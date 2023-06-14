Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023: Check Subject Wise Topics Syllabus PDF, Exam Pattern, and More

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023 : BPSC conducts the Bihar Teacher recruitment exam for the Primary, Secondary, and Senior-Secondary Teachers posts. Check Bihar Teacher Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the exam pattern of the Bihar Teacher syllabus for primary, secondary, and senior-secondary posts. As the Bihar Teacher exam is approaching, candidates must commence their preparation immediately.

With this, they should check the Bihar Teacher syllabus and exam pattern to get insights into the topics, exam format, question paper structure, etc. and maximise their qualifying chances. Going by the past trend and analysis, it is found that the overall questions asked in the Bihar teacher exam were moderately difficult. Hence, one can predict questions to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam.

In this article, we have shared the Bihar Teacher syllabus PDF for all the posts along with the exam pattern, syllabus, and best books for the preparation.

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023

The Education Department of Bihar is going to conduct the Bihar Teacher 2023 exam. Check the detailed overview of the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023 in the table given below:

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023 Overview Conducting Body BPSC Exam Name Bihar Teacher 2023 exam Category Bihar Teacher Syllabus and Exam Pattern Posts Primary, Secondary, and Senior Secondary Teachers BPSC Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023 Release Status Released Job Location Bihar

Level-wise Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023

Candidates must download the Bihar Teacher Syllabus PDF for primary, secondary, and senior secondary posts to cover all the aspects of the exam. Check the section-wise syllabus for Bihar teacher recruitment 2023 shared below:

Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus

The Bihar primary teacher syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Language Paper and General Studies. A total of 220 questions are asked for 220 marks in the exam. Check the subject-wise Bihar teacher syllabus for the primary level in the table shared below:

Bihar Teacher Syllabus for Primary Level Paper Subject Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus Paper 1 Language Part I English language, which is mandatory for all. Vocabulary

Grammar

Noun

Pronoun

Verb

Adverb

Reading Comprehension

Idioms and Phrases, etc Language Part II (Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language. Candidate can choose any one of the three languages) Hindi त्रुटि पहचान

बुनियादी समझ और लेखन क्षमता, आदि।

वर्तनी

रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति करें (क्रिया, पूर्वसर्ग, लेख आदि का प्रयोग करके)

शब्दावली

वाक्य की बनावट

व्याकरण

विलोम शब्द

वाक्य पूरा करना

समानार्थी शब्द

वाक्यांशों और शब्दों का मुहावरेदार उपयोग, आदि Paper 2 Topic-wise General Studies Syllabus Elementary Mathematics Percentage

Profit and Loss

Interest

Time and Work

Ratio and Proportion

Problems Based on Ages

Number System

Partnership

Speed Time and Distance

Mixture and Alligations

Average

Algebra

Mensuration

Geometry Mental ability test Analogies

Letter and Symbol series

Classification

Blood Relation

Number Series

Ranking and Order

Verbal Classification

Coding and Decoding

Direction Sense

Statement and Conclusion

Sitting Arrangement

Syllogism

Statement and Assumption, etc. General Awareness India and its Neighboring Countries

Current Affairs

Sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Science

Policy

Indian Constitution General Science Physics Work, Energy, and Power

Force and Laws of Motions

Electromagnetic Waves

Heat

Optics

Gravitation

Physical World & Measurement

Atoms & Nuclei

Currents

Heat & Thermodynamics

Electrostatics Chemistry Structure of Atom

Periodic Classification of Elements

Acids, Bases and Salts

Metal and Non-Metals

States of Matter Biology Plants

Animals

Skeleton System

Nervous System

Digestive System

Vitamins and Minerals Social Science India and the Contemporary World

Contemporary India

Democratic Politics

Understanding Economic Development, etc. Indian National Movements India on the Eve of British Conquest

British Conquest of Bengal

Mysore’s Resistance to the Company

Expansion and Consolidation of British Power in India

Causes of British Success in India

Era of Militant Nationalism (1905-1909)

Anglo-Maratha Struggle for Supremacy

Extension of British Paramountcy through Administrative Policy

Relations of British India with Neighboring Countries

British India and the North-West Frontier

Resistance against British Before 1857

The Revolt of 1857: Causes, Events, Spread, Leaders

First World War and Nationalist Response

Beginning of Modern Nationalism in India

Foundation of Indian National Congress

Conquest of Sindh

Conquest of Punjab

First Phase of Revolutionary Activities (1907-1917)

Emergence of Gandhi

Non-Cooperation Movement and Khilafat Andolan Geography and Environment Solar System

Planets

Earth

Continent

Volcano

Indian Geography

Mountains and Plateau

Environment

Human Geography - People, Human Activities, etc.

Bihar Secondary Teacher Syllabus 2023

The Bihar secondary teacher syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. A total of 220 questions are asked for 220 marks in the exam. Check the subject-wise Bihar teacher syllabus for the secondary level in the table shared below:

Paper 2- Subject and General Topics Part I- Any one of the following subjects Hindi

Bengali

Urdu

Maithili

Sanskrit

Bhojpuri

Arabic

Persian

English

Science

Mathematics & Social Science

Current Affairs

Sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Science

Policy

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher PGT Syllabus 2023

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. A total of 220 questions are asked for 220 marks in the exam. Check the subject-wise Bihar teacher syllabus for the senior secondary level in the table shared below:

Paper 2- Subject and General Topics Part I- Any one of the following subjects Hindi

Bengali

Urdu

Maithili

Sanskrit

Bhojpuri

Arabic

Persian

English

Science

Mathematics & Social Science

Weightage Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023

The Bihar Teacher Exam Pattern for primary, secondary, and senior secondary teachers have been released by the BPSC. Check the Bihar Shikshak exam pattern to understand the exam format, number of sections, questions, marking scheme, etc followed by the commission.

Bihar Primary Teacher PRT Exam Pattern

The Bihar primary teacher exam for PRT is divided into two papers i.e. Language Paper and General Studies. Check the official Bihar Primary Teacher PRT Exam Pattern shared below.

Paper Subject No. of Questions Duration Marks Paper 1 Language (Qualifying) (Minimum 30%) 100 (Part-I- 25 & Part-ll- 75) 120 mins 100 (Part-I- 25 & Part-ll- 75) Paper 2 General Studies 120 120 mins 120 Total 220 Questions 4 Hours 220 Marks

Bihar Secondary Teacher TGT Exam Pattern

The Bihar secondary teacher exam for TGT is divided into two papers i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. Check the official Bihar Secondary Teacher TGT Exam Pattern shared below.

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher PGT Exam Pattern

The Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher exam for PGT comprises two papers i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. Check the official Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher PGT Exam Pattern shared below.

Paper Name Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Duration Paper 1 Language (Qualifying) 100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75) 100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75) 2 hours Paper 2 Subject & General Studies 120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40) 120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40) 2 hours

How to Prepare Bihar Teacher 2023 Syllabus?

The Bihar Teacher exam is one of the most difficult recruitment exams in the nation. More than thousands of aspirants appear for this teaching exam every year. However, not many applicants succeed in the exam due to the large number of candidates competing against limited vacancies. Hence, it is advisable to follow the latest Bihar teacher syllabus and prioritize the topics accordingly. Have a look at Bihar teacher preparation tips to crack the written exam shared below:

Go through the Bihar teacher syllabus before beginning your exam preparation and then create a list of important topics.

Read newspapers and current affairs magazines regularly to stay updated with all the events happening around the world.

Choose reliable sources and study material for the preparation to get a strong grip on the concepts of the entire syllabus.

Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to analyse your strong and weak points and concentrate on the areas that require improvements.

Revise all the topics regularly to avoid forgetting any important concepts before the exam.

Best Books for Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023

Candidates should get their hands on the best Bihar Teacher books for the preparation of the written exam. The right books will help them to study all the topics prescribed in the Bihar teacher syllabus. The expert-recommended books for the Bihar primary teacher written exam are as follows: