Bihar Teacher Books 2023: Best Books for PRT TGT and PGT Exam Preparation

Bihar Teacher Books are essential for preparing for the Bihar Teacher 2023 exam. Bihar Teacher is a highly competitive exam with a large syllabus for every section. Aspirants must have appropriate study materials to cover all major topics for the Bihar Teacher examination.
Candidates should use the most recent editions of books that are based on the new Bihar Teacher syllabus and exam pattern. The correct publications will assist them in aligning their preparation method with the exam's particular needs.
In this article, we have compiled a list of the best BPSC Bihar teacher books along with detailed descriptions to help candidates succeed in the upcoming exam.
Bihar Teacher Books 2023: Top Study Resources
Candidates must refer to the expert-recommended Bihar Teacher books for primary, secondary, and higher secondary exams to cover all the aspects of the syllabus. It is suggested that the aspirants must cover topics only from the latest Bihar teacher preparation books version.
The Bihar Teacher exam for prt, tgt and pgt is conducted for three levels primary, secondary, and higher secondary post. The Bihar primary teacher syllabus comprises two papers, i.e., Language Paper and General Studies, whereas Bihar secondary and higher secondary teacher syllabus cover papers, i.e., Language paper, Subject-specific & General Studies. Here, we have curated the list of best books for the Bihar Teacher 2023 Exam to ease the preparation of the candidates.
Bihar Teacher Book 2023: Language Paper
Language paper is a common subject in the Bihar Teacher exam. It is qualifying in nature. Below, we have compiled the best Bihar Teacher Books for Language papers for English and Hindi Subjects, along with the description for ease of the aspirants.
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Descriptions
|
English
|
Word Power Made Easy
|
Norman Lewis
|
Some of the finest books to improve vocabulary, grammar, and word skills.
|
Objective General English
|
SP Bakshi
|
Hindi
|
बिहार टीचर स्पेशल: हिंदी व्याकरण
|
राजेंद्र मिश्रा
|
Some of the highly recommended books to develop grammatical concepts with the help of detailed explanations. It also consists of practice papers for the revision of the concepts.
|
बिहार टीचर 2023: हिंदी प्रश्न
|
सुनीता सिंह
|
बिहार टीचर स्पेशल: हिंदी साहित्य
|
श्याम सुन्दर दास
Bihar Teacher Books 2023: Reasoning
The Bihar Teacher reasoning syllabus includes topics like Analogies, Letters and symbol series, Classification, Blood relations, Number series, coding-decoding, etc. Below, we have compiled the best BPSC Bihar Teacher Books for the reasoning section, along with the description for reference of the aspirants.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Description
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
Dr R.S Aggarwal
|
These are the best books to cover all verbal and non-verbal reasoning topics. It also includes a plethora of questions for the practice purpose.
|
A New Approach to Reasoning (Verbal & Non-Verbal)
|
BS Sijwalii
|
Logical and Analytical Reasoning
|
A.K.Gupta
Bihar Teacher Books 2023: Mathematics
The Bihar Teacher mathematics syllabus includes topics like ratios and proportion, percentages, number systems, Data Interpretation, mensuration, simple and compound Interest, and other related topics. Below, we have shared the best Bihar Teacher Books for the quantitative aptitude section along with the description for reference of the aspirants.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Description
|
Bihar Special Teacher Mathematics Guide
|
Arihant
|
Comprehensive coverage of all the topics prescribed in the syllabus, along with solved examples and sample papers.
|
Bihar Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam (Mathematics)
|
RPH Editorial Board
|
Elementary Mathematics for Teachers
|
Thomas H. Parker and Scott J. Baldridge
Bihar Teacher Books: GK & Current Affairs
The BPSC Bihar Teacher GK syllabus is divided into two parts, i.e., Current Affairs and Static GK. The questions are framed to assess the aspirant’s general knowledge of Bihar, and questions from Indian history, geography, polity, and national news are also asked in the exam. Below, we have compiled the best BPSC Bihar Teacher Books for the GK section to ease the preparation of the candidates.
