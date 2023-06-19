Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023: Check Category Wise Detailed Vacancy, Eligibility, Salary and More

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023: The Education Department of Bihar has released Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 for 170461 posts on the official website. Out of the total vacancies, 79943 posts are released for Classes 1-5 (Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT), 32916 posts for Classes 9-10 (Secondary School Teacher/ TGT), and 57602 posts for Classes 11-12 (PGT).
Aspirants can apply online for Bihar BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2023 from June 15 to July 12, 2023. With this, they are advised to fulfill all the eligibility requirements and submit the application before the last date to participate in the selection process.
Scroll down the page to get complete details on Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 for primary teachers, secondary teachers, and higher secondary teacher posts.
BPSC Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023
The Education Department of Bihar has announced Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 to recruit eligible aspirants for a total of 170461 posts at the primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels. Candidates can apply online for the BPSC Teacher Vacancy till July 12 and candidates are advised to check Bihar Teacher Syllabus before starting preparation.
|
Level
|
Bihar Teacher Vacancy
|
Primary Level (Class 1 to 5)
|
79,943
|
Secondary Level (Class 9 to 10)
|
32,916
|
Higher Secondary Level (Class 11 to 12)
|
57,602
|
Total
|
170461
Bihar Primary Teacher Vacancy
The total number of Bihar Teacher vacancy at the primary level is 79,943. Also, check the distribution of vacancies for all the categories in the table below:
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
EWS
|
EBC
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
General
|
26832
|
6702
|
14082
|
8040
|
10726
|
684
|
Urdu
|
5098
|
1266
|
2667
|
1527
|
2030
|
141
|
Bangala
|
57
|
13
|
32
|
18
|
23
|
5
|
Total
|
31987
|
7981
|
16781
|
9585
|
12779
|
830
Bihar Secondary Teacher Vacancy 2023
The total number of Bihar Teacher vacancies at the secondary level is 32916. Mentioned below is the distribution of vacancies for all the categories and subjects in the table below:
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
EWS
|
EBC
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Hindi
|
2203
|
706
|
985
|
651
|
875
|
66
|
English
|
2178
|
699
|
973
|
645
|
864
|
66
|
Science
|
2178
|
699
|
973
|
645
|
864
|
66
|
Mathematics
|
2178
|
699
|
973
|
645
|
864
|
66
|
Social Science
|
2178
|
699
|
973
|
645
|
864
|
66
|
Sanskrit
|
1142
|
360
|
508
|
339
|
449
|
41
|
Urdu
|
922
|
291
|
411
|
274
|
367
|
35
|
Arbi
|
106
|
11
|
45
|
12
|
26
|
0
|
Farsi
|
141
|
25
|
58
|
32
|
44
|
0
|
Bangla
|
39
|
9
|
18
|
9
|
14
|
2
|
Total
|
13265
|
4198
|
5917
|
3897
|
5231
|
408
Bihar Teacher Vacancy for Higher Secondary
The total number of Bihar Teacher vacancies at the higher secondary level is 57602. Also, check the distribution of vacancies for all the categories and subjects in the table below:
|
Post Name
|
1081
|
343
|
479
|
316
|
425
|
39
|
Zoology
|
1106
|
349
|
489
|
323
|
432
|
39
|
Botany
|
1921
|
621
|
859
|
573
|
764
|
61
|
Chemistry
|
1073
|
345
|
478
|
318
|
420
|
39
|
Mathematics
|
1214
|
389
|
540
|
356
|
480
|
43
|
Physics
|
389
|
126
|
179
|
118
|
156
|
29
|
Economics
|
405
|
129
|
184
|
122
|
163
|
30
|
Geography
|
2347
|
762
|
1050
|
700
|
938
|
73
|
History
|
505
|
160
|
225
|
150
|
204
|
31
|
Home Science
|
821
|
259
|
364
|
243
|
321
|
35
|
Music
|
88
|
7
|
39
|
12
|
24
|
0
|
Philosophy
|
2147
|
692
|
959
|
640
|
850
|
66
|
Political Science
|
810
|
256
|
356
|
240
|
318
|
35
|
Psychology
|
568
|
181
|
258
|
169
|
226
|
32
|
Sociology
|
244
|
71
|
112
|
76
|
96
|
13
|
Accountancy
|
524
|
169
|
236
|
157
|
211
|
31
|
Business Study
|
208
|
51
|
93
|
56
|
77
|
7
|
Entrepreneurship
|
97
|
11
|
42
|
17
|
33
|
0
|
Arbi
|
13
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
Bangla
|
23
|
2
|
13
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
Bhojpuri
|
3369
|
1083
|
1507
|
1003
|
1336
|
97
|
Computer Science
|
1420
|
451
|
629
|
424
|
564
|
47
|
English
|
1293
|
415
|
576
|
382
|
510
|
45
|
Hindi
|
13
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
Magahi
|
69
|
16
|
29
|
17
|
25
|
2
|
Maithili
|
13
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
Pali
|
138
|
23
|
61
|
36
|
47
|
0
|
Farsi
|
38
|
5
|
16
|
6
|
15
|
0
|
Prakrit
|
514
|
156
|
226
|
155
|
206
|
32
|
Sanskrit
|
701
|
219
|
312
|
209
|
275
|
33
|
Urdu
|
23152
|
7296
|
10329
|
6830
|
9136
|
859
BPSC Bihar Teacher Notification 2023
The official notification for BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2023 has been released on the website. Aspirants must carefully read the notification before applying for the post. Moreover, the notification for Bihar Teacher Vacancy consists of details like Bihar BPSC Teacher Exam Date, eligibility, the application process, exam pattern, etc, and other related recruitment details. For more details, read the complete article below.
