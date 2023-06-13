NEET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Where to Check NTA NEET UG Result and Score card, Latest Updates on Time

NEET Result 2023 Latest News: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of NEET UG today. As of now, the officials have not shared any update on the release of NEET result date and time. However, as per media reports, it is expected to be declared today on June 13, 2023, by 10 PM. Candidates can check their results online at neet.nta.nic.in as well as ntaresults.nic.in. They have to download their NEET scorecard by using their login credentials - application number and date of birth.
Along with NEET UG 2023 results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also announce the all-India rank (AIR) toppers and cut-off percentiles and issue the final answer keys. A total of 20,96,202 candidates registered for the medical entrance exam, out of which 20,87,449 registered for May 7 exam and 8,753 students registered for June 6 exam.
NEET Result 2023 Date and Time
Candidates can check below the expected date and time for the announcement of NEET UG result, toppers list and cutoff:
Events
Date and Time
NEET Result Date
June 13, 2023 (Expected)
NEET UG Result Time
10 PM (Expected)
7 transgender students qualified in NEET UG 2022 Results
In 2022, a total of 11 transgender candidates appeared for the NEET UG exam, out of which 7 could qualify. However, the total number of registered transgender candidates saw a decline last year. While only six transgender candidates had registered for the NEET UG exam in 2019 and 2020, the number had seen a massive jump to 15 in 2021, but fell down to 11 in 2022.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM
NEET UG 2023: What is marking criteria NEET Exam
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 6:38 PM
NEET UG 2023: Reservation criteria
For Scheduled Caste (SC), 15% of seats in every course is reserved by the government while it 7.5% for the Scheduled Tribe. Persons with Disability (PwBD) gets 5% seats in each of the GEN, GEN-EWS, OBCNCL, SC, and ST category seats
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM
|TeleMANAS helpline to help worried medical aspirants
Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele Manas) Helpline, launched in 2022, seeks to provide 24x7 tele-mental health services for candidates awaiting NEET UG result and facing anxiety.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 6:01 PM
neet nta nic in 2023 result link today!
Candidates who took the medical entrance exam will not get the opportunity to raise objections to the final NEET UG answer key 2023. The final answer key will be used to calculate NEET result 2023 score. NEET UG final answer key 2023 will be issued at neet.nta.nic.in.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 6:01 PM
NEET Result at cnr.nic.in/resultservices/NEET-2023-auth, check login window
|NEET 2023 rank list with marks
The NEET 2023 rank list with marks will also be announced today. The neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in websites will host the NEET result 2023 UG scorecard.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM
The NEET UG result is valid only for the current academic session. The NEET scorecard needs to be kept safely for a minimum of up to 90 days from the date of declaration of results since it will be asked to serve during counselling and medical admission.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM
In case of any issue in the NEET UG result or if candidates are unable to download the same, they can contact on NEET Helpline Number - 011-69227700, 011-40759000 or Email Id- neet@nta.ac.in.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM
If the official website of NTA NEET: neet.nta.nic.in stops working after the announcement of result, candidates can visit ntaresults.nic.in to check and download their NEET scorecards.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM
As of now, there has still not been any update on the NEET official website regarding the release of answer key and result. However, it is expected that NTA will announce the NTA NEET UG result anytime soon now.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM
Check NEET Scorecard
Here candidates can check the image of scorecard of NEET UG below:
|How to Calculate Score Using NEET UG Answer Key?
Candidates can calculate their probable NEET score by using the answer key. As per the marking scheme, in section A, for each correct answer candidates will get four marks. One mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer. Though there will be no deduction in marks for questions that are not attempted. In section B, there is no negative marking.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM
NEET UG Result 2023 Login Window
Candidates have to use their login credentials: application number and date of birth. Check the image of login window below:
What is NEET cut-off
NEET UG cut-off marks are the minimum marks a candidate need to score in order to participate in the counselling process which leads to admission. Category-wise cut-off marks are announced along with results. Here, candidates can check the qualifying NEET cut off:
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM
What is the tie-breaking policy that is used for NEET UG 2023 Result preparation?
In case of two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the NEET (UG) - 2023, the inter-semerit will be determined as follows:
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM
|NEET UG Result Toppers 2023: Who topped last year?
Last year, Tanishka obtained rank 1 in the NEET exam. Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe were placed in Rank 2, Rank 3 and Rank 4 in the NEET UG result last year.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM
neet nta nic in: Official website right now
NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme
Candidates can check the marking scheme of NEET to know how the marks will be allotted by the NTA officials. Check table below:
NEET 2023 result: Login credentials required to download scorecard
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 1: 37 PM
NEET Result Counselling: All India Quota and Central Institutions
The counselling process under the 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions, such as ABVIMS & RML Hospital, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, ESIC, Central Universities (including DU/BHU/AMU), AIIMS, JIPMER, and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS. The registration for AFMC is facilitated by MCC, and the data of registered candidates is forwarded to AFMC for the admission process. Additionally, universities like DU/BHU may utilize NEET (UG) scores for other relevant courses they offer.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 1: 25 PM
|No provision for rechecking NEET result answer sheet
In NEET UG 2023, NTA has no provision for rechecking or revaluation of the answer sheet because the OMRs are machine-gradable and are being evaluated through specific software. Candidates are given an opportunity to make the representation on the OMR gradation of their OMR sheets and also given an opportunity to challenge the answer key in case of any doubt.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 1: 14 PM
NEET 2023: All India ranks
NTA will announce names of national toppers in the result notice pdf. Other candidates will get to know their ranks in their scorecards.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 12:53 PM
Over 20 lakh students await for NEET result
A total of 20,96,202 candiates registered for NEET UG 2023 exam, out of which 20,87,449 registered for May 7 exam and 8,753 students registered for June 6 exam.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM
NEET Toppers List
Along with the result, NTA also releases the names, percentile and scores of the NEET toppers. Candidates can check last year's NEET UG toppers in the table provided below:
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM
|What is the NEET percentile and how is it calculated?
The percentile is determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the All India Common merit list in NEET for admission and provides information on how many candidates have scored more or less than a particular aspirant. NEET percentile scores refer to the candidate's position with reference to the NEET topper and above others. Percentile scores are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination. Candidates must know that the percentile score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. The total percentile score is not an aggregate or average of the percentile scores of individual subjects.
The NEET 2023 percentile scores of a candidate have been calculated as follows:
100x number of candidates appeared in the exam with raw scores less than the candidate
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM
NEET Final Answer Key 2023
NTA will also be releasing the NEET final answer key. The officials prepare the final answer key after reviewing the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key of NEET UG 2023. Candidates will not be given any provision to challenge the final answer key. NEET result 2023 will be prepared based on NEET UG final answer key 2023 only.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM
|What to do after NEET result?
After the declaration of NEET result, qualified candidates can participate in the counselling process. NEET UG counselling 2023 will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. MCC will announce the official schedule of NEET UG counselling on its official website: mcc.nic.in.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM
How to check NEET UG result via Digilocker?
The NEET scorecard is also available on the digital platform: DigiLocker. The candidates have to register to access the NEET result and scorecard. They have to use their name as mentioned on Aadhar Card, date of birth and application number.
Check NEET UG Registered, Appeared and Passed Candidates Statistics
|How many candidates appeared for NEET UG?
A total of 20,87,449 candidates appeared for NEET UG 2023 exam held on May 7 while 8,753 candidates appeared for the re-exam held on June 6, as per the National Testing Agency.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 11:43 AM
Neet nta nic in result 2023 direct link, Check details mentioned on NEET score card
NEET 2023 Expected Cut off Score Category Wise
Along with result, NTA will also release the NEET cut off and names of the toppers. Here, candidates can check expected category-wise NEET cutoff:
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM
How to download NEET scorecard 2023 Online?
Candidates can check below the steps to know how to download the NEET UG Result from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM
Check Past Year's NTA NEET Result Date
Candidates can check the past few year's NEET UG result date and time provided below in the table:
Official Link to Check NEET Result 2023 Online
After the announcement of result, candidates have to visit the below-mentioned websites to download their NEET scorecard.
Updated as on June 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM