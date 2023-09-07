TS TET Hall Ticket 2023: Release Date, Telangana TET Admit Card To be Released Soon

TS TET Hall Ticket 2023 will be released soon by the State School Education Department. Candidates can check the direct link to download

TS TET Admit Card 2023: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be held on 15 September 2023. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the TS Admit Card in order to appear for the exam. The admit card is expected to be released on or before 10 September 2023.

The TS TET Hall Ticket 2023 will be released on the official website of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, tstet.cgg.gov.in. The candidates will be required to use their application ID and date of birth.

How to Download TS TET Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the step-by-step procedure to get the online admit card in this article below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS TET.

Step 2: Click on the "Hall Ticket" link given in the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application ID and date of birth to download the admit card

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.