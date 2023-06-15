kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2023 result - Direct Link to Check KCET Result and Download Scorecard

KCET Result 2023 Today: Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can download their scorecard at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check list of websites to get the Karnataka CET result link.

KCET Result 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka CET or UG CET result today. As per media reports, it is expected to be announced at 9:30 am online. Candidates can check the KCET results at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials: registration number and date of birth to download the marksheet. This year, a total of 2.6 lakh candidates appeared in KCET 2023.

According to reports, S. Ramya, ED, KEA has said in a press release that the Minister for Higher Education, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will release the results in the KEA office at 9.30 am on June 15. According to the release, the KCET results will be made available on the KEA website after 11.00 am.

The result was earlier scheduled to be released on June 12 but was delayed as KEA reported a mismatch in details of nearly 30,000 candidates. As per media reports, nearly 16,000 non-Kannadiga students enrolled for this examination and were exempted from writing the compulsory Kannada exam, claimed by KEA in its official statement.

Official links to download the Karnataka CET Result 2023 By Using Registration Number

To check UGCET results, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy traffic, there might be chances that the official website might not work. In that case, students can check their KCET result at these websites:

kea.kar.nic.in cetonline.karnataka.gov.in karresults.nic.in

How to download KCET Result 2023?

Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can check the results through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. To download the marksheet, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KCET/UGCET result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

KCET Result 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check below the table to know the important highlights about Karnataka CET: