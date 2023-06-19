Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023: Check Category Wise Detailed Vacancy, Eligibility, Salary and More

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023: BPSC has released Bihar Teacher Notification for 170461 prt, tgt and pgt posts. The online application window to fill up various vacancies for primary, secondary, and higher secondary teachers is active from 15th June 2023.

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023: The Education Department of Bihar has released Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 for 170461 posts on the official website. Out of the total vacancies, 79943 posts are released for Classes 1-5 (Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT), 32916 posts for Classes 9-10 (Secondary School Teacher/ TGT), and 57602 posts for Classes 11-12 (PGT).

Aspirants can apply online for Bihar BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2023 from June 15 to July 12, 2023. With this, they are advised to fulfill all the eligibility requirements and submit the application before the last date to participate in the selection process.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023

The Education Department of Bihar has announced Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 to recruit eligible aspirants for a total of 170461 posts at the primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels. Candidates can apply online for the BPSC Teacher Vacancy till July 12 and candidates are advised to check Bihar Teacher Syllabus before starting preparation.

Level Bihar Teacher Vacancy Primary Level (Class 1 to 5) 79,943 Secondary Level (Class 9 to 10) 32,916 Higher Secondary Level (Class 11 to 12) 57,602 Total 170461

Bihar Primary Teacher Vacancy

The total number of Bihar Teacher vacancy at the primary level is 79,943. Also, check the distribution of vacancies for all the categories in the table below:

Post Name UR EWS EBC OBC SC ST General 26832 6702 14082 8040 10726 684 Urdu 5098 1266 2667 1527 2030 141 Bangala 57 13 32 18 23 5 Total 31987 7981 16781 9585 12779 830

Bihar Secondary Teacher Vacancy 2023

The total number of Bihar Teacher vacancies at the secondary level is 32916. Mentioned below is the distribution of vacancies for all the categories and subjects in the table below:

Post Name UR EWS EBC OBC SC ST Hindi 2203 706 985 651 875 66 English 2178 699 973 645 864 66 Science 2178 699 973 645 864 66 Mathematics 2178 699 973 645 864 66 Social Science 2178 699 973 645 864 66 Sanskrit 1142 360 508 339 449 41 Urdu 922 291 411 274 367 35 Arbi 106 11 45 12 26 0 Farsi 141 25 58 32 44 0 Bangla 39 9 18 9 14 2 Total 13265 4198 5917 3897 5231 408

Bihar Teacher Vacancy for Higher Secondary

The total number of Bihar Teacher vacancies at the higher secondary level is 57602. Also, check the distribution of vacancies for all the categories and subjects in the table below:

Post Name 1081 343 479 316 425 39 Zoology 1106 349 489 323 432 39 Botany 1921 621 859 573 764 61 Chemistry 1073 345 478 318 420 39 Mathematics 1214 389 540 356 480 43 Physics 389 126 179 118 156 29 Economics 405 129 184 122 163 30 Geography 2347 762 1050 700 938 73 History 505 160 225 150 204 31 Home Science 821 259 364 243 321 35 Music 88 7 39 12 24 0 Philosophy 2147 692 959 640 850 66 Political Science 810 256 356 240 318 35 Psychology 568 181 258 169 226 32 Sociology 244 71 112 76 96 13 Accountancy 524 169 236 157 211 31 Business Study 208 51 93 56 77 7 Entrepreneurship 97 11 42 17 33 0 Arbi 13 2 6 2 4 0 Bangla 23 2 13 5 6 0 Bhojpuri 3369 1083 1507 1003 1336 97 Computer Science 1420 451 629 424 564 47 English 1293 415 576 382 510 45 Hindi 13 1 6 2 5 0 Magahi 69 16 29 17 25 2 Maithili 13 2 6 3 5 0 Pali 138 23 61 36 47 0 Farsi 38 5 16 6 15 0 Prakrit 514 156 226 155 206 32 Sanskrit 701 219 312 209 275 33 Urdu 23152 7296 10329 6830 9136 859

BPSC Bihar Teacher Notification 2023

The official notification for BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2023 has been released on the website. Aspirants must carefully read the notification before applying for the post. Moreover, the notification for Bihar Teacher Vacancy consists of details like Bihar BPSC Teacher Exam Date, eligibility, the application process, exam pattern, etc, and other related recruitment details. For more details, read the complete article below.

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Overview

Have a look at the key highlights of the BPSC Bihar teacher vacancy 2023 shared below for ease of the aspirants.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Education Department of Bihar Exam Name BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam Bihar Teacher Vacancy Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in Total Posts 1,70,461 Notification Release Date 30 May 2023 Application Dates 15 June to 12 July 2023 BPSC teacher exam date 19, 20, 26, & 27 August 2023 Eligibility Graduation/Post Graduation Application mode Online

Bihar Teacher Vacancy Eligibility 2023

Aspirants should fulfill all the Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 eligibility requirements before applying for the exam. The age limit for primary teachers is 18 -37 years, whereas the minimum age limit for secondary and higher secondary teachers is 21-37 years. Bihar BPSC Teacher eligibility criteria differ as per the levels i.e. primary, secondary, and higher secondary, as shared below.

Post Bihar Teacher Eligibility Primary Teacher 12th (or it's equivalent) with a minimum of 50% marks and qualified or pursuing the final year of 2- a year Diploma in Elementary Education/4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR 12th (or it's equivalent) with a minimum of 45% marks and qualified or pursuing the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education. OR Graduation with at least 50 % Marks and 2-year Diploma in Early Education/Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) OR Master's degree in concerned discipline with 55% marks with 3 yr Bed-Med Course CTET Paper 1 or BTET Paper 1 Qualified Secondary Teacher Graduation/Post Graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognized university/institute is necessary. OR 4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute Higher Secondary Teacher Master's degree in concerned discipline with at least 50 % marks from a recognized university. B.Ed/ BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute OR Master's degree in the concerned discipline with at least 55 % marks 3 yr Bed-Med Course STET paper 2 Qualified

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Apply Online

The online application window link for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 is active from June 15, 2023, and the last date to submit the form is on or before 12th July 2023. Follow the steps shared below to apply online for the Bihar BPSC Teacher Vacancy without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website

Step 2: Click the “Recruitment” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Find the “Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023” link and click on it.

Step 4: Read the notification and click on the “Apply Online” link.

Step 5: Enter all the required details in the application form and upload all the documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Now, pay the application fees and click on submit button.

Step 7: Take the printout of the application form for future reference.

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Salary

Aspirants must check the BPSC teacher salary details before applying for the post. Let’s discuss the Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 salary for all the posts below: