CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification OUT at csbc.bih.nic.in: 21391 Vacancies, Check Registration Dates Here

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) notified massive vacancies for recruitment of Constable, against advertisement number 01/2023. More than 21 thousand vacancies are available in the pay scale of Level 3 for 12th-passed students.
Interested persons can apply for Bihar Police Vacany 2023 from June 20, 2023. Those who want to serve in Bihar Police can submit their application online csbc.bih.nic.in on or before July 20, 2023.
Successful applications will be called for a written exam. The dates of the exam will be notified later. The minimum passing mark to pass appear for the Physical Eligibility Test are 30%.
CSBC Constable Recruitment Overview 2023
The important details related to Bihar Police Bharti for Constable are below:
|Name of the Board
|Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC)
|Post Name
|Constable
|Vacancies
|21391
|Advertisement Name
|01/2023
|Registration Dates
|June 20 to July 20, 2023
|Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Physical Exam
|Mode of Exam
|Offline
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Official Website
|csbc.bih.nic.in
CSBC Constable Important Dates 2023
The registration link will be actovated on July 2023. Students can read about other important dates in the table below:
|Bihar Police Constable Notification Date
|June 09, 2023
|Bihar Police Constable Application Starting Date
|June 20, 2023
|Bihar Police Constable Application Last Date
|July 20, 2023
|Bihar Police Constable Exam Date
|to be announced
CSBC Constable Vacancy 2023
The category-wise constable vacancy distribution is tabulated below:
|Category
|Vacancy
|General
|8556
|EWS
|2140
|SC
|3400
|ST
|228
|EBC
|3842
|BC
|2570
|Women BC
|655
CSBC Constable Notification 2023
The candidates must read the notification before applying for the Bihar Police Constable Jobs. The link to download the notification is provided in this article below:
Bihar Police Constable Notification
CSBC Constable Salary 2023:
Level 3 Pay scale: Rs. 21,700-69,100
CSBC Constable 2023 Eligibility
Educational Qualification and Experience:
The candidate should be intermediate or 12th passed from a recognized Board/Madrasa Board
CSBC Constable Age Limit:
- General Category - 18 to 25 Years
- BC and EBC- 18 to 27 years
- SC/ST/Transgender - 18 to 30 years
CSBC Constable Physical Eligibility
|Category
|Height
|Gen and BC Male
|165 cms
|EBC Male
|
160 cms
|SC/ST
|160 cms
|Female
|155 cms
Chest for Male
Unexpended
- For Gen/BC/EBC – 81 cms
- SC/ST – 79 cms
Expended
- For Gen/BC/EBC – 86 cms
- SC/ST – 84 cms Expended
For more information, check the detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2023
Selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written exam
- Physical exam
- Medical exam.
Bihar Police Constable Exam Details 2023:
- Level of the Exam - The level of the question paper will be of 10th Class
- Number of Questions - There will be 100 MCQs.
- Marks - The total marks for the exam are 100.
- Subjects - The questions will be from Hindi, English, Maths, Social Studies (History, Geography, Civics, Economics), Science (Physics, Chemistry, Life Science, Botanical, General Knowledge)
- Time - The Duration of the exam will be 2 hours
- Passing Marks - 30%
Bihar Police Constable Physical Test
- Running- 50 marks
Shotput- 25 marks
Long Jump- 25 marks
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023
The admit card will be issued 15 days before the exam. The candidates can download the admit card from the website CSBC.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2023
The result will be announced in a PDF format. The PDF will consist of the roll number of shortlisted candidates.
How to Apply for Bihar Constable Recruitment 2023 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on the CSBC Bihar website by following the steps:
Step 1: Visit the website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Register yourself using your mobile number, email ID, and other details
Step 3: After registration, login into your account
Step 4: Upload photo and signature
Step 5: Submit your application