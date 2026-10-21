WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1145 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & More Details Here
The WBPSC has started the online application process for Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026 to fill 1145 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online at psc.wb.gov.in until November 9, 2026.Check all details here.
Key Points
- WBPSC invites applications for 1145 Sub Surveyor posts. Apply Oct 20 - Nov 9, 2026.
- Eligibility requires Madhyamik with a 3-year Diploma or ITI + 1 year experience.
- An edit window is open from Nov 11-16, 2026. Age: 21-45 years as of Jan 1, 2024.
WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has started the online application process for Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026. Under this recruitment the commission will fill 1145 vacancies in the Directorate of Land Records and Surveys under the Department of Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, West Bengal. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official WBPSC website at psc.wb.gov.in. The recruitment offers a government post with a pay scale under Level 7.
The official notification was released on October 14, 2026 and the last date to submit the application form and pay the examination fee is November 9, 2026 by 3 PM. The commission has also provided an edit window from November 11 to November 16, 2026 during which applicants can make corrections in the forms.
WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The WBPSC Sub Surveyor online application process commenced from October 20, 2026. Interested candidates can fill the application form online through the commission's official website. The last date to submit the application form and pay the examination fee is November 9, 2026 up to 3 PM. Applicants must check the eligibility criteria and keep their educational certificates and other required details ready before applying. Check the direct link to apply for WBPSC recruitment 2026 and official notification in the table below.
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WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Link
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WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
WBPSC Sub Surveyor Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important recruitment details in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)
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Post Name
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Sub Surveyor
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Advertisement Number
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22/2024
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Total Vacancies
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1,145
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Department
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Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 20, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 9, 2026, up to 3 PM
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Edit Window
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November 11–16, 2026
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Salary
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Level 7, ₹24,700–₹63,900
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Official Website
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psc.wb.gov.in
WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria as given in the official notification. Application would be accepted if you fulfill all the conditions. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
Candidates must fulfill either of the following qualification routes-
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Must have passed Madhyamik examination or an equivalent examination and completed a three year Diploma in Survey Engineering from a recognised institute affiliated with AICTE or the West Bengal State Council of Technical Education.
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Passed Madhyamik or an equivalent examination and must have done a two year Surveyor certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and have one year of relevant experience in survey and settlement work using modern survey techniques.
2. Age Limit (As on January 1, 2024)
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The minimum age to apply is 21 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 45 years. of age as on January 1, 2024.
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Age relaxation is available for eligible reserved category candidates as per government rules and regulations.
Steps to Apply for WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official website of WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in.
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The homepage will appear then you have to click on the recruitment section.
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Now click on the link titled Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026 under Advertisement No.2 2/2024.
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and other details.
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Upload the required documents such as photo and your sign.
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Pay the application fee online.
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Preview the application form once and then submit it.
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Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference
WBPSC Sub Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Exam Pattern
The written examination consists of two papers. Paper I covers Bengali or Nepali and carries 50 marks, while Paper II covers English, Elementary Mathematics and Survey Engineering for a total of 200 marks. The final merit list will be prepared based on Paper II marks in case candidates secure the qualifying marks in Paper I.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.