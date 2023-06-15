Bihar Teacher 2023: Online Form at onlinebpsc.bihar.nic.in, Check Steps to follow, Eligibility and More

Bihar Teacher Online Form 2023: The Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Notification was announced for 1,70,461 vacancies. The announced positions are for Primary, Secondary, and Senior Secondary Teachers in Bihar Government schools. The link for Bihar Teacher Application 2023 has been activated from June 15, 2023 and will be open till July 12, 2023. We have discussed a detailed Bihar Teacher Application process in this article.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released a public notification regarding Bihar Teacher Online Application to recruit Teachers for 1,70,461 teaching positions available in government institutions in Bihar from classes 1 to 12. Before registering for Bihar Teacher Recruitment, all interested candidates must carefully read the Bihar Teacher Application Form 2023 instructions.

Read Here - Bihar Teacher Notification

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Important Dates

All important information related to Bihar Teacher Application is tabulated below

 

Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Important Date

Bihar Teacher 2023 Notification Released

May 30, 2023

Bihar Teacher Demo Application Form

June 10, 2023 to June 13, 2023

Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Starts

June 15, 2023

Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Ends

July 12, 2023

Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Admit Card

To be announced soon

Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Exam date

August 19, 2023 to August 20, 2023 and August 26, 2023 to August 27, 2023

Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Answer Key

To be announced soon

Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Result

To be announced soon

 

Check: Bihar Teacher Syllabus

Bihar Teacher 2023 Application Process

Below we have listed down all the guidelines that a candidate needs to follow while filling up the BPSC Bihar Teacher application form.

  • To apply for Bihar Teacher Application 2023 visit the official website - Online BPSC
  • Candidates are to keep valid and working email id and mobile number which will be used for verification purposes while filling out the application and candidates should keep that email id and mobile number active till the application does not end.
  • On the home page of Online BPSC click on the apply link for school teacher recruitment, and a new page will open up.
  • Fill out the required details and upload the identity PDF (like Adhaar Card, Pan Card, and Driving Licence). Candidates are advised to fill out the application form with Adhaar Card.
  • Verify that you are a citizen of Bihar by entering the certificate number and uploading the support document. (If you are not a citizen of Bihar then you won’t be eligible for Bihar Teacher Online Form Application)
  • The scanned copy should be in PDF format and also the size should be less than 100 KB.
  • Once the registration process is completed, candidates need to re-login with the user name and password received on provided email id and mobile number and complete the application process.
  • While applying candidates need to make sure that the desktop/laptop form which they are applying for the Bihar Teacher should have a working webcam.
  • While filling out the application a photograph of the candidate will be clicked, candidates need to make sure that white background and enough light are present.

Bihar Teacher Vacancy: Application Fee

As per official notification,general category need to pay Rs. 750. A detailed tabulation Bihar Teacher Vacancy Application Fees is given below for all categories

Bihar Teacher Application Fees 2023

Category

Application Fees

General

Rs. 750

SC/ST

Rs. 200

Women

Rs. 200

PWD

Rs. 200

All other candidates

Rs. 750

Bihar Teacher Forms 2023 Documents Required

For applying in the Bihar Teacher Online Application candidates should have below listed documents 

  • Adhaar Card/ PAN Card/Driving License
  • Bihar Permanent Residence Proof
  • Certificate to get Category Relaxations (EQS/SC/ST/PwBD)
  • Nagar Nigam/Panchayat Certificate (if applicable)

Eligibility for Bihar Teacher Online Application 2023

As per the official notification released BPSC for Bihar Teacher Vacancy, different posts have different eligibility criteria. A tabulated information on eligibility criteria is given below

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Primary Teacher (Class 1-5)

12th Pass + D.Ed/ B.Ed/ B.El.Ed + CTET/ BTET

Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10)

Graduate + B.Ed./ B.El.Ed. + STET

Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12)

PG + B.Ed./ B.El.ED + STET

 

Read this article in Hindi - बिहार शिक्षक भर्ती 

FAQ

Is the eligibility criteria for Bihar Teacher Application for all the posts is same?

No, as per the notification released the primary, secondary and post graduate teachers have different eligibility criteria.

Is there any mandatory document required for applying in the Bihar Teacher Online Application?

Yes, for applying in the Bihar Teacher Online Application Adhaar Card/PAN Card/Driver License is required with the permanent address proof of Bihar.

What is the Application process of Bihar Teacher Vacancy?

A detailed information is given in the above artice on the application form of Bihar Teacher Vacancy.

