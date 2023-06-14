Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023: Check Subject Wise Topics Syllabus PDF, Exam Pattern, and More

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the exam pattern of the Bihar Teacher syllabus for primary, secondary, and senior-secondary posts. As the Bihar Teacher exam is approaching, candidates must commence their preparation immediately.
With this, they should check the Bihar Teacher syllabus and exam pattern to get insights into the topics, exam format, question paper structure, etc. and maximise their qualifying chances. Going by the past trend and analysis, it is found that the overall questions asked in the Bihar teacher exam were moderately difficult. Hence, one can predict questions to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam.
In this article, we have shared the Bihar Teacher syllabus PDF for all the posts along with the exam pattern, syllabus, and best books for the preparation.
Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023
The Education Department of Bihar is going to conduct the Bihar Teacher 2023 exam. Check the detailed overview of the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023 in the table given below:
|
Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
BPSC
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Teacher 2023 exam
|
Category
|
Bihar Teacher Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Posts
|
Primary, Secondary, and Senior Secondary Teachers
|
BPSC Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023 Release Status
|
Released
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
Level-wise Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023
Candidates must download the Bihar Teacher Syllabus PDF for primary, secondary, and senior secondary posts to cover all the aspects of the exam. Check the section-wise syllabus for Bihar teacher recruitment 2023 shared below:
Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus
The Bihar primary teacher syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Language Paper and General Studies. A total of 220 questions are asked for 220 marks in the exam. Check the subject-wise Bihar teacher syllabus for the primary level in the table shared below:
|
Bihar Teacher Syllabus for Primary Level
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus
|
Paper 1
|
Language Part I
|
English language, which is mandatory for all.
|
Language Part II (Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language. Candidate can choose any one of the three languages)
|
Hindi
|
Paper 2
|
Topic-wise General Studies Syllabus
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
|
Mental ability test
|
|
General Awareness
|
|
General Science
|
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
|
Social Science
|
|
Indian National Movements
|
|
Geography and Environment
|
Bihar Secondary Teacher Syllabus 2023
The Bihar secondary teacher syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. A total of 220 questions are asked for 220 marks in the exam. Check the subject-wise Bihar teacher syllabus for the secondary level in the table shared below:
|
Bihar Teacher Syllabus for Secondary Level
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Bihar Secondary Teacher Syllabus
|
Paper 1
|
Language Part I
|
English language, which is mandatory for all.
|
Language Part II (Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language. Candidate can choose any one of the three languages)
|
Hindi
|
Paper 2- Subject and General Topics
|
Part I- Any one of the following subjects
|
|
Topic-wise General Studies Syllabus (Part II)
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
Percentage
Profit and Loss
Interest
Time and Work
Ratio and Proportion
Problems Based on Ages
Number System
Partnership
Speed Time and Distance
Mixture and Alligations
Average
Algebra
Mensuration
Geometry
|
General Awareness
|
|
General Science
|
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
|
Indian National Movements
|
|
Geography
|
Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher PGT Syllabus 2023
Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. A total of 220 questions are asked for 220 marks in the exam. Check the subject-wise Bihar teacher syllabus for the senior secondary level in the table shared below:
|
Bihar Teacher Syllabus for Senior Secondary Level
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher Syllabus
|
Paper 1
|
Language Part I
|
English language, which is mandatory for all.
|
Language Part II (Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language. Candidate can choose any one of the three languages)
|
Hindi
|
Paper 2- Subject and General Topics
|
Part I- Any one of the following subjects
|
|
Topic-wise General Studies Syllabus (Part II)
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
|
General Awareness
|
|
General Science
|
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
|
Indian National Movements
|
|
Geography
|
Weightage Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023
The Bihar Teacher Exam Pattern for primary, secondary, and senior secondary teachers have been released by the BPSC. Check the Bihar Shikshak exam pattern to understand the exam format, number of sections, questions, marking scheme, etc followed by the commission.
Bihar Primary Teacher PRT Exam Pattern
The Bihar primary teacher exam for PRT is divided into two papers i.e. Language Paper and General Studies. Check the official Bihar Primary Teacher PRT Exam Pattern shared below.
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
Paper 1
|
Language
(Qualifying)
(Minimum 30%)
|
100 (Part-I- 25 & Part-ll- 75)
|
120 mins
|
100 (Part-I- 25 & Part-ll- 75)
|
Paper 2
|
General Studies
|
120
|
120 mins
|
120
|
Total
|
220 Questions
|
4 Hours
|
220 Marks
Bihar Secondary Teacher TGT Exam Pattern
The Bihar secondary teacher exam for TGT is divided into two papers i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. Check the official Bihar Secondary Teacher TGT Exam Pattern shared below.
|
Paper Name
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
Language (Qualifying)
|
100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75)
|
100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75)
|
2 hours
|
Paper 2
|
Subject & General Studies
|
120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40)
|
120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40)
|
2 hours
Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher PGT Exam Pattern
The Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher exam for PGT comprises two papers i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. Check the official Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher PGT Exam Pattern shared below.
|
Paper Name
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
Language (Qualifying)
|
100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75)
|
100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75)
|
2 hours
|
Paper 2
|
Subject & General Studies
|
120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40)
|
120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40)
|
2 hours
How to Prepare Bihar Teacher 2023 Syllabus?
The Bihar Teacher exam is one of the most difficult recruitment exams in the nation. More than thousands of aspirants appear for this teaching exam every year. However, not many applicants succeed in the exam due to the large number of candidates competing against limited vacancies. Hence, it is advisable to follow the latest Bihar teacher syllabus and prioritize the topics accordingly. Have a look at Bihar teacher preparation tips to crack the written exam shared below:
- Go through the Bihar teacher syllabus before beginning your exam preparation and then create a list of important topics.
- Read newspapers and current affairs magazines regularly to stay updated with all the events happening around the world.
- Choose reliable sources and study material for the preparation to get a strong grip on the concepts of the entire syllabus.
- Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to analyse your strong and weak points and concentrate on the areas that require improvements.
- Revise all the topics regularly to avoid forgetting any important concepts before the exam.
Best Books for Bihar Teacher Syllabus 2023
Candidates should get their hands on the best Bihar Teacher books for the preparation of the written exam. The right books will help them to study all the topics prescribed in the Bihar teacher syllabus. The expert-recommended books for the Bihar primary teacher written exam are as follows:
- Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Guide by Arihant Experts
- Bihar Primary Teacher Exam (Hindi Edition) by Upkar Publication
- Bihar Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam by RPH Editorial Board
- Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Solved Papers by RPH Editorial Board
- Bihar Primary Teacher Practice Papers by V.V.K Subburaj