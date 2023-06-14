Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023: Check Subject Wise Topics Syllabus PDF, Exam Pattern, and More

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023: BPSC conducts the Bihar Teacher recruitment exam for the Primary, Secondary, and Senior-Secondary Teachers posts. Check Bihar Teacher Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

Bihar Teacher Syllabus
Bihar Teacher Syllabus

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the exam pattern of the Bihar Teacher syllabus for primary, secondary, and senior-secondary posts. As the Bihar Teacher exam is approaching, candidates must commence their preparation immediately.

With this, they should check the Bihar Teacher syllabus and exam pattern to get insights into the topics, exam format, question paper structure, etc. and maximise their qualifying chances. Going by the past trend and analysis, it is found that the overall questions asked in the Bihar teacher exam were moderately difficult. Hence, one can predict questions to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam.

In this article, we have shared the Bihar Teacher syllabus PDF for all the posts along with the exam pattern, syllabus, and best books for the preparation.

Career Counseling

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023

The Education Department of Bihar is going to conduct the Bihar Teacher 2023 exam. Check the detailed overview of the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023 in the table given below:

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

BPSC

Exam Name

Bihar Teacher 2023 exam

Category

Bihar Teacher Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Posts

Primary, Secondary, and Senior Secondary Teachers 

BPSC Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023 Release Status

Released

Job Location

Bihar

Level-wise Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023

Candidates must download the Bihar Teacher Syllabus PDF for primary, secondary, and senior secondary posts to cover all the aspects of the exam. Check the section-wise syllabus for Bihar teacher recruitment 2023 shared below:

Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus

The Bihar primary teacher syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Language Paper and General Studies. A total of 220 questions are asked for 220 marks in the exam. Check the subject-wise Bihar teacher syllabus for the primary level in the table shared below:

Bihar Teacher Syllabus for Primary Level

Paper

Subject

Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus

Paper 1

Language Part I

English language, which is mandatory for all.

  • Vocabulary
  • Grammar
  • Noun 
  • Pronoun
  • Verb
  • Adverb
  • Reading Comprehension 
  • Idioms and Phrases, etc

Language Part II (Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language. Candidate can choose any one of the three languages)

Hindi

  • त्रुटि पहचान
  • बुनियादी समझ और लेखन क्षमता, आदि।
  • वर्तनी
  • रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति करें (क्रिया, पूर्वसर्ग, लेख आदि का प्रयोग करके)
  • शब्दावली
  • वाक्य की बनावट
  • व्याकरण
  • विलोम शब्द
  • वाक्य पूरा करना
  • समानार्थी शब्द
  • वाक्यांशों और शब्दों का मुहावरेदार उपयोग, आदि

Paper 2

Topic-wise General Studies Syllabus

Elementary Mathematics
  • Percentage 
  • Profit and Loss
  • Interest 
  • Time and Work
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Problems Based on Ages
  • Number System
  • Partnership 
  • Speed Time and Distance
  • Mixture and Alligations
  • Average
  • Algebra 
  • Mensuration
  • Geometry

Mental ability test
  • Analogies
  • Letter and Symbol series
  • Classification
  • Blood Relation
  • Number Series
  • Ranking and Order
  • Verbal Classification
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Direction Sense
  • Statement and Conclusion
  • Sitting Arrangement
  • Syllogism
  • Statement and Assumption, etc.

General Awareness
  • India and its Neighboring Countries
  • Current Affairs
  • Sports
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic Science
  • Policy
  • Indian Constitution

General Science

Physics

  • Work, Energy, and Power
  • Force and Laws of Motions
  • Electromagnetic Waves 
  • Heat
  • Optics
  • Gravitation
  • Physical World & Measurement
  • Atoms & Nuclei
  • Currents
  • Heat & Thermodynamics
  • Electrostatics

Chemistry

  • Structure of Atom
  • Periodic Classification of Elements 
  • Acids, Bases and Salts 
  • Metal and Non-Metals
  • States of Matter

Biology

  • Plants 
  • Animals 
  • Skeleton System 
  • Nervous System
  • Digestive System 
  • Vitamins and Minerals

Social Science
  • India and the Contemporary World
  • Contemporary India
  • Democratic Politics
  • Understanding Economic Development, etc.

Indian National Movements
  • India on the Eve of British Conquest
  • British Conquest of Bengal
  • Mysore’s Resistance to the Company
  • Expansion and Consolidation of British Power in India
  • Causes of British Success in India
  • Era of Militant Nationalism (1905-1909)
  • Anglo-Maratha Struggle for Supremacy
  • Extension of British Paramountcy through Administrative Policy
  • Relations of British India with Neighboring Countries
  • British India and the North-West Frontier
  • Resistance against British Before 1857
  • The Revolt of 1857: Causes, Events, Spread, Leaders
  • First World War and Nationalist Response
  • Beginning of Modern Nationalism in India
  • Foundation of Indian National Congress
  • Conquest of Sindh
  • Conquest of Punjab
  • First Phase of Revolutionary Activities (1907-1917)
  • Emergence of Gandhi
  • Non-Cooperation Movement and Khilafat Andolan

Geography and Environment
  • Solar System 
  • Planets
  • Earth 
  • Continent 
  • Volcano 
  • Indian Geography 
  • Mountains and Plateau
  • Environment 
  • Human Geography - People, Human Activities, etc.

Bihar Secondary Teacher Syllabus 2023

The Bihar secondary teacher syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. A total of 220 questions are asked for 220 marks in the exam. Check the subject-wise Bihar teacher syllabus for the secondary level in the table shared below:

Bihar Teacher Syllabus for Secondary Level

Paper

Subject

Bihar Secondary Teacher Syllabus

Paper 1

Language Part I

English language, which is mandatory for all.

  • Vocabulary
  • Grammar
  • Noun 
  • Pronoun
  • Verb
  • Adverb
  • Reading Comprehension 
  • Idioms and Phrases, etc

Language Part II (Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language. Candidate can choose any one of the three languages)

Hindi

  • त्रुटि पहचान
  • बुनियादी समझ और लेखन क्षमता, आदि।
  • वर्तनी
  • रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति करें (क्रिया, पूर्वसर्ग, लेख आदि का प्रयोग करके)
  • शब्दावली
  • वाक्य की बनावट
  • व्याकरण
  • विलोम शब्द
  • वाक्य पूरा करना
  • समानार्थी शब्द
  • वाक्यांशों और शब्दों का मुहावरेदार उपयोग, आदि

Paper 2- Subject and General Topics

Part I- Any one of the following subjects
  • Hindi
  • Bengali
  • Urdu
  • Maithili
  • Sanskrit
  • Bhojpuri
  • Arabic
  • Persian
  • English
  • Science
  • Mathematics & Social Science
  • (The questions of the subject paper will be asked from NCERT)

Topic-wise General Studies Syllabus (Part II)

Elementary Mathematics

Percentage 

Profit and Loss

Interest 

Time and Work

Ratio and Proportion

Problems Based on Ages

Number System

Partnership 

Speed Time and Distance

Mixture and Alligations

Average

Algebra 

Mensuration

Geometry

General Awareness
  • India and its Neighboring Countries
  • Current Affairs
  • Sports
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic Science
  • Policy
  • Indian Constitution

General Science

Physics

  • Work, Energy, and Power
  • Force and Laws of Motions
  • Electromagnetic Waves 
  • Heat
  • Optics
  • Gravitation
  • Physical World & Measurement
  • Atoms & Nuclei
  • Currents
  • Heat & Thermodynamics
  • Electrostatics

Chemistry

  • Structure of Atom
  • Periodic Classification of Elements 
  • Acids, Bases and Salts 
  • Metal and Non-Metals
  • States of Matter

Biology

  • Plants 
  • Animals 
  • Skeleton System 
  • Nervous System
  • Digestive System 
  • Vitamins and Minerals

Indian National Movements
  • India on the Eve of British Conquest
  • British Conquest of Bengal
  • Mysore’s Resistance to the Company
  • Expansion and Consolidation of British Power in India
  • Causes of British Success in India
  • Era of Militant Nationalism (1905-1909)
  • Anglo-Maratha Struggle for Supremacy
  • Extension of British Paramountcy through Administrative Policy
  • Relations of British India with Neighboring Countries
  • British India and the North-West Frontier
  • Resistance against British Before 1857
  • The Revolt of 1857: Causes, Events, Spread, Leaders
  • First World War and Nationalist Response
  • Beginning of Modern Nationalism in India
  • Foundation of Indian National Congress
  • Conquest of Sindh
  • Conquest of Punjab
  • First Phase of Revolutionary Activities (1907-1917)
  • Emergence of Gandhi
  • Non-Cooperation Movement and Khilafat Andolan

Geography
  • Solar System 
  • Planets
  • Earth 
  • Continent 
  • Volcano 
  • Indian Geography 
  • Mountains and Plateau
  • Environment 
  • Human Geography - People, Human Activities, etc.

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher PGT Syllabus 2023

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. A total of 220 questions are asked for 220 marks in the exam. Check the subject-wise Bihar teacher syllabus for the senior secondary level in the table shared below:

Bihar Teacher Syllabus for Senior Secondary Level

Paper

Subject

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher Syllabus

Paper 1

Language Part I

English language, which is mandatory for all.

  • Vocabulary
  • Grammar
  • Noun 
  • Pronoun
  • Verb
  • Adverb
  • Reading Comprehension 
  • Idioms and Phrases, etc

Language Part II (Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language. Candidate can choose any one of the three languages)

Hindi

  • त्रुटि पहचान
  • बुनियादी समझ और लेखन क्षमता, आदि।
  • वर्तनी
  • रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति करें (क्रिया, पूर्वसर्ग, लेख आदि का प्रयोग करके)
  • शब्दावली
  • वाक्य की बनावट
  • व्याकरण
  • विलोम शब्द
  • वाक्य पूरा करना
  • समानार्थी शब्द
  • वाक्यांशों और शब्दों का मुहावरेदार उपयोग, आदि

Paper 2- Subject and General Topics

Part I- Any one of the following subjects
  • Hindi
  • Bengali
  • Urdu
  • Maithili
  • Sanskrit
  • Bhojpuri
  • Arabic
  • Persian
  • English
  • Science
  • Mathematics & Social Science
  • (The questions of the subject paper will be asked from NCERT)

Topic-wise General Studies Syllabus (Part II)

Elementary Mathematics
  • Percentage 
  • Profit and Loss
  • Interest 
  • Time and Work
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Problems Based on Ages
  • Number System
  • Partnership 
  • Speed Time and Distance
  • Mixture and Alligations
  • Average
  • Algebra 
  • Mensuration
  • Geometry

General Awareness
  • India and its Neighboring Countries
  • Current Affairs
  • Sports
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic Science
  • Policy
  • Indian Constitution

General Science

Physics

  • Work, Energy, and Power
  • Force and Laws of Motions
  • Electromagnetic Waves 
  • Heat
  • Optics
  • Gravitation
  • Physical World & Measurement
  • Atoms & Nuclei
  • Currents
  • Heat & Thermodynamics
  • Electrostatics

Chemistry

  • Structure of Atom
  • Periodic Classification of Elements 
  • Acids, Bases and Salts 
  • Metal and Non-Metals
  • States of Matter

Biology

  • Plants 
  • Animals 
  • Skeleton System 
  • Nervous System
  • Digestive System 
  • Vitamins and Minerals

Indian National Movements
  • India on the Eve of British Conquest
  • British Conquest of Bengal
  • Mysore’s Resistance to the Company
  • Expansion and Consolidation of British Power in India
  • Causes of British Success in India
  • Era of Militant Nationalism (1905-1909)
  • Anglo-Maratha Struggle for Supremacy
  • Extension of British Paramountcy through Administrative Policy
  • Relations of British India with Neighboring Countries
  • British India and the North-West Frontier
  • Resistance against British Before 1857
  • The Revolt of 1857: Causes, Events, Spread, Leaders
  • First World War and Nationalist Response
  • Beginning of Modern Nationalism in India
  • Foundation of Indian National Congress
  • Conquest of Sindh
  • Conquest of Punjab
  • First Phase of Revolutionary Activities (1907-1917)
  • Emergence of Gandhi
  • Non-Cooperation Movement and Khilafat Andolan

Geography
  • Solar System 
  • Planets
  • Earth 
  • Continent 
  • Volcano 
  • Indian Geography 
  • Mountains and Plateau
  • Environment 
  • Human Geography - People, Human Activities, etc.

Weightage Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023

The Bihar Teacher Exam Pattern for primary, secondary, and senior secondary teachers have been released by the BPSC. Check the Bihar Shikshak exam pattern to understand the exam format, number of sections, questions, marking scheme, etc followed by the commission.

Bihar Primary Teacher PRT Exam Pattern

The Bihar primary teacher exam for PRT is divided into two papers i.e. Language Paper and General Studies. Check the official Bihar Primary Teacher PRT Exam Pattern shared below.

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Duration

Marks

Paper 1

Language

(Qualifying)

(Minimum 30%)

100 (Part-I- 25 & Part-ll- 75)

120 mins

100 (Part-I- 25 & Part-ll- 75)

Paper 2

General Studies

120

120 mins

120

Total

220 Questions

4 Hours

220 Marks

Bihar Secondary Teacher TGT Exam Pattern

The Bihar secondary teacher exam for TGT is divided into two papers i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. Check the official Bihar Secondary Teacher TGT Exam Pattern shared below.

Paper Name

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Paper 1

Language (Qualifying)

100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75)

100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75)

2 hours

Paper 2

Subject & General Studies

120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40)

120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40)

2 hours

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher PGT Exam Pattern

The Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher exam for PGT comprises two papers i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. Check the official Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher PGT Exam Pattern shared below.

Paper Name

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Paper 1

Language (Qualifying)

100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75)

100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75)

2 hours

Paper 2

Subject & General Studies

120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40)

120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40)

2 hours

How to Prepare Bihar Teacher 2023 Syllabus?

The Bihar Teacher exam is one of the most difficult recruitment exams in the nation. More than thousands of aspirants appear for this teaching exam every year. However, not many applicants succeed in the exam due to the large number of candidates competing against limited vacancies. Hence, it is advisable to follow the latest Bihar teacher syllabus and prioritize the topics accordingly. Have a look at Bihar teacher preparation tips to crack the written exam shared below:

  • Go through the Bihar teacher syllabus before beginning your exam preparation and then create a list of important topics.
  • Read newspapers and current affairs magazines regularly to stay updated with all the events happening around the world.
  • Choose reliable sources and study material for the preparation to get a strong grip on the concepts of the entire syllabus.
  • Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to analyse your strong and weak points and concentrate on the areas that require improvements.
  • Revise all the topics regularly to avoid forgetting any important concepts before the exam.

Best Books for Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023

Candidates should get their hands on the best Bihar Teacher books for the preparation of the written exam. The right books will help them to study all the topics prescribed in the Bihar teacher syllabus. The expert-recommended books for the Bihar primary teacher written exam are as follows:

  • Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Guide by Arihant Experts
  • Bihar Primary Teacher Exam (Hindi Edition) by Upkar Publication
  • Bihar Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam by RPH Editorial Board
  • Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Solved Papers by RPH Editorial Board
  • Bihar Primary Teacher Practice Papers by V.V.K Subburaj

FAQ

What are the best books for Bihar Primary Teacher preparation?

Some of the best books for Bihar Primary Teacher preparation are Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Guide by Arihant Experts, Bihar Primary Teacher Exam (Hindi Edition) by Upkar Publication, Bihar Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam by RPH Editorial Board, etc.

How do I start my Bihar Teacher preparation?

To start the Bihar teacher preparation, candidates must check the Bihar teacher syllabus, create a study plan, and attempt unlimited mock tests for effective preparation.

What is the pattern of the Bihar Teacher 2023?

s per the Bihar teacher exam pattern, the written exam comprises 220 questions for 220 marks. The exam duration is 4 hours.

What is Bihar Teacher Syllabus?

The Bihar primary teacher syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Language Paper and General Studies. The Bihar secondary and senior secondary teacher syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next