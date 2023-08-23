BPSC Teacher Exam 2023: Important Announcement Regarding Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions

Bihar Teacher TGT, PGT and PRT important guidelines released by the recruitment body. Here are all the important guidelines for admit card, photo upload, exam centre and more

BPSC Teacher Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions 2023: BPSC has released important instructions and guidelines for the BPSC teacher exam scheduled to begin on August 24. Candidates are advised to read the guidelines and instructions carefully to avoid any exam-related mistakes. Download here the BPSC Teacher Exam Day Guidelines 2023.

BPSC Teacher Exam Day Guidelines 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the ‘Candidate’s Dashboard’ on August 21, 2023. With the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 dashboard can view detailed information about their allocated examination centres along with the district, place, codes and essential guidelines that must be followed while taking the exam. The details related to the examination have been released so that candidates can make their arrangements in advance to avoid last minutes rush.

Earlier, the BPSC Teacher admit card was released on August 10 which can be downloaded by candidates' user id and password. The examination authority has issued the latest update on BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 so that candidates can prepare themselves accordingly before they appear for the exam. Starting today, i.e. August 21, 2023, candidates can log in to their Dashboard to view detailed information about their allocated examination centre.

BPSC Teacher Exam 2023: Latest Notification on exam day guidelines

The Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary School Teacher Recruitment Competition Examination is scheduled to be held in pen and paper-based mode from August 24 to 26, 2023, as advertised under Advertisement No. 26/2023.

BPSC 2023 Teacher Admit Card Notice and Latest Update released on August 21: Download Here

BPSC Teacher 2023: Important Exam Day Instructions

A new notification from the BPSC has been released regarding the need to update candidates' photos on their BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023. In addition to the announcement, the BPSC has added certain new guidelines, which include:

Candidates need to carry two copies of their Bihar Teacher Admit Card for each shift and one copy of the admit card needs to sign in front of the examiner and needs to be submitted to the invigilator.

Candidates are required to visit their exam centre 1 hour before the scheduled time and they can leave the examination hall only after the OMR sheet of each and every candidate is submitted and counted.

In case of any discrepancy in the paper, the decision of the board will be final after a discussion with NCTE.

Moreover, candidates can log in to their Dashboard to view detailed information about their allocated examination centre. The process of downloading the e-Admit Cards commenced on August 10, 2023. During this process, candidates were allotted centre code and district.

BPSC Teacher 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

A set of instructions for applicants to help them understand the rules and regulations of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 has been released by BPSC along with the Bihar Teacher Admit Card Notification. Below we have listed the instructions:

A candidate is permitted in the examination maximum of three times. If a candidate started the examination and does not fill anything in the OMR then it will be considered as one attempt.

Some of the candidates have not uploaded their photograph or their photograph mismatches those candidates need to provide the specific documents to the superintendent at their exam centre on exam day

On the Commission's official website, there is a declaration form that candidates must fill out. The form requires that a colour photograph be attached and officially signed by a gazetted officer, as well as signatures in Hindi and English placed at specific locations.

On the two photographs that are attested by the Gazetted Officer, the candidate should affix one photograph on the designated place on the e-admit card and the second photograph is to be affixed in the presence of the superintendent on the office copy of the e-Admit card.

BPSC Teacher 2023: List 40 exam centres

Bihar Teacher exam centre list has been released by the BPSC. Candidates can check their exam centre by logging into their account using user id and password. According to official notifications, the exam is scheduled to be held at 39 centres across various districts in Bihar and some examination centres outside Bihar. Some of the popular Bihar teacher 2023 exam centres are Patna, Darbhanga, Bhojpur, Samastipur, Buxar, Madhubani etc.

BPSC Teacher 2023: Exam Day and Time

The Bihar Teacher TGT, PGT and TRT exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts morning and afternoon. The exam is to be conducted between August 24 to 26, 2023 at various designated exam centres across Bihar. Candidates can check the table below to know BPSC Teacher 2023 exam date and time.

Bihar Teacher Exam Schedule 2023 Exam Date Shift 1 Shift 2 August 24, 2023 Primary Teacher – General Awareness(For male Candidate) General Awareness(For Female Candidate) August 25, 2023 Language (For male Candidates) Language (For Female Candidate) August 26, 2023 Secondary Teacher – General Awareness and Subject Senior Secondary Teacher – General Awareness and Subject

