Bihar Police Constable Online Application 2023 Begun on csbc.bih.nic.in; Check Last Date, Application Process and More

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Application Form 2023: The application process for 21391 posts started on June 20, 2023. Get the direct link here to apply online for Bihar Police Constable 2023.

Bihar Police Constable Online Application 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) invited online applications to apply online for 21391 openings for various jobs on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. The Bihar Police Constable application form dates have been announced by the department via an official notification.

The online application window for Bihar Police Vacancy opens on June 20, and the last date to apply online for Bihar Police Constable is July 20, 2023. Candidates who have completed intermediate and are above 18 are eligible to apply for the Bihar Police Constable vacancy.

In this article, we have shared complete details of the Bihar Police Constable Online Application 2023 along with the application fees, eligibility, and other details.

Bihar Police Constable Online Application 2023: Overview

The recruitment officials will start accepting applications to fill various posts under Bihar Police Constable recruitment. Have a look at the table to get the complete overview of the Bihar Police Constable application shared below for ease of the aspirants.

Bihar Police Constable Application 2023 Overview Organization Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Posts Constable, Inspector, Sub Inspector, Driver, Assistant Sub-Inspector, etc Vacancies 21391 Bihar Police Constable Application Mode Online Bihar Police Constable Registration Dates 20th June to 20th July 2023 Selection Process Online Written Exam (CBT), Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification & Medical Examination Job Location Bihar Official website csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable Online Application 2023: Release Date

As per the official notification released, all interested and eligible aspirants can apply online for Bihar Police Constable from June 20 to July 20, 2023. Check the table below to know the detailed exam schedule to make sure you get all the deadlines for the event.

Bihar Police Constable Application 2023 Important Dates Events Dates Bihar Police Constable Notification 2023 June 9, 2023 Bihar Police Constable Application Start Date June 20, 2023 Bihar Police Constable Application End Date July 20, 2023

Bihar Police Constable Online Application 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the post, candidates should ensure they fulfill all the eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification. In addition, they must provide all the information correctly while applying online for Bihar Police Constable to prevent any kind of candidature cancellation.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria Age Limit 18-25 years Educational Qualification Passed 12th standard from any recognized University. Nationality Indian Domicile Bihar

Bihar Police Constable Online Application 2023: Required Documents and Steps

Along with the official notification, the entire Bihar Police Constable 2023 schedule was updated. On June 20, 2023, the online Bihar Police Constable registration procedure started. Online applications can be made at csbc.bih.nic.in. To avoid last-minute problems, candidates are advised to submit the application form before the deadline.

Bihar Police Constable Online Application Form 2023: Prerequisites

Candidates should keep the following documents/items handy before starting to apply online for the Bihar Police Constable application form.

Valid Email ID

Valid Mobile Number

Matriculation Certificate

Marksheet of all educational qualifications

Scanned Photograph

Scanned Signature

Valid Photo ID Proof, etc

How to apply online for Bihar Police Constable 2023

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply online for Bihar Police Constable recruitment.

Go to the official website i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the “Apply Online for the post of Constables for Bihar Police” on the homepage.

In the next step, select the Examination Portal and press the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 link.

A new page will open up. Register yourself with the required details.

Fill out the application form for Bihar Police Constable 2023.

Now, upload all the required documents in the prescribed format.

Then, pay the application fees online and click on submit button.

Lastly, take the printout of the duly filled online application form for future use or reference.

Bihar Police Constable Online Application 2023: Application Fees

To complete the Bihar Police Constable online application process, candidates must pay their application fees online using Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card or in cash via bank challan. The application fees for Bihar Police Constables are tabulated below: