTA will announce names of national toppers in the result notice pdf. Other candidates will get to know their ranks in their scorecards. Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM

Over 20 lakh students await for NEET result A total of 20,96,202 candiates registered for NEET UG 2023 exam, out of which 20,87,449 registered for May 7 exam and 8,753 students registered for June 6 exam. Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM

NEET Toppers List Along with the result, NTA also releases the names, percentile and scores of the NEET toppers. Candidates can check last year's NEET UG toppers in the table provided below: S.No. Roll No. Candidate’s Name Gender Category Marks Percentile Score NEET AIR State 1 3905190306 Tanishka Female OBC- NCL 715 99.9997733 1 Rajasthan 2 2001350019 Vatsa Ashish Batra Male General 715 99.9997733 2 Delhi (NCT) 3 2712130298 Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule Male General 715 99.9997733 3 Karnataka 4 2701140052 Rucha Pawashe Female OBC- NCL 715 99.9997733 4 Karnataka 5 4204010052 Errabelly Sidharth Rao Male General 711 99.9997166 5 Telangana

What is the NEET percentile and how is it calculated? The percentile is determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the All India Common merit list in NEET for admission and provides information on how many candidates have scored more or less than a particular aspirant. NEET percentile scores refer to the candidate's position with reference to the NEET topper and above others. Percentile scores are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination. Candidates must know that the percentile score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. The total percentile score is not an aggregate or average of the percentile scores of individual subjects. The NEET 2023 percentile scores of a candidate have been calculated as follows: 100x number of candidates appeared in the exam with raw scores less than the candidate

Total number of candidates who appeared in the examination Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM

NEET Final Answer Key 2023 NTA will also be releasing the NEET final answer key. The officials prepare the final answer key after reviewing the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key of NEET UG 2023. Candidates will not be given any provision to challenge the final answer key. NEET result 2023 will be prepared based on NEET UG final answer key 2023 only. Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM

What to do after NEET result? After the declaration of NEET result, qualified candidates can participate in the counselling process. NEET UG counselling 2023 will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. MCC will announce the official schedule of NEET UG counselling on its official website: mcc.nic.in. Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM

How to check NEET UG result via Digilocker? The NEET scorecard is also available on the digital platform: DigiLocker. The candidates have to register to access the NEET result and scorecard. They have to use their name as mentioned on Aadhar Card, date of birth and application number.

Check NEET UG Registered, Appeared and Passed Candidates Statistics Academic Year Registered Appeared Qualified NEET(UG)-2023 2087449 NEET(UG)-2022 1872343 1764571 993069 NEET(UG)-2021 1614777 1544275 870074

Neet nta nic in result 2023 direct link, Check details mentioned on NEET score card

Candidate’s name Roll number Application number Personal details NEET All India Rank NEET Qualifying Status NEET AIR for 15% AIQ seats NEET cutoff score Percentile secured in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology) Total marks obtained Percentile score

NEET 2023 Expected Cut off Score Category Wise Along with result, NTA will also release the NEET cut off and names of the toppers. Here, candidates can check expected category-wise NEET cutoff: Category Qualifying Criteria Cut-off marks (Expected ) UR 50th Percentile 710 - 150 OBC 40th Percentile 112 - 120 SC 40th Percentile 112 - 120 ST 40th Percentile 112 - 120 UR / EWS & PH 45th Percentile 112 - 140 OBC & PH 40th Percentile 100 -118 SC & PH 40th Percentile 100 -118 ST & PH 40th Percentile 100 -118

How to download NEET scorecard 2023 Online? Candidates can check below the steps to know how to download the NEET UG Result from the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Step 1: Go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on: View NEET-UG 2023 - Result

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the roll number, date of birth and security pin provided

Step 5: NEET scorecard will appear on the screen

Check Past Year's NTA NEET Result Date Candidates can check the past few year's NEET UG result date and time provided below in the table: Years Exam Dates NEET Result Dates 2023 May 7, 2023 June 13, 2023 (Today - Expected) 2022 July 17, 2022 September 7, 2022 (Delayed due to COVID-19) 2021 September 12, 2021 November 01, 2021 (Delayed due to COVID-19) 2020 September 13, 2020 October 16, 2020 (Delayed due to COVID-19) 2019 May 5, 2019 June 5, 2019 2018 May 6, 2018 June 4, 2018

Official Link to Check NEET Result 2023 Online After the announcement of result, candidates have to visit the below-mentioned websites to download their NEET scorecard. Overview Result Links Result Link 1 ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/NEET-2023-auth Result Link 2 neet.nta.nic.in Result Link 3 ntaresults.nic.in Result Link 4 nta.ac.in