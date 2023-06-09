CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification OUT at csbc.bih.nic.in: 21391 Vacancies, Check Registration Dates Here

Bihar Police is filling up 21391 Vacancies for the post of Constable/ Check Notification, Online Application Link, Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) notified massive vacancies for recruitment of Constable, against advertisement number 01/2023. More than 21 thousand vacancies are available in the pay scale of Level 3 for 12th-passed students.

Interested persons can apply for Bihar Police Vacany 2023 from June 20, 2023. Those who want to serve in Bihar Police can submit their application online csbc.bih.nic.in on or before July 20, 2023.

Successful applications will be called for a written exam. The dates of the exam will be notified later. The minimum passing mark to pass appear for the Physical Eligibility Test are 30%.

CSBC Constable Recruitment Overview 2023

The important details related to Bihar Police Bharti for Constable are below:

Name of the Board Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Post Name Constable Vacancies 21391 Advertisement Name 01/2023 Registration Dates June 20 to July 20, 2023 Selection Process Written Exam Physical Exam Mode of Exam Offline Mode of Application Online Official Website csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Constable Important Dates 2023

The registration link will be actovated on July 2023. Students can read about other important dates in the table below:

Bihar Police Constable Notification Date June 09, 2023 Bihar Police Constable Application Starting Date June 20, 2023 Bihar Police Constable Application Last Date July 20, 2023 Bihar Police Constable Exam Date to be announced

CSBC Constable Vacancy 2023

The category-wise constable vacancy distribution is tabulated below:

Category Vacancy General 8556 EWS 2140 SC 3400 ST 228 EBC 3842 BC 2570 Women BC 655

CSBC Constable Notification 2023

The candidates must read the notification before applying for the Bihar Police Constable Jobs. The link to download the notification is provided in this article below:

Bihar Police Constable Notification

CSBC Constable Salary 2023:

Level 3 Pay scale: Rs. 21,700-69,100

CSBC Constable 2023 Eligibility



Educational Qualification and Experience:

The candidate should be intermediate or 12th passed from a recognized Board/Madrasa Board

CSBC Constable Age Limit:

General Category - 18 to 25 Years

BC and EBC- 18 to 27 years

SC/ST/Transgender - 18 to 30 years

CSBC Constable Physical Eligibility

Category Height Gen and BC Male 165 cms EBC Male 160 cms SC/ST 160 cms Female 155 cms

Chest for Male



Unexpended

For Gen/BC/EBC – 81 cms

– 81 cms SC/ST – 79 cms

Expended

For Gen/BC/EBC – 86 cms

– 86 cms SC/ST – 84 cms Expended

For more information, check the detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2023



Selection will be done on the basis of:

Written exam Physical exam Medical exam.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Details 2023:

Level of the Exam - The level of the question paper will be of 10th Class

Number of Questions - There will be 100 MCQs.

Marks - The total marks for the exam are 100.

Subjects - The questions will be from Hindi, English, Maths, Social Studies (History, Geography, Civics, Economics), Science (Physics, Chemistry, Life Science, Botanical, General Knowledge)

Time - The Duration of the exam will be 2 hours

Passing Marks - 30%

Bihar Police Constable Physical Test

Running- 50 marks

Shotput- 25 marks

Long Jump- 25 marks

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023

The admit card will be issued 15 days before the exam. The candidates can download the admit card from the website CSBC.

Bihar Police Constable Result 2023

The result will be announced in a PDF format. The PDF will consist of the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

How to Apply for Bihar Constable Recruitment 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on the CSBC Bihar website by following the steps:

Step 1: Visit the website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Register yourself using your mobile number, email ID, and other details

Step 3: After registration, login into your account

Step 4: Upload photo and signature

Step 5: Submit your application