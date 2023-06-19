Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023: Check Category Wise Detailed Vacancy, Eligibility, Salary and More

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023: BPSC has released Bihar Teacher Notification for 170461 prt, tgt and pgt posts. The online application window to fill up various vacancies for primary, secondary, and higher secondary teachers is active from 15th June 2023.

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023
Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023: The Education Department of Bihar has released Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 for 170461 posts on the official website. Out of the total vacancies, 79943 posts are released for Classes 1-5  (Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT), 32916 posts for Classes 9-10 (Secondary School Teacher/ TGT), and 57602 posts for Classes 11-12 (PGT). 

Aspirants can apply online for Bihar BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2023 from June 15 to  July 12, 2023. With this, they are advised to fulfill all the eligibility requirements and submit the application before the last date to participate in the selection process.

Scroll down the page to get complete details on Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 for primary teachers, secondary teachers, and higher secondary teacher posts.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023

The Education Department of Bihar has announced Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 to recruit eligible aspirants for a total of  170461 posts at the primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels. Candidates can apply online for the BPSC Teacher Vacancy till July 12 and candidates are advised to check Bihar Teacher Syllabus before starting preparation.

Level

Bihar Teacher Vacancy

Primary Level (Class 1 to 5)

79,943

Secondary Level (Class 9 to 10)

32,916

Higher Secondary Level (Class 11 to 12)

57,602

Total

170461

Bihar Primary Teacher Vacancy

The total number of Bihar Teacher vacancy at the primary level is 79,943. Also, check the distribution of vacancies for all the categories in the table below:

 

Post Name

UR

EWS

EBC

OBC

SC

ST

General

26832

6702

14082

8040

10726

684

Urdu

5098

1266

2667

1527

2030

141

Bangala

57

13

32

18

23

5

Total

31987

7981

16781

9585

12779

830

 

Bihar Secondary Teacher Vacancy 2023

The total number of Bihar Teacher vacancies at the secondary level is 32916. Mentioned below is the distribution of vacancies for all the categories and subjects in the table below:

Post Name

UR

EWS

EBC

OBC

SC

ST

Hindi

2203

706

985

651

875

66

English

2178

699

973

645

864

66

Science

2178

699

973

645

864

66

Mathematics

2178

699

973

645

864

66

Social Science

2178

699

973

645

864

66

Sanskrit

1142

360

508

339

449

41

Urdu

922

291

411

274

367

35

Arbi

106

11

45

12

26

0

Farsi

141

25

58

32

44

0

Bangla

39

9

18

9

14

2

Total

13265

4198

5917

3897

5231

408

 

Bihar Teacher Vacancy for Higher Secondary

The total number of Bihar Teacher vacancies at the higher secondary level is 57602. Also, check the distribution of vacancies for all the categories and subjects in the table below:

Post Name

1081

343

479

316

425

39

Zoology

1106

349

489

323

432

39

Botany

1921

621

859

573

764

61

Chemistry

1073

345

478

318

420

39

Mathematics

1214

389

540

356

480

43

Physics

389

126

179

118

156

29

Economics

405

129

184

122

163

30

Geography

2347

762

1050

700

938

73

History

505

160

225

150

204

31

Home Science

821

259

364

243

321

35

Music

88

7

39

12

24

0

Philosophy

2147

692

959

640

850

66

Political Science

810

256

356

240

318

35

Psychology

568

181

258

169

226

32

Sociology

244

71

112

76

96

13

Accountancy

524

169

236

157

211

31

Business Study

208

51

93

56

77

7

Entrepreneurship

97

11

42

17

33

0

Arbi

13

2

6

2

4

0

Bangla

23

2

13

5

6

0

Bhojpuri

3369

1083

1507

1003

1336

97

Computer Science

1420

451

629

424

564

47

English

1293

415

576

382

510

45

Hindi

13

1

6

2

5

0

Magahi

69

16

29

17

25

2

Maithili

13

2

6

3

5

0

Pali

138

23

61

36

47

0

Farsi

38

5

16

6

15

0

Prakrit

514

156

226

155

206

32

Sanskrit

701

219

312

209

275

33

Urdu

23152

7296

10329

6830

9136

859

 

BPSC Bihar Teacher Notification 2023

The official notification for BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2023 has been released on the website. Aspirants must carefully read the notification before applying for the post. Moreover, the notification for Bihar Teacher Vacancy consists of details like Bihar BPSC Teacher Exam Date, eligibility, the application process, exam pattern, etc, and other related recruitment details. For more details, read the complete article below. 

 

Also Check - Bihar Teacher Question Paper

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Overview

Have a look at the key highlights of the BPSC Bihar teacher vacancy 2023 shared below for ease of the aspirants.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Education Department of Bihar

Exam Name

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam

Bihar Teacher Vacancy Official Website

bpsc.bih.nic.in

Total Posts

1,70,461

Notification Release Date

30 May 2023

Application Dates

15 June to 12 July 2023

BPSC teacher exam date

19, 20, 26, & 27 August 2023

Eligibility

Graduation/Post Graduation

Application mode

Online

Bihar Teacher Vacancy Eligibility 2023

Aspirants should fulfill all the Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 eligibility requirements before applying for the exam. The age limit for primary teachers is 18 -37 years, whereas the minimum age limit for secondary and higher secondary teachers is 21-37 years. Bihar BPSC Teacher eligibility criteria differ as per the levels i.e. primary, secondary, and higher secondary, as shared below. 

Post

Bihar Teacher Eligibility

Primary Teacher

12th (or it's equivalent) with a minimum of 50% marks and qualified or pursuing the final year of 2- a year Diploma in Elementary Education/4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

12th (or it's equivalent) with a minimum of 45% marks and qualified or pursuing the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education.

OR 

Graduation with at least 50 % Marks and 2-year Diploma in Early Education/Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

OR

Master's degree in concerned discipline with 55% marks with 3 yr Bed-Med Course

CTET Paper 1 or BTET Paper 1 Qualified

Secondary Teacher

Graduation/Post Graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognized university/institute is necessary.

OR

4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute

Higher Secondary Teacher

Master's degree in concerned discipline with at least 50 % marks from a recognized university.

B.Ed/ BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute

OR

Master's degree in the concerned discipline with at least 55 % marks

3 yr Bed-Med Course

STET paper 2 Qualified

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Apply Online

The online application window link for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 is active from June 15, 2023, and the last date to submit the form is on or before 12th July 2023. Follow the steps shared below to apply online for the Bihar BPSC Teacher Vacancy without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website

Step 2: Click the “Recruitment” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Find the “Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023” link and click on it.

Step 4: Read the notification and click on the “Apply Online” link.

Step 5: Enter all the required details in the application form and upload all the documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Now, pay the application fees and click on submit button.

Step 7: Take the printout of the application form for future reference.

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Salary

Aspirants must check the BPSC teacher salary details before applying for the post. Let’s discuss the Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 salary for all the posts below:

Bihar Teacher Salary Structure

Class

Basic Pay

DA (42%)

HRA (8%)

CTA

Medical

Pension Fund

Gross Salary

Net Salary

1 to 5

25000

10500

2000

2130

1000

3500

44130

40630

9 & 10

31000

13020

2480

2130

1000

4330

53970

49630

11 to 12

32000

13440

2560

2130

1000

4480

55610

51130

FAQ

How can I apply for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023?

All the eligible aspirants can apply online for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 on the official website of BPSC.

How many posts are announced in Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023?

A total of 170461 posts has been announced in Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 for primary, secondary, and higher secondary level.

When will the Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 applications link gets activated?

The online application link for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 is active from June 15 to July 12, 2023

