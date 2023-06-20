Bihar Teacher Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit Educational Qualification and More for PRT, PGT, and TGT

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Education Department of Bihar, has released the Bihar PRT, PGT, and TGT Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 in its official notification. The Bihar Teacher Eligibility for primary, secondary, and higher secondary teachers varies as per the post.
Along with the Bihar Teacher age limit, candidates must fulfill all the educational qualification requirements before applying for the post. However, they must submit valid details in the application form to avoid rejection of their application forms.
In this article, we have shared complete details of Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria, including age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and much more.
Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview
Look at the detailed overview of the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
|
Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Education Department, Bihar
|
Post Name
|
Primary, Secondary, and Senior Secondary Teachers
|
Vacancies
|
1,70,461
|
Bihar Teacher Age Limit (Minimum)
|
Primary Teacher: 18 years
Secondary & Higher Secondary: 21 years
|
Bihar Teacher Qualifications (Minimum)
|
12th pass
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit
Candidates must carefully check the Bihar Teacher age limit before applying for the respective post. The minimum and maximum age of the candidates differs as per the post and category shared below:
|
Bihar Teacher Age Limit
|
Posts
|
Minimum Age Limit
|
Higher Secondary
|
21 years
|
Secondary
|
21 years
|
Primary Teacher (PRT)
|
18 years
|
Category
|
Maximum Age Limit
|
General(Men)
|
37 years
|
OBC/BC/Women
|
40 years
|
SC/ST
|
42 years
Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Primary Teacher
Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the Bihar primary teacher eligibility requirements before filling out the application form. Check the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Primary Teachers shared below:
- 12th (or it's equivalent) with a minimum of 50% marks and qualified or pursuing the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education/4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
OR
- 12th (or it's equivalent) with a minimum of 45% marks and qualified or pursuing the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education.
OR
- Graduation with at least 50 % Marks and 2 year Diploma in Early Education/Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)
OR
- Master's degree in concerned discipline with 55% marks with 3 yr Bed-Med Course
- CTET Paper 1 or BTET Paper 1 Qualified
Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Secondary Teacher
Candidates must ensure they satisfy all the Bihar secondary teacher eligibility requirements before submitting the application form. Check the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Secondary Teachers shared below:
|
Subject
|
Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria
|
Secondary Teacher:
Math Teacher
Science Teacher
Social Science Teacher
Language Teacher
|
Graduation/Post Graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ B.Ed Special Education from a recognized university/institute is necessary.
OR
4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute
|
Physical Education Teacher
|
Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education with at least 50 % marks with Physical Education as an Elective Subject.
OR
Bachelor's Degree in Physical education with 45 % marks with Physical education as an Elective Subject and Participation in National or State or Inter-University Games or Sports Competition or Athletics recognized by the Association of Indian Universities
OR
Graduation with at least 45 % marks and Participation in National or State or Inter-University Games or Sports Competition or Athletics
OR
Deputation Service Candidates- Graduation with at least 45 % marks and 3 year of teaching experience
OR
Graduation in Physical education with at least 45% marks
OR
Graduation in Physical Education with at least 40 % marks as an Elective Subject
OR
Graduate who has appeared in school, inter-college sports or passed NCC
And
BPED Course
STET paper 1 Qualified
|
Music Teacher
|
Graduation with at least 50% marks in Music from a recognized university
|
Fine Arts Teacher
|
Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks in Fine Arts from a recognized university
|
Dance Teacher
|
Graduation with minimum 50%marks in Dance from a recognized university
|
Special Education Teacher
|
Graduation/Post Graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognized university/institute is necessary.
OR
4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute
6-month teacher training in Differential Disability
STET paper 1 Qualified
Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Higher Secondary Teacher
Aspirants must satisfy all the Bihar higher secondary teacher eligibility requirements before submitting the applications. Check the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Higher Secondary Teachers shared below:
|
Subject
|
Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria
|
Higher Secondary Teacher-Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Math, Commerce, Economics
|
Master's degree in concerned discipline with at least 50% marks from a recognized university.
B.Ed/ BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute
OR
Master's degree in the concerned discipline with at least 55 % marks
3 yr Bed-Med Course
STET paper 2 Qualified
|
Physics
|
Physics/Applied Physics/Nuclear Physics/ Electronics
|
Chemistry
|
Chemistry/Biochemistry
|
Economics
|
Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics
|
Commerce
|
Master’s Degree in Commerce. (Candidates with an M.Com degree in applied/ Business Economics are not eligible.)
|
Maths
|
Mathematics/Applied Mathematics
|
Biology
|
Botany/Life Science/ Molecular Biology/Bio Sciences/Micro Biology/Zoology/ Genetics/ Biotechnology/Plant Physiology if they have pursued Botany and Zoology subject at graduation.
|
Higher Secondary Teacher-Computer Science
|
Minimum 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following:
B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent or Diploma from an institution/university recognized by the Govt. of India.
OR
B.E or B.Tech (Any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer from the recognized university
OR
M.Sc (CS) or MCA or equivalent from a recognized university
OR
B.Sc (CS)/BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate Degree in subjects from a recognized university
OR
‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subjects
OR
‘C’ Level from DOEACC Ministry of Information and Communication Technology & Graduation.
|
Higher Secondary Teacher-Agriculture
|
Graduation with at least 50 % marks and Post graduation from any one of the following subjects
Agronomy
Entomology
Plant Breeding & Genetics
Seed Science & Technology
Plant Pathology
Horticulture
Soil Science
|
Higher Secondary Teacher-Music
|
Post Graduation with at least 50 % of marks in Music from a recognized university.
Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality
As per Bihar Teacher eligibility requirements, candidates must be citizens of India and possess Bihar Domicile certificates when applying for the post. With this, they must submit the required documents as and when the authorities ask for verification.
