Bihar Teacher Salary 2023: Primary, Senior Secondary Pay scale, In-hand Salary

Bihar Teacher Salary: The Bihar Education Department has released a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for the recruitment of various Bihar Teacher posts, including primary, secondary, and senior-secondary teachers in the state of Bihar. Candidates must check the Bihar Teacher's salary before applying for the post.

As per the official notification, the Bihar teachers employed for Class 1 to 5 will receive a salary on the basic pay scale of Rs 25,000, teachers of Class 9 to 10 will receive a salary of Rs 31000, and teachers of Class 11 and 12 will receive a basic salary of Rs 32000. Other elements of Bihar Teacher in hand salary, such as DA and HRA, have been revised as per 42% and 8%, respectively.

In this article, we have shared complete details of Bihar Teacher Salary, including salary structure, pay scale, in-hand salary, career growth, and promotion.

Bihar Teacher Salary Structure 2023

All the selected candidates receive Bihar Teacher Salary as per the 7th pay commission. The Bihar teacher salary structure comprises various components like basic pay, DA, HRA, CTA, Medical, and much more. Check the post-wise Bihar Teacher salary structure mentioned below:

Bihar Teacher Salary Structure

Class

Basic Pay

DA (42%)

HRA (8%)

CTA

Medical

Pension Fund

Gross Salary

Net Salary

1 to 5

25000

10500

2000

2130

1000

3500

44130

40630

9 & 10

31000

13020

2480

2130

1000

4330

53970

49630

11 to 12

32000

13440

2560

2130

1000

4480

55610

51130

Bihar Primary Teacher Salary 2023

As per the 7th pay commission, selected candidates will receive various perks and allowances along with the Bihar primary teacher salary. The list of allowances includes HRA, DA, medical leave, maternity leave, and other allowances. The detailed Bihar PRT teacher in-hand salary for the primary teacher is shared below:

Components

Bihar Teacher In Hand Salary

Basic Pay

25000

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

2000

Dearness Allowances (DA)

10500

Medical Allowances

1000

Net Salary

40630

Bihar Secondary Teacher Salary 2023

As per the 7th pay commission, selected aspirants will receive various perks and allowances along with the Bihar secondary teacher salary. The list of benefits includes HRA, DA, medical allowances, maternity leave, and other allowances. The detailed Bihar TGT teacher in-hand salary for the secondary teacher is shared below:

Components

Bihar Teacher In Hand Salary

Basic Pay

31000

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

2480

Dearness Allowances (DA)

13020

Medical Allowances

1000

Net Salary

49630

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher Salary 2023

As per the 7th pay commission, all the employed candidates will receive various perks and allowances along with the Bihar senior secondary teacher salary. Some of the benefits include HRA, DA, medical leave, maternity leave, and other allowances. The detailed Bihar PGT teacher in-hand salary for the senior secondary teacher is shared below:

Components

Bihar Teacher In Hand Salary

Basic Pay

32000

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

2560

Dearness Allowances (DA)

13440

Medical Allowances

1000

Net Salary

51130

Bihar Teacher Salary: Allowances

Apart from the basic Bihar teacher salary, the selected candidates will receive certain perks and allowances as a part of their salary structure. Check the distribution of the Bihar teacher salary allowances in the table shared below.

List of Allowances for Bihar Teacher Salary

Allowances

Amount

House Rent Allowances

8%-16% of basic pay

Dearness Allowances

17% of basic pay

Medical Allowances

Rs 1000

Leave Travel Allowances

As per Govt guidelines

Other Allowances

Education, mobile phone, conveyance, etc.

Bihar Teacher Salary: Job Profile

Along with the Bihar teacher salary, candidates must be familiar with the roles and responsibilities assigned to them after joining the post. The Bihar Teacher job profile is shared below:

Post Name

Bihar Teacher Job Profile

Primary Teacher
  • Teach the students as per the prescribed curriculum and follow the instructions given by National Curriculum Framework.
  • Prepare the lesson plans of the chapters and organise extra-curricular activities in the school.

Secondary Teacher
  • Maintain up-to-date subject knowledge and prepare lessons as per the prescribed syllabus.
  • Maintain records of the student’s behavior, performance, and attendance. Ensure that the records are updated regularly so that other teachers, school administration, and family can access them

Senior Secondary Teacher
  • Planning and teaching topics as per the curriculum and ensuring that the students are learning the fundamentals.
  • Maintain decorum and discipline in the classroom and ensure students learn in a safe environment.
  • They are required to evaluate the performance of the students and give proper feedback for improvement.
  • Responsible for allocating marks to the assignment, tests, and exams and providing the right guidance to the students, which will help them to improve their performance.

Bihar Teacher Career Growth and Promotion

Candidates selected for the Bihar Teacher post will be required to undergo probation for a period of 2 years. During the probation period, their performance and behaviour are assessed and monitored by the school authorities. Upon the successful completion of the probation period, they will be eligible for promotion to the selection grade.

To get promoted to the selection grade, the teacher’s eligibility must be at least three years of service and have a graduation degree. On the other hand, teachers must have completed 10 years of service and possess a master's degree to be eligible for the promotion to senior grade. Teachers who have completed 15 years of service will be considered eligible for the promotion to the headmaster/principal post. The career growth of the Bihar Teacher is as follows:

  • Elementary Teacher
  • Primary Teacher
  • Upper Primary Teacher
  • Secondary Teacher
  • Senior Secondary Teacher
  • Headmaster/Principal

 

FAQ

What are the other components of the Bihar Teacher Salary Structure?

The Bihar Teacher Salary structure also includes Dearness Allowances (DA) and House Rent Allowances (HRA) as per 42% and 8%, respectively.

What is the basic pay scale of Bihar Teacher?

The Bihar Teacher pay scale for Class 1 to 5 is Rs 25,000,, Class 9 to 10 will get Rs 31000, and Class 11 and 12 teachers will get Rs 32000.

What is the salary of Bihar Teacher in primary school?

The overall Bihar Teacher salary in primary school is Rs 40,630. Along with the basic pay, the selected candidates will receive various allowances like medical allowances, pension, gratuity, and much more.

