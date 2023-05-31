BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 For 1,70,461 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: BPSC has invited online applications for the 1,70,461 Teacher Posts on its official website. Check BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification, and other details here.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the 1,70,461 School Teacher posts for Class 1 to 5, Class 9 to 10, and Class 11 to 12 under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar on its official website. The registration process for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 will start on June 15 and will conclude on July 12, 2023.



Under the BPSC School Teacher recruitment drive, a total of 1,70,461 vacant seats will be filled for various teachers including Primary, Secondary, and Senior Secondary Teachers across the state.



BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application June 15, 2023 Closing date of application July 12, 2023





BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

School Teacher: 1,70,461

Primary Teacher (Class 1-5) 79943 Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10) 32916 Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12) 57602





BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Post Name School Teacher Vacancies 1,70,461 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Bihar Opening Date for Online Application June 15, 2023 Last Date for Online Application July 12, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 18 to 37 Yrs Official Website https://bpsc.bih.nic.in.



BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Higher Secondary/Graduate/Post Graduate with Teacher Training Course as mentioned in the notification for various posts.

Primary Teacher (Class 1-5) 12th Pass + D.Ed/ B.Ed/ B.El.Ed + CTET/ BTET Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10) Graduate + B.Ed./ B.El.Ed. + STET Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12) PG + B.Ed./ B.El.ED + STET



You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written examination in objective mode. Questions for the written test will be asked in Language and General Studies subjects.

Please check the notification link for details of the examination mode/pattern/syllabus and others for the various posts.



BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 37 Years (General)

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the age limit.



BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 PDF

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website– https://bpsc.bih.nic.in. You will have to provide your all essential credentials including exam fees to the tab available on the official website.

You are advised to keep the printout of the same for future reference.