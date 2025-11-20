UP Board 12th Sociology Model Paper 2026: Download PDF Here

UP Board 12 Sociology Model Paper 2026: The UP Board Class 12 Sociology Exam 2026 is going to be held on 25 February 2026, and students should start their final preparation with the latest model paper to score well in the board exam. The UP Board 12th Sociology Model Paper 2026 helps students understand the updated exam pattern, marking scheme, and the types of questions expected in the paper.
By practising this model paper, students can improve their conceptual clarity, writing skills, and overall time management. It also helps them identify important chapters, revise effectively, and build confidence for the final exam. Students can download the latest Sociology Model Paper PDF using the link provided below.
UP Board 12th Sociology Question Paper Design 2026
Time – 15 Minutes
Full Marks: 100
Instructions:
For the first 15 minutes, students are allowed to read the question paper as instructed.
Note:
(1) All questions are compulsory. The marks for each question are mentioned against them.
(2) Questions 1 to 10 are objective-type questions.
Questions 11 to 20 are very short answer-type questions, each to be answered in approximately 25 words.
Questions 21 to 26 are short answer-type questions, each to be answered in approximately 50 words.
Questions 27 to 29 are long answer-type questions, each to be answered in approximately 150 words.