|
Books
|
Author
|
Highlights
|
Current Affairs/General Awareness
|
Disha Publications
|
Some of the best books to cover all the latest news of Bihar state, national and international current affairs, general science, art and culture, economy, history, and other related topics.
|
Pratiyogita Darpan
|
Magazine
|
Bihar General Knowledge
|
Dr. C.L. Khanna
|
Static Gk Lucent General Knowledge
|
Lucent Publisher
Bihar Teacher Books 2023: General Science
The Bihar Teacher general science syllabus includes topics like physics, chemistry, and biology. Below, we have compiled the best Bihar Teacher Books for the general science section to smoothen the preparation of the candidates.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Description
|
Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Guide (General Science)
|
Arihant Experts
|
Some of the finest books to grasp the basic concepts of general science. It also includes unlimited questions for practice purposes.
|
General Science for Competitive Exams
|
BK Editorial Board
|
General Science-Objective Questions
|
Arihant Publications
|
General Science (Lucent Publication)
|
Ravi Bhushan
Bihar Teacher Books 2023: Social Science
The Bihar Teacher social science syllabus includes topics like India and the Contemporary World, Contemporary India, Democratic Politics, Economic Development, etc. Below, we have compiled the best Bihar Teacher Books for the social science section for effective preparation for the exam.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Description
|
Bihar TET Social Science (Paper-II)
|
Lalit Kumar
|
Comprehensive coverage of all the topics specified in the latest syllabus, along with solved examples and practice papers.
|
Primary Teacher Exam Guide (Social Science Edition)
|
Arihant Experts
|
Samajik Adhyayan (Social Science)
|
Arihant Experts
|
Bihar Primary Teacher Exam (Social Science)
|
RPH Editorial Board
|
Samajik Vigyan
|
Vinay Kumar Singh
Bihar Teacher Books 2023: Geography And Environment
The Bihar Teacher Geography and Environment syllabus includes topics like Solar System, Planets, Earth, Continents, Volcanoes, Indian Geography, Mountains, and Plateaus. Below, we have compiled the Best Bihar Teacher Books for the geography and environment section to guide aspirants in the right direction.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Description
|
Environmental Studies
|
Erach Bharucha
|
These are the best books to cover all geographies and environmental topics. It also includes unlimited questions for practice purposes.
|
Objective Environmental Studies
|
Anil Kumar
|
Geography of India
|
Majid Husain
|
Environmental Science for Civil Services Preliminary Exam
|
Ravi P. Agrahari
|
Oxford School Atlas
|
Oxford University Press
Other Best Bihar Teacher Books
Apart from the above-recommended books, aspirants can refer to the best BPSC Bihar Teacher books to prepare well for the exam and maximize their chances of acing it with flying colors.
- Bihar Special Teacher Recruitment Exam (Primary Level) by Upkar Prakashan
- Bihar Special Teacher Exam Guide (For Secondary Level) by RPH Editorial Board
- Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Guide (Hindi Edition) by Arihant Experts
- Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Guide by Arihant Experts
- Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Solved Papers by RPH Editorial Board
- Bihar Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam by RPH Editorial Board
- Bihar Primary Teacher Exam (Hindi Edition) by Upkar Publication
- Bihar Primary Teacher Practice Papers by V.V.K Subburaj
Also Read:
How to Choose the Best BPSC Bihar Teacher Books?
There are certain points to be considered by the aspirants before finalising the books for Bihar Teacher 2023 Exam, as shared below:
- Discover the subject: First, you need to identify the subjects that require books for the preparation.
- Analyse the syllabus: To choose the right book, thoroughly check the Bihar Teacher syllabus and exam pattern to understand the requirements. Compare the topics with the book content and ensure that the books cover everything that needs to be studied.
- Look for Reputed Authors: Ensure that the books are published by reputed author or publications who provides the finest study resources for Bihar Teacher exams.
- Check the feedback and reviews: Aspirants must go through the reviews and feedback of toppers, mentors, or any other reliable sources to make an informed decision.
- Search Practice Papers: Aspirants should ensure that the books include sample papers and unlimited questions in order to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the topics.
- Price and availability: Aspirants must ensure that the books suit their budgets and requirements and are available in abundance in the market.