Also Check - Bihar Teacher Question Paper
Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Overview
Have a look at the key highlights of the BPSC Bihar teacher vacancy 2023 shared below for ease of the aspirants.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Education Department of Bihar
|
Exam Name
|
BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam
|
Bihar Teacher Vacancy Official Website
|
bpsc.bih.nic.in
|
Total Posts
|
1,70,461
|
Notification Release Date
|
30 May 2023
|
Application Dates
|
15 June to 12 July 2023
|
BPSC teacher exam date
|
19, 20, 26, & 27 August 2023
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation/Post Graduation
|
Application mode
|
Online
Bihar Teacher Vacancy Eligibility 2023
Aspirants should fulfill all the Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 eligibility requirements before applying for the exam. The age limit for primary teachers is 18 -37 years, whereas the minimum age limit for secondary and higher secondary teachers is 21-37 years. Bihar BPSC Teacher eligibility criteria differ as per the levels i.e. primary, secondary, and higher secondary, as shared below.
|
Post
|
Bihar Teacher Eligibility
|
Primary Teacher
|
12th (or it's equivalent) with a minimum of 50% marks and qualified or pursuing the final year of 2- a year Diploma in Elementary Education/4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
OR
12th (or it's equivalent) with a minimum of 45% marks and qualified or pursuing the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education.
OR
Graduation with at least 50 % Marks and 2-year Diploma in Early Education/Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)
OR
Master's degree in concerned discipline with 55% marks with 3 yr Bed-Med Course
CTET Paper 1 or BTET Paper 1 Qualified
|
Secondary Teacher
|
Graduation/Post Graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognized university/institute is necessary.
OR
4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute
|
Higher Secondary Teacher
|
Master's degree in concerned discipline with at least 50 % marks from a recognized university.
B.Ed/ BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute
OR
Master's degree in the concerned discipline with at least 55 % marks
3 yr Bed-Med Course
STET paper 2 Qualified
Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Apply Online
The online application window link for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 is active from June 15, 2023, and the last date to submit the form is on or before 12th July 2023. Follow the steps shared below to apply online for the Bihar BPSC Teacher Vacancy without any hassles.
Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website
Step 2: Click the “Recruitment” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Find the “Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023” link and click on it.
Step 4: Read the notification and click on the “Apply Online” link.
Step 5: Enter all the required details in the application form and upload all the documents in the prescribed format.
Step 6: Now, pay the application fees and click on submit button.
Step 7: Take the printout of the application form for future reference.
Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Salary
Aspirants must check the BPSC teacher salary details before applying for the post. Let’s discuss the Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 salary for all the posts below:
|
Bihar Teacher Salary Structure
|
Class
|
Basic Pay
|
DA (42%)
|
HRA (8%)
|
CTA
|
Medical
|
Pension Fund
|
Gross Salary
|
Net Salary
|
1 to 5
|
25000
|
10500
|
2000
|
2130
|
1000
|
3500
|
44130
|
40630
|
9 & 10
|
31000
|
13020
|
2480
|
2130
|
1000
|
4330
|
53970
|
49630
|
11 to 12
|
32000
|
13440
|
2560
|
2130
|
1000
|
4480
|
55610
|
51130