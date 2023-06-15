Bihar Teacher 2023: Online Form at onlinebpsc.bihar.nic.in, Check Steps to follow, Eligibility and More

Bihar Teacher Application 2023: Check here steps to apply, eligibility criteria and more

Bihar Teacher Online Form 2023: The Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Notification was announced for 1,70,461 vacancies. The announced positions are for Primary, Secondary, and Senior Secondary Teachers in Bihar Government schools. The link for Bihar Teacher Application 2023 has been activated from June 15, 2023 and will be open till July 12, 2023. We have discussed a detailed Bihar Teacher Application process in this article.

Bihar Teacher Online Form 2023

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released a public notification regarding Bihar Teacher Online Application to recruit Teachers for 1,70,461 teaching positions available in government institutions in Bihar from classes 1 to 12. Before registering for Bihar Teacher Recruitment, all interested candidates must carefully read the Bihar Teacher Application Form 2023 instructions.

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Important Dates

All important information related to Bihar Teacher Application is tabulated below

Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Important Date Bihar Teacher 2023 Notification Released May 30, 2023 Bihar Teacher Demo Application Form June 10, 2023 to June 13, 2023 Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Starts June 15, 2023 Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Ends July 12, 2023 Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Admit Card To be announced soon Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Exam date August 19, 2023 to August 20, 2023 and August 26, 2023 to August 27, 2023 Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Answer Key To be announced soon Bihar Teacher Application 2023 Result To be announced soon

Bihar Teacher 2023 Application Process

Below we have listed down all the guidelines that a candidate needs to follow while filling up the BPSC Bihar Teacher application form.

To apply for Bihar Teacher Application 2023 visit the official website - Online BPSC

Candidates are to keep valid and working email id and mobile number which will be used for verification purposes while filling out the application and candidates should keep that email id and mobile number active till the application does not end.

On the home page of Online BPSC click on the apply link for school teacher recruitment, and a new page will open up.

Fill out the required details and upload the identity PDF (like Adhaar Card, Pan Card, and Driving Licence). Candidates are advised to fill out the application form with Adhaar Card.

Verify that you are a citizen of Bihar by entering the certificate number and uploading the support document. (If you are not a citizen of Bihar then you won’t be eligible for Bihar Teacher Online Form Application)

The scanned copy should be in PDF format and also the size should be less than 100 KB.

Once the registration process is completed, candidates need to re-login with the user name and password received on provided email id and mobile number and complete the application process.

While applying candidates need to make sure that the desktop/laptop form which they are applying for the Bihar Teacher should have a working webcam.

While filling out the application a photograph of the candidate will be clicked, candidates need to make sure that white background and enough light are present.

Bihar Teacher Vacancy: Application Fee

As per official notification,general category need to pay Rs. 750. A detailed tabulation Bihar Teacher Vacancy Application Fees is given below for all categories

Bihar Teacher Application Fees 2023 Category Application Fees General Rs. 750 SC/ST Rs. 200 Women Rs. 200 PWD Rs. 200 All other candidates Rs. 750

Bihar Teacher Forms 2023 Documents Required

For applying in the Bihar Teacher Online Application candidates should have below listed documents

Adhaar Card/ PAN Card/Driving License

Bihar Permanent Residence Proof

Certificate to get Category Relaxations (EQS/SC/ST/PwBD)

Nagar Nigam/Panchayat Certificate (if applicable)

Eligibility for Bihar Teacher Online Application 2023

As per the official notification released BPSC for Bihar Teacher Vacancy, different posts have different eligibility criteria. A tabulated information on eligibility criteria is given below

Post Name Educational Qualification Primary Teacher (Class 1-5) 12th Pass + D.Ed/ B.Ed/ B.El.Ed + CTET/ BTET Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10) Graduate + B.Ed./ B.El.Ed. + STET Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12) PG + B.Ed./ B.El.ED + STET

