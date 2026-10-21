WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1145 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & More Details Here

Key Points WBPSC invites applications for 1145 Sub Surveyor posts. Apply Oct 20 - Nov 9, 2026.

Eligibility requires Madhyamik with a 3-year Diploma or ITI + 1 year experience.

An edit window is open from Nov 11-16, 2026. Age: 21-45 years as of Jan 1, 2024.

WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has started the online application process for Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026. Under this recruitment the commission will fill 1145 vacancies in the Directorate of Land Records and Surveys under the Department of Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, West Bengal. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official WBPSC website at psc.wb.gov.in. The recruitment offers a government post with a pay scale under Level 7. The official notification was released on October 14, 2026 and the last date to submit the application form and pay the examination fee is November 9, 2026 by 3 PM. The commission has also provided an edit window from November 11 to November 16, 2026 during which applicants can make corrections in the forms.

WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The WBPSC Sub Surveyor online application process commenced from October 20, 2026. Interested candidates can fill the application form online through the commission's official website. The last date to submit the application form and pay the examination fee is November 9, 2026 up to 3 PM. Applicants must check the eligibility criteria and keep their educational certificates and other required details ready before applying. Check the direct link to apply for WBPSC recruitment 2026 and official notification in the table below. WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Link Click Here WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Official Notification Click Here WBPSC Sub Surveyor Notification 2026 Highlights Candidates can check the important recruitment details in the table below.

Particulars Details Conducting Authority West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) Post Name Sub Surveyor Advertisement Number 22/2024 Total Vacancies 1,145 Department Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Application Mode Online Application Start Date October 20, 2026 Last Date to Apply November 9, 2026, up to 3 PM Edit Window November 11–16, 2026 Salary Level 7, ₹24,700–₹63,900 Official Website psc.wb.gov.in WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria as given in the official notification. Application would be accepted if you fulfill all the conditions. Check details below. 1. Educational Qualification Candidates must fulfill either of the following qualification routes-

Must have passed Madhyamik examination or an equivalent examination and completed a three year Diploma in Survey Engineering from a recognised institute affiliated with AICTE or the West Bengal State Council of Technical Education.

Passed Madhyamik or an equivalent examination and must have done a two year Surveyor certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and have one year of relevant experience in survey and settlement work using modern survey techniques. 2. Age Limit ( As on January 1, 2024) The minimum age to apply is 21 years.

The maximum age to apply is 45 years. of age as on January 1, 2024.

Age relaxation is available for eligible reserved category candidates as per government rules and regulations. Steps to Apply for WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026