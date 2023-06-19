Bihar Teacher Books 2023: Best Books for PRT TGT and PGT Exam Preparation

Bihar Teacher Books are essential for preparing for the Bihar Teacher 2023 exam. Bihar Teacher is a highly competitive exam with a large syllabus for every section. Aspirants must have appropriate study materials to cover all major topics for the Bihar Teacher examination.

Candidates should use the most recent editions of books that are based on the new Bihar Teacher syllabus and exam pattern. The correct publications will assist them in aligning their preparation method with the exam's particular needs.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the best BPSC Bihar teacher books along with detailed descriptions to help candidates succeed in the upcoming exam.

Bihar Teacher Books 2023: Top Study Resources

Candidates must refer to the expert-recommended Bihar Teacher books for primary, secondary, and higher secondary exams to cover all the aspects of the syllabus. It is suggested that the aspirants must cover topics only from the latest Bihar teacher preparation books version.

The Bihar Teacher exam for prt, tgt and pgt is conducted for three levels primary, secondary, and higher secondary post. The Bihar primary teacher syllabus comprises two papers, i.e., Language Paper and General Studies, whereas Bihar secondary and higher secondary teacher syllabus cover papers, i.e., Language paper, Subject-specific & General Studies. Here, we have curated the list of best books for the Bihar Teacher 2023 Exam to ease the preparation of the candidates.

Bihar Teacher Book 2023: Language Paper

Language paper is a common subject in the Bihar Teacher exam. It is qualifying in nature. Below, we have compiled the best Bihar Teacher Books for Language papers for English and Hindi Subjects, along with the description for ease of the aspirants.

Subject Book Name Author Descriptions English Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis Some of the finest books to improve vocabulary, grammar, and word skills. Objective General English SP Bakshi Hindi बिहार टीचर स्पेशल: हिंदी व्याकरण राजेंद्र मिश्रा Some of the highly recommended books to develop grammatical concepts with the help of detailed explanations. It also consists of practice papers for the revision of the concepts. बिहार टीचर 2023: हिंदी प्रश्न सुनीता सिंह बिहार टीचर स्पेशल: हिंदी साहित्य श्याम सुन्दर दास

Bihar Teacher Books 2023: Reasoning

The Bihar Teacher reasoning syllabus includes topics like Analogies, Letters and symbol series, Classification, Blood relations, Number series, coding-decoding, etc. Below, we have compiled the best BPSC Bihar Teacher Books for the reasoning section, along with the description for reference of the aspirants.

Book Name Author Description A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning Dr R.S Aggarwal These are the best books to cover all verbal and non-verbal reasoning topics. It also includes a plethora of questions for the practice purpose. A New Approach to Reasoning (Verbal & Non-Verbal) BS Sijwalii Logical and Analytical Reasoning A.K.Gupta

Bihar Teacher Books 2023: Mathematics

The Bihar Teacher mathematics syllabus includes topics like ratios and proportion, percentages, number systems, Data Interpretation, mensuration, simple and compound Interest, and other related topics. Below, we have shared the best Bihar Teacher Books for the quantitative aptitude section along with the description for reference of the aspirants.

Book Name Author Description Bihar Special Teacher Mathematics Guide Arihant Comprehensive coverage of all the topics prescribed in the syllabus, along with solved examples and sample papers. Bihar Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam (Mathematics) RPH Editorial Board Elementary Mathematics for Teachers Thomas H. Parker and Scott J. Baldridge

Bihar Teacher Books: GK & Current Affairs

The BPSC Bihar Teacher GK syllabus is divided into two parts, i.e., Current Affairs and Static GK. The questions are framed to assess the aspirant’s general knowledge of Bihar, and questions from Indian history, geography, polity, and national news are also asked in the exam. Below, we have compiled the best BPSC Bihar Teacher Books for the GK section to ease the preparation of the candidates.

Books Author Highlights Current Affairs/General Awareness Disha Publications Some of the best books to cover all the latest news of Bihar state, national and international current affairs, general science, art and culture, economy, history, and other related topics. Pratiyogita Darpan Magazine Bihar General Knowledge Dr. C.L. Khanna Static Gk Lucent General Knowledge Lucent Publisher

Bihar Teacher Books 2023: General Science

The Bihar Teacher general science syllabus includes topics like physics, chemistry, and biology. Below, we have compiled the best Bihar Teacher Books for the general science section to smoothen the preparation of the candidates.

Book Name Author Description Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Guide (General Science) Arihant Experts Some of the finest books to grasp the basic concepts of general science. It also includes unlimited questions for practice purposes. General Science for Competitive Exams BK Editorial Board General Science-Objective Questions Arihant Publications General Science (Lucent Publication) Ravi Bhushan

Bihar Teacher Books 2023: Social Science

The Bihar Teacher social science syllabus includes topics like India and the Contemporary World, Contemporary India, Democratic Politics, Economic Development, etc. Below, we have compiled the best Bihar Teacher Books for the social science section for effective preparation for the exam.

Book Name Author Description Bihar TET Social Science (Paper-II) Lalit Kumar Comprehensive coverage of all the topics specified in the latest syllabus, along with solved examples and practice papers. Primary Teacher Exam Guide (Social Science Edition) Arihant Experts Samajik Adhyayan (Social Science) Arihant Experts Bihar Primary Teacher Exam (Social Science) RPH Editorial Board Samajik Vigyan Vinay Kumar Singh

Bihar Teacher Books 2023: Geography And Environment

The Bihar Teacher Geography and Environment syllabus includes topics like Solar System, Planets, Earth, Continents, Volcanoes, Indian Geography, Mountains, and Plateaus. Below, we have compiled the Best Bihar Teacher Books for the geography and environment section to guide aspirants in the right direction.

Book Name Author Description Environmental Studies Erach Bharucha These are the best books to cover all geographies and environmental topics. It also includes unlimited questions for practice purposes. Objective Environmental Studies Anil Kumar Geography of India Majid Husain Environmental Science for Civil Services Preliminary Exam Ravi P. Agrahari Oxford School Atlas Oxford University Press

Other Best Bihar Teacher Books

Apart from the above-recommended books, aspirants can refer to the best BPSC Bihar Teacher books to prepare well for the exam and maximize their chances of acing it with flying colors.

Bihar Special Teacher Recruitment Exam (Primary Level) by Upkar Prakashan

Bihar Special Teacher Exam Guide (For Secondary Level) by RPH Editorial Board

Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Guide (Hindi Edition) by Arihant Experts

Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Guide by Arihant Experts

Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Solved Papers by RPH Editorial Board

Bihar Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam by RPH Editorial Board

Bihar Primary Teacher Exam (Hindi Edition) by Upkar Publication

Bihar Primary Teacher Practice Papers by V.V.K Subburaj

Also Read:

Bihar Teacher Notification

Bihar Teacher Syllabus

Bihar Teacher Salary

Bihar Teacher Question Paper

Bihar Teacher Vacancy

How to Choose the Best BPSC Bihar Teacher Books?

There are certain points to be considered by the aspirants before finalising the books for Bihar Teacher 2023 Exam, as shared below: