Bihar Teacher Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit Educational Qualification and More for PRT, PGT, and TGT

Bihar Teacher Eligibility 2023: Get Here Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Other Details for PRT, PGT, and TGT

Bihar Teacher PRT, TGT and TGT Educational Qualification Requirement
Bihar Teacher PRT, TGT and TGT Educational Qualification Requirement

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Education Department of Bihar, has released the Bihar PRT, PGT, and TGT Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 in its official notification. The Bihar Teacher Eligibility for primary, secondary, and higher secondary teachers varies as per the post.

Along with the Bihar Teacher age limit, candidates must fulfill all the educational qualification requirements before applying for the post. However, they must submit valid details in the application form to avoid rejection of their application forms.

Check Bihar Teacher Notification

In this article, we have shared complete details of Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria, including age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and much more.

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

Look at the detailed overview of the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Education Department, Bihar

Post Name

Primary, Secondary, and Senior Secondary Teachers

Vacancies

1,70,461

Bihar Teacher Age Limit (Minimum)

Primary Teacher: 18 years

Secondary & Higher Secondary: 21 years

Bihar Teacher Qualifications (Minimum)

12th pass

Job Location

Bihar

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

Candidates must carefully check the Bihar Teacher age limit before applying for the respective post. The minimum and maximum age of the candidates differs as per the post and category shared below:

Bihar Teacher Age Limit

Posts

Minimum Age Limit

Higher Secondary

21 years

Secondary

21 years

Primary Teacher (PRT)

18 years

Category

Maximum Age Limit

General(Men)

37 years

OBC/BC/Women

40 years

SC/ST

42 years

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Primary Teacher

Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the Bihar primary teacher eligibility requirements before filling out the application form. Check the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Primary Teachers shared below:

  • 12th (or it's equivalent) with a minimum of 50% marks and qualified or pursuing the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education/4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

  • 12th (or it's equivalent) with a minimum of 45% marks and qualified or pursuing the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education.

OR 

  • Graduation with at least 50 % Marks and 2 year Diploma in Early Education/Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

OR

  • Master's degree in concerned discipline with 55% marks with 3 yr Bed-Med Course
  • CTET Paper 1 or BTET Paper 1 Qualified

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Secondary Teacher

Candidates must ensure they satisfy all the Bihar secondary teacher eligibility requirements before submitting the application form. Check the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Secondary Teachers shared below:

Subject

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Secondary Teacher:

Math Teacher

Science Teacher

Social Science Teacher

Language Teacher

Graduation/Post Graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ B.Ed Special Education from a recognized university/institute is necessary.

OR

4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute

Physical Education Teacher

Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education with at least 50 % marks with Physical Education as an Elective Subject.

OR

Bachelor's Degree in Physical education with 45 % marks with Physical education as an Elective Subject and Participation in National or State or Inter-University Games or Sports Competition or Athletics recognized by the Association of Indian Universities

OR

Graduation with at least 45 % marks and Participation in National or State or Inter-University Games or Sports Competition or Athletics

OR

Deputation Service Candidates- Graduation with at least 45 % marks and 3 year of teaching experience

OR

Graduation in Physical education with at least 45% marks

OR

Graduation in Physical Education with at least 40 % marks as an Elective Subject

OR

Graduate who has appeared in school, inter-college sports or passed NCC

And

BPED Course

STET paper 1 Qualified

Music Teacher

Graduation with at least 50% marks in Music from a recognized university

Fine Arts Teacher

Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks in Fine Arts from a recognized university

Dance Teacher

Graduation with minimum 50%marks in Dance from a recognized university

Special Education Teacher

Graduation/Post Graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognized university/institute is necessary.

OR

4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute

6-month teacher training in Differential Disability

STET paper 1 Qualified

 

Check Bihar Teacher Syllabus 

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Higher Secondary Teacher

Aspirants must satisfy all the Bihar higher secondary teacher eligibility requirements before submitting the applications. Check the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Higher Secondary Teachers shared below:

Subject

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Higher Secondary Teacher-Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Math, Commerce, Economics

Master's degree in concerned discipline with at least 50% marks from a recognized university.

B.Ed/ BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute

OR

Master's degree in the concerned discipline with at least 55 % marks

3 yr Bed-Med Course

STET paper 2 Qualified

Physics

Physics/Applied Physics/Nuclear Physics/ Electronics

Chemistry

Chemistry/Biochemistry

Economics

Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics

Commerce

Master’s Degree in Commerce. (Candidates with an M.Com degree in applied/ Business Economics are not eligible.)

Maths

Mathematics/Applied Mathematics

Biology

Botany/Life Science/ Molecular Biology/Bio Sciences/Micro Biology/Zoology/ Genetics/ Biotechnology/Plant Physiology if they have pursued Botany and Zoology subject at graduation.

Higher Secondary Teacher-Computer Science

Minimum 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following:

B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent or Diploma from an institution/university recognized by the Govt. of India.

OR

B.E or B.Tech (Any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer from the recognized university

OR

M.Sc (CS) or MCA or equivalent from a recognized university

OR

B.Sc (CS)/BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate Degree in subjects from a recognized university

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subjects

OR

‘C’ Level from DOEACC Ministry of Information and Communication Technology & Graduation.

Higher Secondary Teacher-Agriculture

Graduation with at least 50 % marks and Post graduation from any one of the following subjects

Agronomy

Entomology

Plant Breeding & Genetics

Seed Science & Technology

Plant Pathology

Horticulture

Soil Science

Higher Secondary Teacher-Music

Post Graduation with at least 50 % of marks in Music from a recognized university.

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

As per Bihar Teacher eligibility requirements, candidates must be citizens of India and possess Bihar Domicile certificates when applying for the post. With this, they must submit the required documents as and when the authorities ask for verification.

 

FAQ

Is any age relaxation provided to reserved category candidates applying for Bihar Teacher recruitment?

Yes, age relaxation is applicable on the upper age limit of reserved category candidates applying for Bihar Teacher recruitment.

What minimum educational qualification is required to apply for Bihar Primary Teacher recruitment?

Candidates must have passed 12th (or its equivalent) with a minimum of 50% marks from any recognized board as a minimum Bihar Primary Teacher qualification.

What is the age limit to apply for Bihar Teacher recruitment for secondary teachers?

As per Bihar Teacher eligibility criteria, the minimum age of the aspirants will be 21 years, whereas the maximum age limit varies as per the category for secondary teacher posts.

