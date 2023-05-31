BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 For 1,70,461 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

BPSC Teacher Jobs 2023 For 1,70,461 Vacancies

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: BPSC has invited online applications for the 1,70,461 Teacher Posts on its official website. Check  BPSC Teacher  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification, and other details here.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)  has invited online applications for the 1,70,461  School Teacher posts for Class 1 to 5, Class 9 to 10, and Class 11 to 12 under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar on its official website. The registration process for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 will start on June 15 and will conclude on  July 12, 2023.
 
Under the BPSC School Teacher recruitment drive, a total of 1,70,461  vacant seats will be filled for various teachers including Primary, Secondary, and Senior Secondary Teachers across the state.
 

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application June 15, 2023
Closing date of application July 12, 2023


 
BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
School Teacher: 1,70,461

Primary Teacher (Class 1-5) 79943
Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10)     32916
Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12)  57602


 

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization     Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 
Post Name     School Teacher 
Vacancies     1,70,461
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     Bihar
Opening Date for Online Application June 15, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  July 12, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  18 to 37 Yrs
Official Website     https://bpsc.bih.nic.in.


BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Higher Secondary/Graduate/Post Graduate with Teacher Training Course as mentioned in the notification for various posts. 

Primary Teacher (Class 1-5) 12th Pass + D.Ed/ B.Ed/ B.El.Ed + CTET/ BTET 
Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10)     Graduate + B.Ed./ B.El.Ed. + STET 
Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12)  PG + B.Ed./ B.El.ED + STET 


You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written examination in objective mode. Questions for the written test will be asked in Language and General Studies subjects. 
Please check the notification link for details of the examination mode/pattern/syllabus and others for the various posts.
 
BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Minimum 18 Years
Maximum 37 Years (General)
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the age limit.
 
BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 PDF

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website– https://bpsc.bih.nic.in. You will have to provide your all essential credentials including exam fees to the tab available on the official website.
You are advised to keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What is the last date to apply for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023?

You can apply on or before July 15, 2023 for the 1,70,461 School Teacher posts.

When the online application process will commence for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023?

The online application process will be commence for 1,70,461 School Teacher posts from June 15, 2023.
