Bihar Teacher Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit Educational Qualification and More for PRT, PGT, and TGT

Bihar Teacher Eligibility 2023: Get Here Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Other Details for PRT, PGT, and TGT

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Education Department of Bihar, has released the Bihar PRT, PGT, and TGT Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 in its official notification. The Bihar Teacher Eligibility for primary, secondary, and higher secondary teachers varies as per the post.

Along with the Bihar Teacher age limit, candidates must fulfill all the educational qualification requirements before applying for the post. However, they must submit valid details in the application form to avoid rejection of their application forms.

In this article, we have shared complete details of Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria, including age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and much more.

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

Look at the detailed overview of the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria Overview Exam Conducting Body Education Department, Bihar Post Name Primary, Secondary, and Senior Secondary Teachers Vacancies 1,70,461 Bihar Teacher Age Limit (Minimum) Primary Teacher: 18 years Secondary & Higher Secondary: 21 years Bihar Teacher Qualifications (Minimum) 12th pass Job Location Bihar

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

Candidates must carefully check the Bihar Teacher age limit before applying for the respective post. The minimum and maximum age of the candidates differs as per the post and category shared below:

Bihar Teacher Age Limit Posts Minimum Age Limit Higher Secondary 21 years Secondary 21 years Primary Teacher (PRT) 18 years Category Maximum Age Limit General(Men) 37 years OBC/BC/Women 40 years SC/ST 42 years

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Primary Teacher

Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the Bihar primary teacher eligibility requirements before filling out the application form. Check the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Primary Teachers shared below:

12th (or it's equivalent) with a minimum of 50% marks and qualified or pursuing the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education/4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

12th (or it's equivalent) with a minimum of 45% marks and qualified or pursuing the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education.

OR

Graduation with at least 50 % Marks and 2 year Diploma in Early Education/Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

OR

Master's degree in concerned discipline with 55% marks with 3 yr Bed-Med Course

CTET Paper 1 or BTET Paper 1 Qualified

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Secondary Teacher

Candidates must ensure they satisfy all the Bihar secondary teacher eligibility requirements before submitting the application form. Check the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Secondary Teachers shared below:

Subject Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria Secondary Teacher: Math Teacher Science Teacher Social Science Teacher Language Teacher Graduation/Post Graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ B.Ed Special Education from a recognized university/institute is necessary. OR 4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute Physical Education Teacher Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education with at least 50 % marks with Physical Education as an Elective Subject. OR Bachelor's Degree in Physical education with 45 % marks with Physical education as an Elective Subject and Participation in National or State or Inter-University Games or Sports Competition or Athletics recognized by the Association of Indian Universities OR Graduation with at least 45 % marks and Participation in National or State or Inter-University Games or Sports Competition or Athletics OR Deputation Service Candidates- Graduation with at least 45 % marks and 3 year of teaching experience OR Graduation in Physical education with at least 45% marks OR Graduation in Physical Education with at least 40 % marks as an Elective Subject OR Graduate who has appeared in school, inter-college sports or passed NCC And BPED Course STET paper 1 Qualified Music Teacher Graduation with at least 50% marks in Music from a recognized university Fine Arts Teacher Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks in Fine Arts from a recognized university Dance Teacher Graduation with minimum 50%marks in Dance from a recognized university Special Education Teacher Graduation/Post Graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognized university/institute is necessary. OR 4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute 6-month teacher training in Differential Disability STET paper 1 Qualified

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Higher Secondary Teacher

Aspirants must satisfy all the Bihar higher secondary teacher eligibility requirements before submitting the applications. Check the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Higher Secondary Teachers shared below:

Subject Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria Higher Secondary Teacher-Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Math, Commerce, Economics Master's degree in concerned discipline with at least 50% marks from a recognized university. B.Ed/ BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute OR Master's degree in the concerned discipline with at least 55 % marks 3 yr Bed-Med Course STET paper 2 Qualified Physics Physics/Applied Physics/Nuclear Physics/ Electronics Chemistry Chemistry/Biochemistry Economics Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics Commerce Master’s Degree in Commerce. (Candidates with an M.Com degree in applied/ Business Economics are not eligible.) Maths Mathematics/Applied Mathematics Biology Botany/Life Science/ Molecular Biology/Bio Sciences/Micro Biology/Zoology/ Genetics/ Biotechnology/Plant Physiology if they have pursued Botany and Zoology subject at graduation. Higher Secondary Teacher-Computer Science Minimum 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent or Diploma from an institution/university recognized by the Govt. of India. OR B.E or B.Tech (Any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer from the recognized university OR M.Sc (CS) or MCA or equivalent from a recognized university OR B.Sc (CS)/BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate Degree in subjects from a recognized university OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subjects OR ‘C’ Level from DOEACC Ministry of Information and Communication Technology & Graduation. Higher Secondary Teacher-Agriculture Graduation with at least 50 % marks and Post graduation from any one of the following subjects Agronomy Entomology Plant Breeding & Genetics Seed Science & Technology Plant Pathology Horticulture Soil Science Higher Secondary Teacher-Music Post Graduation with at least 50 % of marks in Music from a recognized university.

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

As per Bihar Teacher eligibility requirements, candidates must be citizens of India and possess Bihar Domicile certificates when applying for the post. With this, they must submit the required documents as and when the authorities ask for verification.

