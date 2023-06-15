Bihar Police Constable 2023: Check Physical and Educational Requirement

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023. Check the age, qualification, physical standard requirements, and other details here.

Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023 along with the official notification on its official website. Candidates who have done intermediate and are above 18 years of age are eligible to apply for the Bihar Police Constable post. 

Along with the Bihar Police Constable age limit and qualification, candidates should also go through physical standard requirements before applying for the post. However, they should ensure that they submit valid details in the application form to avoid disqualification of their candidature.

 

In this article, we have shared complete details of Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria, including age limit, educational qualification, nationality, physical requirements, and much more.

Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

Have a look at the complete overview of the Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria shared below for ease of the aspirants.

Exam Conducting Body

Bihar Police Department

Post Name

Constable

Vacancies

21,391

Bihar Police Constable Age Limit

18-25 years

Bihar Police Constable Educational Qualifications

12th pass

Selection Process

Written Exam, PST, PET, and Document Verification

Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

Candidates must go through the Bihar Police Constable age limit before applying for the recruitment process. The minimum age of the candidates will be 18 years, whereas the maximum age of the candidates varies as per the category shared below:

Bihar Police Constable Age Limit 2023

Category

Maximum Age Limit (Male)

Maximum Age Limit (Female)

General

25 years

25 years

BC/EBC

27 years

28 years

SC/ST

30 years

30 years

Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualification

The Bihar Police Constable's educational qualification is an important factor in the eligibility criteria. Candidates must possess certain qualifications to be eligible to apply for the post. They must have passed 12th standard from any recognised board when applying for Bihar Police Constable 2023 exam.

Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

As per Bihar Police Constable eligibility, candidates must be citizens of India when applying for the post. With this, they must submit the required documents to prove their claims during verification.

Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Physical Standard Requirements

Candidates must fulfill all the physical standard requirements when applying for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment process. Mentioned below are the Bihar Police Constable height and chest requirements for both male and female candidates.

Bihar Police Constable Height Requirements

Check the Bihar Police Constable height requirements for male and female aspirants shared below:

  • Unreserved/BC Category (Male): 165 cm
  • SC/ST/EBC: 160 cm
  • Female candidates of all categories: 155 cm

Bihar Police Constable Chest Requirements

Check the Bihar Police Constable chest requirements for male aspirants only is shared below:

  • Unreserved/EBC/BC category: 81 cm
  • Unreserved/EBC/BC category (with expansion): 86 cm
  • SC/ST category: 79 cm
  • SC/ST category (without expansion): 84 cm
  • Weight of Female (All Categories): 48 kg

All the physical requirements and measurements for the third gender will be equivalent to the requirements and measurements of women candidates.

Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Experience

As per the Bihar Police Constable eligibility, there is no previous experience required to apply for the post. Aspirants with or without experience can apply for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment process.

FAQ

What are Bihar Police Constable height and weight requirements for female candidates?

The height of female candidates must be 155 cm, and their weight must be 48 kg when applying for Bihar Police Constable recruitment.

Is there any age relaxation provided to reserved category candidates applying for Bihar Police Constable recruitment?

Yes, age relaxation is applicable on the upper age limit of reserved category candidates applying for Bihar Police Constable recruitment.

What minimum educational qualification is required to apply for Bihar Police Constable recruitment?

Candidates must have passed 12th standard from any recognised board when applying for Bihar Police Constable 2023 exam.

What is the age limit to apply for Bihar Police Constable recruitment?

As per Bihar Police Constable eligibility criteria, the minimum age of the aspirants will be 18 years, whereas the maximum age limit varies as per the category. Detailed information is given in the article.

