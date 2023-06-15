Bihar Teacher Salary 2023: Primary, Senior Secondary Pay scale, In-hand Salary

Bihar Teacher Salary: The Bihar Education Department has released a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for the recruitment of various Bihar Teacher posts, including primary, secondary, and senior-secondary teachers in the state of Bihar. Candidates must check the Bihar Teacher's salary before applying for the post.

As per the official notification, the Bihar teachers employed for Class 1 to 5 will receive a salary on the basic pay scale of Rs 25,000, teachers of Class 9 to 10 will receive a salary of Rs 31000, and teachers of Class 11 and 12 will receive a basic salary of Rs 32000. Other elements of Bihar Teacher in hand salary, such as DA and HRA, have been revised as per 42% and 8%, respectively.

In this article, we have shared complete details of Bihar Teacher Salary, including salary structure, pay scale, in-hand salary, career growth, and promotion.

Bihar Teacher Salary Structure 2023

All the selected candidates receive Bihar Teacher Salary as per the 7th pay commission. The Bihar teacher salary structure comprises various components like basic pay, DA, HRA, CTA, Medical, and much more. Check the post-wise Bihar Teacher salary structure mentioned below:

Bihar Teacher Salary Structure Class Basic Pay DA (42%) HRA (8%) CTA Medical Pension Fund Gross Salary Net Salary 1 to 5 25000 10500 2000 2130 1000 3500 44130 40630 9 & 10 31000 13020 2480 2130 1000 4330 53970 49630 11 to 12 32000 13440 2560 2130 1000 4480 55610 51130

Bihar Primary Teacher Salary 2023

As per the 7th pay commission, selected candidates will receive various perks and allowances along with the Bihar primary teacher salary. The list of allowances includes HRA, DA, medical leave, maternity leave, and other allowances. The detailed Bihar PRT teacher in-hand salary for the primary teacher is shared below:

Components Bihar Teacher In Hand Salary Basic Pay 25000 House Rent Allowances (HRA) 2000 Dearness Allowances (DA) 10500 Medical Allowances 1000 Net Salary 40630

Bihar Secondary Teacher Salary 2023

As per the 7th pay commission, selected aspirants will receive various perks and allowances along with the Bihar secondary teacher salary. The list of benefits includes HRA, DA, medical allowances, maternity leave, and other allowances. The detailed Bihar TGT teacher in-hand salary for the secondary teacher is shared below:

Components Bihar Teacher In Hand Salary Basic Pay 31000 House Rent Allowances (HRA) 2480 Dearness Allowances (DA) 13020 Medical Allowances 1000 Net Salary 49630

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher Salary 2023

As per the 7th pay commission, all the employed candidates will receive various perks and allowances along with the Bihar senior secondary teacher salary. Some of the benefits include HRA, DA, medical leave, maternity leave, and other allowances. The detailed Bihar PGT teacher in-hand salary for the senior secondary teacher is shared below:

Components Bihar Teacher In Hand Salary Basic Pay 32000 House Rent Allowances (HRA) 2560 Dearness Allowances (DA) 13440 Medical Allowances 1000 Net Salary 51130

Bihar Teacher Salary: Allowances

Apart from the basic Bihar teacher salary, the selected candidates will receive certain perks and allowances as a part of their salary structure. Check the distribution of the Bihar teacher salary allowances in the table shared below.

List of Allowances for Bihar Teacher Salary Allowances Amount House Rent Allowances 8%-16% of basic pay Dearness Allowances 17% of basic pay Medical Allowances Rs 1000 Leave Travel Allowances As per Govt guidelines Other Allowances Education, mobile phone, conveyance, etc.

Bihar Teacher Salary: Job Profile

Along with the Bihar teacher salary, candidates must be familiar with the roles and responsibilities assigned to them after joining the post. The Bihar Teacher job profile is shared below:

Post Name Bihar Teacher Job Profile Primary Teacher Teach the students as per the prescribed curriculum and follow the instructions given by National Curriculum Framework.

Prepare the lesson plans of the chapters and organise extra-curricular activities in the school. Secondary Teacher Maintain up-to-date subject knowledge and prepare lessons as per the prescribed syllabus.

Maintain records of the student’s behavior, performance, and attendance. Ensure that the records are updated regularly so that other teachers, school administration, and family can access them Senior Secondary Teacher Planning and teaching topics as per the curriculum and ensuring that the students are learning the fundamentals.

Maintain decorum and discipline in the classroom and ensure students learn in a safe environment.

They are required to evaluate the performance of the students and give proper feedback for improvement.

Responsible for allocating marks to the assignment, tests, and exams and providing the right guidance to the students, which will help them to improve their performance.

Bihar Teacher Career Growth and Promotion

Candidates selected for the Bihar Teacher post will be required to undergo probation for a period of 2 years. During the probation period, their performance and behaviour are assessed and monitored by the school authorities. Upon the successful completion of the probation period, they will be eligible for promotion to the selection grade.

To get promoted to the selection grade, the teacher’s eligibility must be at least three years of service and have a graduation degree. On the other hand, teachers must have completed 10 years of service and possess a master's degree to be eligible for the promotion to senior grade. Teachers who have completed 15 years of service will be considered eligible for the promotion to the headmaster/principal post. The career growth of the Bihar Teacher is as follows: