A zorse refers to a hybrid horse, which is a cross of a male zebra stallion and a female horse mare. It is also called a zebrose, zebrula or zebra mule because although it has attributes of both parents, it is usually sterile because of chromosomal incompatibility. These zebroids, which are referred to as such, were the curiosity of breeders since the 19th century due to their peculiarity and toughness. What are the Characteristics of a Zorse? Zorses take on the shape, size and coloring of its mother, a horse and is 51-64 inches at the shoulders and weighing 500-992 pounds. Zebra markings are unique in the legs, neck, rump, and occasionally face or body, usually in dark brown or black on tan, brown, or any other horse-like color. They have rough mane, strong hooved legs that are muscular, and long lashed eyes allowing them to move at 40mph and live 1530 years.

Genetic Constitution and Fecundity Zorses are the products of parents with a wrong chromosomal combination, i.e. 64 and 32-46 respectively of a particular species, i.e. plains (44) or Grevy (46); they produce 54 of each sex, although exceptions do occur. This is a bizarre number that interferes with the process of meiosis making the males sterile and the females lowly fertile according to the rule of Haldane. Zebroid are also rare, sterile, and of the kind, the horse stallion and zebra mare. Historical Origins of Zorses Zorses were originally bred in the 19 th century and it was a hybrid of a quagga and an Arabian mare (Lord Morton, 1815) that raised interest among Charles Darwin. They were developed in the South African War by Boers who used the ability of zebras to withstand the disease as a means of transport protection against the tsetse flies.

In agricultural genetics, the U.S and others experiments were continued into the 20th century but became less popular with the rise of automobiles. Distinctive Characteristics and Strengths Zorses are unique in combining the power and trainability of the horse with the wild stamina and resistance to diseases (such as of African trypanosomiasis), and distinctive striping patterns which occur differently in each individual. They are more agile, reserved-tempered, and strong enough to be on a saddle or drafted to work in strenuous conditions, but the lineage of the zebras gives them a temper of fierceness compared to the pure horses. No two horses are the same since they have stripes on top of the colour of the horse coat, and in some cases, with a pinto influence.